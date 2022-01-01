Will 2022 be the year of the Cybertruck? I created a poll on Twitter to see what my followers thought and so far it's received about 5,000 responses. When this post goes live there will still be five hours left to vote, so please do, and don't forget to also note your guess as a reply to the tweet because I'll be sending the person with the closest non-zero guess a 40-amp charging station.

Tesla had originally promised the dual-motor AWD version of the Cybertruck would go into production in late 2021, with the single-motor version being released in late 2022. However, engineering delays, along with COVID-related and most likely supply-chain problems have conspired to push back the initial launch a full year, to the end of 2022.

Additionally, Elon Musk recently tweeted that a new quad-motor version will be added and that it will be the first variant offered at the vehicle's launch in late 2022.

At the 2019 reveal event in Los Angeles, Tesla announced that the single-motor Cybertruck would start at $39,900 before incentives. The dual-motor version would start at $49,900 and the top of the line tri-motor would cost $69,900. We're guessing the new quad motor offering will start somewhere between $69,900 and $79,900, but that's just a guess since Tesla recently removed all Cybertruck pricing and specs from its website, so those prices and configurations listed above could certainly change.

According to reports, the vast majority of pre-orders are for the dual motor and tri-motor versions. That has led to speculation that Tesla will pull the low-cost single-motor option from. Perhaps the addition of the quad-motor version is an indication that the single-motor Cybertruck will never see production.

There are four choices in the poll; 0, 1-500, 501 to 1500, and more than 1,500. Those may all seem like very pessimistic prognostications but the Cybertruck has a lot of hurdles to overcome if it is to enter production this year.

First, we're not even sure if Tesla has every aspect of the CyberTruck locked in. The recent video of a prototype Cybertruck had a hilariously large wiper which Elon said won't be on the production version - so that important feature might not be worked out just yet.

Additionally, Tesla is working with materials like ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel that they (or any other automaker) have never worked with before. Plus, they are doing so at an all-new manufacturing plant that will open up this year. All of these factors add up to Cubertruck production being very low - if any in 2022.

Personally, I do believe that Tesla will produce a few this year, and have a ceremonial handover event in November or December, but that total production will be less than 100 in 2022. As a reservation holder, I hope I'm wrong, but time will tell.

What's your guess? Head over to the poll and let us know and after voting, don't forget to leave your guess as a reply to the tweet. The closest guess will win a 40-amp charging station, that I'll personally send you. We'll revisit this post in exactly one year and discuss the outcome.

*Note: If Tesla produces no Cybertrucks in 2022, there will not be a winner declared, and no charging stations will be awarded. InsideEVs is not affiliated with this contest; it's being offered personally by Tom Moloughney.