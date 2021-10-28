The red and white semi-ellipse Supercharging stalls have become a fundamental icon in the electric vehicle industry. Their vast network and fast charging times are salient reasons why people chose Tesla over other OEMs. But what about charging at home or on the go at Destination Chargers?

This guide encompasses four common scenarios: charging at a standard wall socket, a home NEMA 14-50 240V socket, a Destination Charger, or a Supercharger.

All Teslas include a standard wall socket charger in the trunk, but its charge rate is rather slow. Tesla says it’ll charge up to 3 miles per hour, which would yield times just short of a typical work week for a zero to full charge in the Model Y.

Upgrade to Tesla's $45 NEMA 14-50 adapter, and a zero to full home charge would take just over 11 hours. If you’re feeling extra devoted to Technoking Musk and decide to purchase the Tesla Wall Connector, a home charge on the Y will take less than eight hours. Interestingly, a Tesla home Wall Connector charges at the same rate as a destination charger - up to 44 miles of range added per hour.

For all models though, Supercharging is always the quickest way to get a charge. Due to charging curves and vague quotes from Tesla, exact charging times aren’t too clear. But Tesla claims all models can add up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes at 250kW Superchargers. It's important to note that the heavier and less efficient S and X models will likely add less than 200 miles in 15 miles of charging.

Henceforth, meet the definitive guide on charging a Tesla.

Unlike every other modern Tesla equipped with an 11.5kW onboard charger, the Model 3 Standard Plus comes with a 7.7kW onboard charger. The less powerful onboard charger leads to slightly longer charging times, but it’s still ample for most drivers.

Home 120V: 3 miles added per hour; up to 87 hours

NEMA 14-50 Home: 30 miles added per hour; up to 9 hours

Destination / Wall Connector: 30 miles added per hour; up to 9 hours

If you purchase a Model 3 equipped with the Long Range battery option, it comes with an 11.5kW onboard charger. This yields much quicker charging times if you use a Destination Charger or Wall Connector. Interestingly, the Model 3 in Long Range form can charge to 353 miles one hour faster than a Standard Range Plus can to 263 on a Wall Connector.

Home 120V: 3 miles added per hour; up to 118 hours

NEMA 14-50 Home: 30 miles added per hour; up to 12 hours

Destination / Wall Connector: 44 miles added per hour; up to 8 hours

Since the Model Y shares the vast majority of its components with the 3, it’s apparent that its charging times will be similar. However, due to the additional weight compared to the 3, it cannot go as far as a 3 can on the same charge.

Home 120V: 3 miles added per hour; up to 109 hours

NEMA 14-50 Home: 29 miles added per hour; up to 11 hours

Destination / Wall Connector: 42 miles added per hour; up to 8 hours

The Model S and X Long Range both share the majority of the same underpinnings. So, like the 3 and Y, the S and X’s charging times will be similar. Since the S is more aerodynamic and lighter, it’ll be able to go further than the X on a charge.

Home 120V: 3 miles added per hour; up to 135 hours

NEMA 14-50 Home: 23 miles added per hour; up to 18 hours

Destination / Wall Connector: 34 miles added per hour; up to 12 hours

If you’re driving a Model X Long Range, it’s of paramount importance to use at least a level 2 home charger. If not, you’ll have to wait over a week for a zero to complete charge.