YouTube channel SpawnPoiint has owned a Tesla Model 3 for over two years. In fact, he took delivery of the dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric sedan in November 2019, and since then, he's driven it about 17,000 miles. He decided it was time to provide a proper, long-term ownership review, and needless to say, we're quite impressed with the video for a number of reasons.

The Model 3 changed history, becoming the best-selling EV in the world, as well as the first electric car to truly outsell gas-powered rivals. It's hard to believe, but the Model 3 has now been on the market for nearly four and a half years. Nonetheless, it's still the most popular EV you can buy, aside from its larger and more practical crossover sibling, the Tesla Model Y.

SpawnPoiint covers the 2019 Model 3's performance, total running costs, positives, and negatives. He writes:

"Would I still recommend buying a Tesla Model 3 and what am I replacing it with?"

There's a whole lot of information in the video, and it would do it no justice to summarize it all here. That said, SpawnPoiint has been happy with the Model 3 overall thanks to its unique and attractive design, excellent performance, impressive range, ease of charging, exceptional software, over-the-air software updates, and surprisingly low running costs.

Despite the Model 3's strengths, it has its faults. This Model 3's wipers stopped working not long after delivery, the doors don't line up perfectly, and there was a knocking sound while turning the steering wheel, which was attributed to a lack of proper lubrication.

To make it easier to navigate the video, SpawnPoiint provided the following topics and timestamps:

Regardless of the Model 3's issues, this owner has decided to replace it with another Tesla. He says he'd love a Model S or Model X, but can't justify the cost. He's decided to order a Model Y since it's much like the Model 3, though more practical for his family.