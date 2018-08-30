  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

Google Maps now includes a charging station search feature

Google announced that Google Maps got a new feature of searching for charging stations and displaying information about the sites.

As of today, Google integrated the first several major networks. The company says that the ability to search for electric vehicle charging stations starts rolling out on Android and iOS, with desktop launching in the coming weeks.

Google Maps now supports charging stations around the world, including:

Global: Tesla, Chargepoint

US: SemaConnect, EVgo, Blink

UK: Chargemaster, Pod Point

AU & NZ: Chargefox

Here is how it works:

“Our newest feature brings helpful information about electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to the Map, so you can be confident that your car will be charged and ready for your ride, wherever you’re headed.”

“A quick search for keywords like “ev charging” or “EV charging stations” will display the nearest supported stations. To help you make a quick decision about which station to use, we’ll show you information about the business where the station is located, the types of ports available, charging speeds, and how many ports there are. You’ll also see information about the station from drivers, including photos, ratings, reviews and questions.”

Additionally, the new feature enables businesses that have charging stations to add information about the charging site if available.

9 Comments on "Google Maps Now Offers Detailed Charging Station Info"

Mikael

Nice!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Bill Howland

So besides ChargePoint do they also have PlugShare?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
menorman

PlugShare is just a platform like Maps…

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kdawg

Is this the beginning of the end of Plugshare?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Probably not yet.
Plugshare also allows you to pay for a charge at certain locations.

35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago
Cypress

PlugShare can filter to stations that support your specific EV.

16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
David Murray

This still can’t replace plugshare. The main issue isn’t just finding the stations, you have to know if the station is dependable and going to work. The rating system in plugshare is really helpful if you are in a BEV and you need to plot a journey.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Cypress

PlugShare also has route planning.

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
Cypress

Now add road trip planning.

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago