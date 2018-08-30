Ford Reveal Details On New Plug-In Hybrid Transit Van

3 H BY MARK KANE

Ford Transit Custom will be electrified.

Ford announced that its next-generation family of Transit products will be designed with built-in connectivity and advanced electrification in mind. The vehicles will be shown at the IAA Commercial Vehicle show in Hannover, Germany, from September 20-27, 2018.

The main point of interest for us is the new Ford Transit Custom plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in final production form. Market launch in Europe is scheduled for 2019, following ongoing trials in UK and Spain.

The brief specifications of the Ford Transit Custom PHEV are:

up to 50 kilometres (31 miles) of all-electric range

of all-electric range series-hybrid driveline configuration with 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender

with 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender total range of more than 500 kilometres (310 miles)

liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the load floor

full cargo volume offered by the standard van

More about the PHEV:

“Ford’s innovative Transit Custom PHEV has an advanced hybrid system that targets a zero-emission range of up to 50 kilometres (31 miles), and features the multi-award winning 1.0litre EcoBoost petrol engine as a range extender. The EcoBoost engine charges the on-board batteries when longer trips are required between charging stops, providing operators with outstanding efficiency and flexibility, and a total range of more than 500 kilometres (310 miles).Displayed in final production form in Hannover, the PHEV has a compact liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack located under the load floor, preserving the full cargo volume offered by the standard van. The vehicle features the all-new interior design from the latest Transit Custom, including dedicated information displays for the PHEV variant.”

The new interior and Ford Telematics and Ford Data Services feature for fleets will be unique too:

“Ford is announcing two new connected vehicle fleet solutions at Hannover, developed in-house by Ford Smart Mobility. These products have been created through a combination of powerful insights gathered from fleets of all sizes across many industries, and Ford’s in-depth knowledge and expertise of its vehicles and vehicle data. Ford Telematics will provide fleet operators with a web-based application providing solutions to help fleet professionals improve vehicle utilisation, maximise vehicle availability, optimise running cost and manage their drivers. Separately, Ford Data Services will enable fleet operators to have the option of working with their own third-party service providers to access OEM-grade vehicle data – delivered directly from the vehicle to the “cloud” – to create their own bespoke fleet solutions.”

Ford Transit is going to be electrified also through a segment-first 48-volt mild hybrid (mHEV) system with a lithium-ion battery, available from mid-2019.

“The new 2-tonne Ford Transit will deliver more fuel efficient engines, increased payload, built-in connectivity and advanced driver technologies when it launches in mid-2019, along with a smart new front-end design and an all-new interior with enhanced stowage space. In addition to upgraded 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines providing reduced cost of ownership, new Transit customers will be able to specify 48-volt mHEV technology on manual transmission vehicles to further improve fuel efficiency, particularly in stop-start urban driving. The mHEV system captures energy on deceleration in a 48-volt lithium-ion battery, and uses the stored energy to help drive the engine and electrical ancillaries.”