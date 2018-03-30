From O’Groats To Land’s End In A Toyota Mirai?
Toyota delivered several thousand of the Mirai hydrogen fuel cell cars since 2014 (including over 3,500 in the U.S.) and as the UK received its 9th refueling station, it was time to try it on a cross-country journey.
A team from Autocar started at John O’Groats on the north and drove south to Land’s End covering 1,109 miles (1,784 km) over a few days. Driving FCVs in the UK requires a lot of caution, as the hydrogen stations are far from each other (by the end of 2018 there will be 16 total).
Toyota Mirai is rated for 312 miles (502 km) of range (EPA) using 5 kg of hydrogen, stored at 10,000 psi (700 bar).
Because there were fears about hydrogen consumption, the driver played it safe and, for example, on the first leg of 230 miles to Aberdeen, turned off the air conditioner.
Some gear was carried in a backup car to decrease the weight of the Mirai. In other places, they decreased speed – “we drive like we’re towing a caravan”. It doesn’t sound encouraging, but without infrastructure, there was no choice. Interestingly, it was noted that Mirai doesn’t have regenerative braking, as the small battery would not be able to accept the power or much energy.
Overall here are the stats from driving the Toyota Mirai in the UK:
- 1,109 miles (1,784 km)
- 19 hours and 40 minutes
- average speed 56 mph (90 km/h)
- hydrogen consumption of 0.9 kg per 100 km (62 miles)
- total 16.1 kg of hydrogen consumed at £193 ($255) or 17.9p per mile $0.23 per mile
- 15 minutes spent on refuelling (four stops)
- exhausted 14.5 litres of unadulterated water
The cost of hydrogen at $0.23 per mile is significant. Because the cars are also hand-made in low-volume, the price of Mirai isn’t encouraging. Combined with the expensive infrastructure that needs to be built up from the ground, we remain pessimistic about the future of fuel cell cars and optimistic that battery-electric will continue to win out.
Source: Autocar
Categories: Toyota
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "From O’Groats To Land’s End In A Toyota Mirai?"
I have to say that the refueling time is pretty good. Thought it took longer with gaseous fuel.
<>>
Whatever for would one even need an air conditioner between John O’Groats and Aberdeen? The temperature barely reaches 70F/21C even in the height of the summer.
Also I wonder why the “small” size of Mirai’s battery (1.6 kWh) would preclude regenerative braking, as the article suggests? It’s not much smaller than what the regular Prius has
The cost of hydrogen will come down as the equipment is mass produced (hello China), Nikola Motor has begun building a US Nationwide network of hydrogen stations and says they will sell H2 to anyone that wants it for $6.00/Kg – and that price will be less than paying for supercharging in some locations. The cars are hand-made now but Toyota (and Honda) will start mass production soon. China has also begun mass production of FC stacks. Finally, H2 dispensers can be retrofitted at existing stations.
3 strikes, you’re behind the times. Hydrogen bashers sound like EV skeptics in 2009. It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad. Bash away, you will NOT stop H2. Take it to the bank. You may slow it down a bit in the US but who cares about the US anymore anyway. A bunch of arrogant, lazy dolts.
Keep dreaming boy, keep dreaming!
When you wake up, there will be EV , battery powered, everywhere. FCEV, not so much.
Just the recent amount of investment in battery factory exceed surpass many years of investment in FCEV.
So follow the money!
People spending big bucks to build battery factories is one thing, but there is also strategic investment into fundamental- and applied science that goes into developing new technologies. And, from what I know, billions are invested by dozens, if not hundreds, big companies and organizations into fuel cell development. Here is some info on direct methanol fuel cells:
http://www.methanol.org/fuel-cells/
Mass produced? This trip cost about $15.84/kg getting 68 mi/kg while “driving like towing a caravan”. If you took the same trip with Prius, it’d cost half that even in expensive UK (1/4 that in US). Mass production for people stupid enough to pay 2X (or 4X) gasoline price for the same thing as existing tech isn’t going to happen.
Only time will tell if they can get to a competitive price point.
But the high amount of energy needed to create the fuel is still bothering me.
We should be motivated by what is possible one day, not what is possible today.
Assuming an equivalent Petrol Car would get 30 miles/ 128 oz (US) gallon, where fuel prices are currently around $3 / US Gallon, this car costs $6.90 to go what would cost $3 in a Gas car or about $1.10 in an electric (in moderate weather, at least).
Seeing as maintenance of California H2 stations is around $16/kg alone, this means the current price is highly subsidized, even at $6.90 GGE (Gasoline Gallon Equivalent) here.
I know all kinds of people in California, the UK, and in China are trying to force this to work, but it looks like a lot of MORE WORK will be necessary.
H2 groupies have been promising cheap H2 for over a decade. We’ll see in time if they make it.
One thing is for sure: If the same effort had been put into ev’s that has been put into making H2 vehicles work – about 50% of the people would be driving electric cars now rather than 1%.
In the UK, gallon of gas cost $6.
A lot more government money has gone into promoting FCVs than ever has been for EV’s. I really wish that the government would stop spending my tax dollars on this as it will always cost at least twice the price of electricity for H2. It is oil companies that want to promote FCVs so they can continue selling fuel at their stations, let them pay for the infrastructure not me.