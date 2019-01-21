Hyundai Sold Over 8,000 Plug-In Electric Cars In December

10 M BY MARK KANE

Hyundai is on the rise

Hyundai once again raised the bar for plug-in electric car sales, achieving in December a new all-time record of 8,174, which is 276% more than a year ago. The plug-ins now account for a record high 5.3% of total volume for the South Korean brand.

The year 2018 closed with 53,114 plug-in electric sales for Hyundai – 144% more than a year ago and an average share of 3.1%. With such great progress, we assume a six-digit result in 2019.

Additionally, Hyundai sold some 168 NEXO hydrogen fuel cell cars in December and 949 in 2018.

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – December 2018

Hyundai is able to sustain a rate of more than 5,000 Kona Electric per month, which is almost 26% of all Kona sales in December: