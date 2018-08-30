Google Maps Now Offers Detailed Charging Station Info

3 H BY MARK KANE

Google Maps now includes a charging station search feature

Google announced that Google Maps got a new feature of searching for charging stations and displaying information about the sites.

As of today, Google integrated the first several major networks. The company says that the ability to search for electric vehicle charging stations starts rolling out on Android and iOS, with desktop launching in the coming weeks.

Google Maps now supports charging stations around the world, including: Global: Tesla, Chargepoint US: SemaConnect, EVgo, Blink UK: Chargemaster, Pod Point AU & NZ: Chargefox

Here is how it works:

“Our newest feature brings helpful information about electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to the Map, so you can be confident that your car will be charged and ready for your ride, wherever you’re headed.” “A quick search for keywords like “ev charging” or “EV charging stations” will display the nearest supported stations. To help you make a quick decision about which station to use, we’ll show you information about the business where the station is located, the types of ports available, charging speeds, and how many ports there are. You’ll also see information about the station from drivers, including photos, ratings, reviews and questions.”

Additionally, the new feature enables businesses that have charging stations to add information about the charging site if available.