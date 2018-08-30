Half Of World’s Electric Cars Are In Just 25 Cities
Some cities are way ahead of rest of the world
According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), nearly half of all plug-in electric passenger cars are used in just 25 metropolitan areas.
At the end of 2017, the number was 1.4 million out of 3.1 million, which translated to around 45% in those 25 cities.
That’s pretty interesting, especially since overall, those 25 markets represent only 12% of the world’s passenger car sales. In other words, there are important reasons that make plug-ins appealing in certain metro areas.
The biggest 25 markets for plug-in electric cars are:
- China (11/25): Beijing, Changsha, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Wuhan, and Zhengzhou
- Europe: (6/25): London (England), Paris (France), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bergen and Oslo (Norway), Stockholm (Sweden)
- U.S. (6/25): Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle
- Japan: (2/25): Tokyo and Kyoto
Cumulative electric vehicle sales and 2017 passenger vehicle sales in top global electric vehicle markets. (Source: ICCT)
The electric vehicle market is accelerating, with China leading the way. Global electric vehicle sales increased by more than 50% from 2016, to about 1.2 million in 2017. The growth has been greatest in China, with half the global electric market and 11 of the 25 top electric vehicle market cities. Major cities like Beijing and Shanghai have implemented strong policies not found outside China, including large incentives and licensing and registration privileges for electric vehicles, to simultaneously tackle congestion and air quality. Other leading markets in Europe and the United States have similar but less extensive versions of the incentives and policy approaches of China.
The top electric markets are beginning to solve the infrastructure challenge. Charging infrastructure buildout is key driver to the growth of the electric vehicle market. Electric vehicle capitals use multi-faceted strategies to spur infrastructure investment, such as adopting building and parking codes to ensure broad access to charging over the longer term. The top 25 electric vehicle markets have, on average, about 24 times the available charging per capita as elsewhere. However, charging availability varies greatly among leading markets.
A comprehensive policy package is necessary to launch the electric market. Nearly all global electric vehicles (98%) are in China, Europe, Japan, and the United States, which have regulations to ensure electric vehicle model availability, incentives to reduce vehicle price, infrastructure to ensure convenience, and campaigns to educate consumers. Comprehensive local-level policies are also a distinguishing feature of top electric vehicle markets. Although Beijing and Shanghai have uniquely strong electric vehicle licensing policies, many cities in China, Europe, and the United States provide substantial financial and nonfinancial perks.
Source: ICCT via Green Car Congress
10 Comments on "Half Of World’s Electric Cars Are In Just 25 Cities"
Cities have lots of people.
Cities have wealth.
Cities have shorter journeys.
Better, cheaper EVs spread ownership.
Market penetration impacts support, accelerating adoption.
Would be interesting to keep an eye on market share in different areas to see how the pattern repeats.
At this rate the planet will be saved in 1 billion years.
Is that graph flipped? How is it that Beijing and Shanghai have the smallest percentage of EV and passenger car sales?
The chart is a bit confusing, I think each axis is cumulative. So each line segment before the city dot, represents that cities contribution to the overall percentage. Not sure what drives where on the graph the city is placed?
Somebody needs to pay and do the development. Let’s just hope that soon they will get cheap enough for the rest of the world.
The graph shows Detroit and Inland Empire as two US areas with the highest concentration of EVs. Yet those two are not mentioned in the article.
This is why we need a US nationwide ZEV mandate as proposed by GM. But with higher percentage targets.
oh, and city level bans on ICE would help too.
And a national carbon fee.
Here is the original article. There are a few bonus cities on the graph that the article doesn’t count towards the “25”. Detroit doesn’t make the cut, but is a bonus city.
https://www.theicct.org/publications/ev-capitals-of-the-world-2018
There’s no real use case for cars in any of these cities, where average speeds are <25kph. I just completed a five year, 50,000 mile experiment using electric bikes in SF Bay Area. Aside from road pollution exposure, ultralight two and three-wheeled electric vehicles are much more fluid and beneficial than any car.
When and where protection from the elements is a factor, or "passive mode" is dictated due to preference or disability, pods at most are all we need for optimal mobility in cities, operating on low speed infrastructure (not necessarily streets), given more or less frictionless connections to high-speed modes and infrastructure. These "destination cities" will easily turn away cars when they provide the latter. Any other transportation investment looking out beyond 2040 is probably a boondoggle.