Google Maps Now Offers Detailed Charging Station Info
Google Maps now includes a charging station search feature
Google announced that Google Maps got a new feature of searching for charging stations and displaying information about the sites.
As of today, Google integrated the first several major networks. The company says that the ability to search for electric vehicle charging stations starts rolling out on Android and iOS, with desktop launching in the coming weeks.
Google Maps now supports charging stations around the world, including:
Global: Tesla, Chargepoint
US: SemaConnect, EVgo, Blink
UK: Chargemaster, Pod Point
AU & NZ: Chargefox
Here is how it works:
“Our newest feature brings helpful information about electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to the Map, so you can be confident that your car will be charged and ready for your ride, wherever you’re headed.”
“A quick search for keywords like “ev charging” or “EV charging stations” will display the nearest supported stations. To help you make a quick decision about which station to use, we’ll show you information about the business where the station is located, the types of ports available, charging speeds, and how many ports there are. You’ll also see information about the station from drivers, including photos, ratings, reviews and questions.”
Additionally, the new feature enables businesses that have charging stations to add information about the charging site if available.
Nice!
So besides ChargePoint do they also have PlugShare?
PlugShare is just a platform like Maps…
Is this the beginning of the end of Plugshare?
Probably not yet.
Plugshare also allows you to pay for a charge at certain locations.
PlugShare can filter to stations that support your specific EV.
This still can’t replace plugshare. The main issue isn’t just finding the stations, you have to know if the station is dependable and going to work. The rating system in plugshare is really helpful if you are in a BEV and you need to plot a journey.
PlugShare also has route planning.
Now add road trip planning.