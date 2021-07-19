What's the best new car or SUV for first-time EV buyers? This is a very good question, and there is actually no right answer, though we can certainly think of a few solid options. If you asked Kyle Conner, he just might choose the Volkswagen ID.4, despite the fact that it's not a high-performance EV. Kyle loves the ID.4, and for plenty of the right reasons.

Many people would likely say the Tesla Model 3 is the best answer since it's the most popular EV in the world thanks to its range, performance, safety, interior accommodations, and starting price. However, we know there are other people who would advocate against recommending a Tesla to a first-time EV buyer. At the same time, there are folks who believe that if it's not a Tesla, it's a subpar EV.

We've seen it all, EV owners selling their non-Tesla EV to make the switch to a Tesla, as well as Tesla owners selling their car to move to a non-Tesla EV. In the end, the decision is yours, and there are plenty of good reasons to proceed in either direction. The important part is that you are happy with your car, and it doesn't matter what anyone else thinks.

In Kyle's recent video on Out of Spec Reviews, he checks in with Lisa, his girlfriend's mother. She just bought an ID.4 (we assume under Conner's recommendation, of course). Lisa isn't a savvy EV owner, but she's now driven the Volkswagen electric crossover some 6,000 miles. Kyle writes:

"Let’s check in with Lisa to see how she’s enjoying her brand new EV - Is the VW ID.4 a good first electric car or is it too complicated and cumbersome? We chat about that!"

There's a lot of valuable information in the video, so we'll leave you to check it out. When you're done, let us know if you think the ID.4 is a good option for a first-time EV buyer. If not, which electric car do you recommend?