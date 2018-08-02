Check Out Some Good Old Halloween Fun In The Tesla Community

2 H BY EVANNEX

TESLA OWNERS CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN IN SOME CREATIVE WAYS [GALLERY]

Happy Halloween! This Halloween we’d like to bring you a fun gallery of Tesla owners who’ve been showing off their love for the company (and the cars) during the devilish holiday. Check out how some Tesla owners are celebrating Halloween.

*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Instagram: liketeslakim

How did Tesla owners dress up their electric car for Halloween? Take a look at some of these creative ideas. You can outfit your Tesla in some crazy ways to surprise those trick-or-treaters, or, just open your frunk and add some pumpkins, jaws or ghoulish decorations. Or carve your pumpkin into a Tesla “T” to show your pride. Scroll down below for some ideas…

GALLERY

Images: enkve, nzcutr, notankztesla, tesla_model_customs, plugshare, Darren Lawecki’s “Duracell” Tesla (photo: Steve Furniss), Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin’s pink “Batmobile” Tesla should come out tonight for Halloween too! (Image: InsideEVs)

Hopefully a few of these pics will give you some fun ideas for Halloween. And don’t worry… if you’re too lazy to carve pumpkins or dress up your Tesla in a crazy new outfit, no problem — you can always take your Tesla out for a leisurely drive and look for a muscle car. That’s right, just pull up next to any gas-guzzling muscle car revving the engine at a stop light. Look over, the light will turn green, and when he sees your Tesla leap off the line, you’ll surely scare the bejesus out of him!

