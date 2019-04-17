In March 2019 Renault Sold Almost 5,400 Electric Cars
It was the 3rd best monthly result ever for Renault
March didn’t bring any spectacular sales growth of all-electric car sales by Renault, but the outcome was still one of the best for the brand.
Total sales amounted to 5,388, which is 4% more than year ago, thanks to an increase of ZOE sales (4,636 (also up 4%).
Electric cars currently account for 2.3% of passenger car sales (3.6% in Europe) and 2.1% of commercial car sales (2.5% in Europe).
- Renault ZOE – 4,636 (up 4%) and 11,779 YTD (up 31%)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 730 (no change) and 2,030 YTD (up 15%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 22 (new) and 92 YTD (new)
Renault electric car sales – March 2019
Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).
Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 70 SM3 Z.E. (100 YTD) in South Korea.
2 Comments on "In March 2019 Renault Sold Almost 5,400 Electric Cars"
New K ZE should at least double this number. Its new factory has a capacity of 120,000 per year, shared with the rebadged Venucia model.
Also the updated Zoe should give a good boost later this year.