Half Of World’s Electric Cars Are In Just 25 Cities

Some cities are way ahead of rest of the world

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), nearly half of all plug-in electric passenger cars are used in just 25 metropolitan areas.

At the end of 2017, the number was 1.4 million out of 3.1 million, which translated to around 45% in those 25 cities.

That’s pretty interesting, especially since overall, those 25 markets represent only 12% of the world’s passenger car sales. In other words, there are important reasons that make plug-ins appealing in certain metro areas.

The biggest 25 markets for plug-in electric cars are:

  • China (11/25): Beijing, Changsha, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Wuhan, and Zhengzhou
  • Europe: (6/25): London (England), Paris (France), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bergen and Oslo (Norway), Stockholm (Sweden)
  • U.S. (6/25): Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle
  • Japan: (2/25): Tokyo and Kyoto

Cumulative electric vehicle sales and 2017 passenger vehicle sales in top global electric vehicle markets. (Source: ICCT)

The electric vehicle market is accelerating, with China leading the way. Global electric vehicle sales increased by more than 50% from 2016, to about 1.2 million in 2017. The growth has been greatest in China, with half the global electric market and 11 of the 25 top electric vehicle market cities. Major cities like Beijing and Shanghai have implemented strong policies not found outside China, including large incentives and licensing and registration privileges for electric vehicles, to simultaneously tackle congestion and air quality. Other leading markets in Europe and the United States have similar but less extensive versions of the incentives and policy approaches of China.

The top electric markets are beginning to solve the infrastructure challenge. Charging infrastructure buildout is key driver to the growth of the electric vehicle market. Electric vehicle capitals use multi-faceted strategies to spur infrastructure investment, such as adopting building and parking codes to ensure broad access to charging over the longer term. The top 25 electric vehicle markets have, on average, about 24 times the available charging per capita as elsewhere. However, charging availability varies greatly among leading markets.

A comprehensive policy package is necessary to launch the electric market. Nearly all global electric vehicles (98%) are in China, Europe, Japan, and the United States, which have regulations to ensure electric vehicle model availability, incentives to reduce vehicle price, infrastructure to ensure convenience, and campaigns to educate consumers. Comprehensive local-level policies are also a distinguishing feature of top electric vehicle markets. Although Beijing and Shanghai have uniquely strong electric vehicle licensing policies, many cities in China, Europe, and the United States provide substantial financial and nonfinancial perks.

Source: ICCT via Green Car Congress

Do Not Read Between The Lines

Cities have lots of people.
Cities have wealth.
Cities have shorter journeys.
Better, cheaper EVs spread ownership.
Market penetration impacts support, accelerating adoption.
Would be interesting to keep an eye on market share in different areas to see how the pattern repeats.

4 hours ago
Some Guy

At this rate the planet will be saved in 1 billion years.

4 hours ago
Confus Ed

Is that graph flipped? How is it that Beijing and Shanghai have the smallest percentage of EV and passenger car sales?

3 hours ago
cypress

The chart is a bit confusing, I think each axis is cumulative. So each line segment before the city dot, represents that cities contribution to the overall percentage. Not sure what drives where on the graph the city is placed?

2 hours ago
Tom
Both axes are cumulative. It’s similar to various non-parametric measures of the separation off two cumulative probability distributions. Things such as gini, ROC, Kolmogorov-Smirnov, Mann-Whitney, etc etc. In economics the similar method is the Lorenz curve which measures distribution of wealth. The basic idea behind all of these is that you first rank order the data points from most to least (in whatever you are measuring) then plot successive cumulative numbers. If there was an equal distribution to everyone then you’d get a straight 45 degree line. The further away from the diagonal the curve gets, the less evenly the data is distributed. Thus complete socialism is the diagonal and presumably there’s a nice middle ground between that extreme and a box which would mean 1 guy has all the money. So in this case Shanghai comes first because it has the largest number of EVs. It makes up 5% of all EVs and 1% of all global car sales. Then comes Bejing which makes up an additional 5% of EV sales (approx) and just under 1% of global car sales. The data point for Bejing is then plotted at the point where it is Bejing + Shanghai. The steeper… Read more »
2 hours ago
BEVfan

Somebody needs to pay and do the development. Let’s just hope that soon they will get cheap enough for the rest of the world.

3 hours ago
TM3x2 Chris

The graph shows Detroit and Inland Empire as two US areas with the highest concentration of EVs. Yet those two are not mentioned in the article.

2 hours ago
cypress

This is why we need a US nationwide ZEV mandate as proposed by GM. But with higher percentage targets.

oh, and city level bans on ICE would help too.

And a national carbon fee.

2 hours ago
TM21

Here is the original article. There are a few bonus cities on the graph that the article doesn’t count towards the “25”. Detroit doesn’t make the cut, but is a bonus city.
https://www.theicct.org/publications/ev-capitals-of-the-world-2018

2 hours ago
Randy Stortroen

There’s no real use case for cars in any of these cities, where average speeds are <25kph. I just completed a five year, 50,000 mile experiment using electric bikes in SF Bay Area. Aside from road pollution exposure, ultralight two and three-wheeled electric vehicles are much more fluid and beneficial than any car.
When and where protection from the elements is a factor, or "passive mode" is dictated due to preference or disability, pods at most are all we need for optimal mobility in cities, operating on low speed infrastructure (not necessarily streets), given more or less frictionless connections to high-speed modes and infrastructure. These "destination cities" will easily turn away cars when they provide the latter. Any other transportation investment looking out beyond 2040 is probably a boondoggle.

2 hours ago