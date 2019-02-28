Global Sales In January 2019: Over 150,000 At 1.9% Market Share

7 M BY MARK KANE

Despite battery constraints, BEV sales are booming

Plug-in electric car sales around the world increase at a more than healthy pace of 83% year-over-year, reaching in January about 153,695 and 1.9% market share, according to EV Sales Blog.

All-electric cars took 72% share of the plug-in car sales this past month at a growth rate of 143% year-over-year, which means that plug-in hybrids are now left behind.

The strong start for the year makes us very optimistic about 2019, especially since the top-selling models last year (Tesla Model 3 and BAIC EC-Series) noted a slower month.

After more than 2 million sales in 2018, the target for 2019 is now at about 3.5 million.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – January 2019

Models rank

BYD Yuan is now the top-selling electric car – as its the only one above 10,000 deliveries. Surprisingly, the second best is SAIC Baojun E100 with over 8,000.

The Tesla Model 3 this time needs to be satisfied with fourth place (over 7,000), as deliveries for overseas markets translated into a delay between production and sales.

As you can see, China dominates the table, while Europe has just three models – only one of which barely caught onto the top 10.

Manufacturers rank

From the top three manufacturers in 2018, only BYD started the year with a splash, by delivering more than 28,000 plug-in cars. Tesla (previously #1) and BAIC (#3) are below their potential.

BYD: 28,189

SAIC: 14,721



Tesla: 10,340

