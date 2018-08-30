Is A Rolls-Royce Quieter Than A Smart Fortwo Electric Car?

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

What about ICE “quiet” cars?

We recently published an article speaking to the “quiet car” rules. Some commenters said that quiet ICE cars should be subject to the same rules as EVs. If the ruling is really to keep pedestrians safe, quiet cars that are powered by gasoline should also have to emit a sound at low speeds. How does the epitome of luxury — a Rolls-Royce — compare to an itty, bitty electric city car when it comes to a lack of sound?

Rolls-Royce promises that its aptly-named Phantom is the quietest “motor” car in the world. Does this mean it’s even quieter than an electric car? Sometimes we have to take these promises with a grain of salt. Are we talking about quiet on the outside (meaning a quiet engine and quiet operation)? Or, quiet to the driver and passengers (meaning state-of-the-art sound insulation in addition to the latter)?

If you ask Rolls-Royce, it will tell you the goal is to achieve both. If a car can drive effortlessly down the road absorbing all bumps and has an incredibly refined engine, it may well be quiet in most all cases. Additionally, the use of super high-quality materials assures that the cabin is kept incredibly quiet and devoid of almost all outside sound.

Let’s cut to the chase. This YouTuber puts a Rolls-Royce Phantom to the test against a smart fortwo ED convertible. Interestingly — although primarily unrelated — you can purchase about 17 smart fortwo convertible’s for every Roll-Royce Phantom.

He tests the sound inside each car at highway speeds. Sadly, he doesn’t test the sound outside the cars, but that’s really not the point we’re addressing here, as we explain in the conclusion below. It’s also important to note that he’s just using a simple decibel meter smartphone app, however, it’s probably more than good enough to prove his point. Also, let’s remember that a convertible (especially a very cheap one) is going to have more cabin noise than just about any non-convertible model. Remember, what’s important is how quiet the Rolls is, not how loud the smart car may be.

Check out the video for more details.

The point in the end though, at least from an EV owner’s perspective, would be how quiet the Rolls-Royce truly is. It really makes no difference which car it’s compared to, where the testing is done, how the testing is done, etc. Rolls-Royce advertises the world’s quietest car. Despite this silly experiment, we already know that the automaker has some truth behind its claim. To top it off, the video does show that the car is pretty darn silent in comparison to many, if not all, sound tests we’ve published. Why then are EVs the only cars subject to the “quiet car” rule? What do you think?