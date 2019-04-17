  1. Home
In March 2019 Renault Sold Almost 5,400 Electric Cars

It was the 3rd best monthly result ever for Renault

March didn’t bring any spectacular sales growth of all-electric car sales by Renault, but the outcome was still one of the best for the brand.

Total sales amounted to 5,388, which is 4% more than year ago, thanks to an increase of ZOE sales (4,636 (also up 4%).

Electric cars currently account for 2.3% of passenger car sales (3.6% in Europe) and 2.1% of commercial car sales (2.5% in Europe).

Renault electric car sales – March 2019

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 70 SM3 Z.E. (100 YTD) in South Korea.

Amazing

New K ZE should at least double this number. Its new factory has a capacity of 120,000 per year, shared with the rebadged Venucia model.

1 hour ago
Nono13

Also the updated Zoe should give a good boost later this year.

11 minutes ago