Does Edmunds prefer the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, or Volkswagen ID.4? Place your bets before watching the video and reading on.

Some Tesla fans go after Edmunds much like they do Consumer Reports, but Edmunds has plenty of good to say about Tesla over the years. It's important to check out opinions from multiple different outlets and individuals – even those you don't typically agree with – to get a wide variety of information.

It's also important to keep in mind, sometimes while you may disagree with a publication's opinion, perhaps it's just a particular host or hosts that rub you the wrong way. We've noticed that certain hosts from certain publications seem to love Tesla, while others have a clear dislike for the brand. Still, others seem to report right down the middle, which we appreciate most.

At any rate, this particular comparison is carried out by our favorite Edmunds automotive reviewer, Carlos Lago. Whether we agree or disagree with him matters not. We still appreciate his approach, style, and overall reporting.

Edmunds spends a great deal of time checking out the Model Y, Mustang Mach-E, and ID.4. In fact, the publication has reviewed each car on its own, in a very detailed manner, complete with videos and articles. Lago also provides a detailed written overview comparing these electric crossovers, which we've linked at the bottom of this article.

Edmunds already chose the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E as its Top Rated Luxury SUV. The publication writes:

"With an engaging driving experience, functional interior and over-the-air software updates, the Mach-E drives and looks like a car of the future. The Mach-E gets between 211 and 305 miles of range, depending on configuration, and its steering and handling are some of the best in its class."

The publication also says the Volkswagen ID.4 has impressive real-world range, a spacious cabin, and agreeable driving dynamics.

Edmunds points out that the Model Y is surely the most recognizable electric crossover featured here. It's stylish, packed with cutting-edge tech features, and it accelerates briskly and handles well. However, the publication reminds us that it struggled to achieve the Tesla's EPA range.

Check out the video for many more details. Also, be sure to follow the Edmunds source link below to read the full comparison. Then, scroll down to the comment section and let us know which electric SUV is your favorite, and why?