Our Director of Video and the head of the growing Out of Spec empire Kyle Conner has published a few excellent ownership updates of late. The last focused on the Volkswagen ID.4, which his girlfriend's mom proudly owns – and loves! How many folks do you think now own an EV thanks to Kyle Conner?

At any rate, Kyle's mom didn't buy an ID.4, though we wouldn't be surprised if he tried to convince her. Instead, she's the proud owner of a Tesla Model Y. It seems Kyle's mom has a little bit more experience with EVs than Alyssa's mom since the family has owned Teslas and other EVs over the years.

You may remember when Kyle's mom got to join him on the track in North Carolina to put her Model 3 through the paces and check out Dyno Mode. You may also remember when Kyle explained how his mom's Model 3 basically ended up being free for the time she owned it. She traded it in for the Model Y and essentially got back what she paid for the Model 3.

Kyle's mom took delivery of the Model Y back in December of 2020, so it's time to check in with her to learn about how the experience has been thus far. While Kyle hosts the video, as usual, this is really his mom's personal review.

There's nothing quite like 30 minutes of mom talking about owning a Tesla. We need much more of this type of coverage as we work to promote EV adoption. It's important for people to see a variety of EV owners from all walks of life reporting about their cars.

Without further ado, check out the video to learn all about what it's like to own a 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range. Once you're finished, share it with your friends and family, and don't forget to scroll down and leave us a comment.