Father Roman and son Tommy of The Fast Lane Car took delivery of a brand-new Tesla Model Y one year ago. Now, it's time to tell you all about the good, the bad, and the ugly. And yes, they actually do report on both positive and negative aspects of the Model Y.

We see a whole lot of Tesla video reviews these days that are the "pros and cons", "the good and the bad," etc. However, typically we find that most of those particular reviews are almost completely positive, with perhaps a minor negative or two just so they can mention it in the title. If you mention anything Tesla-negative, you're almost certain to get more clicks.

With that said, we appreciate Roman and Tommy's coverage, and The Fast Lane Car is the perfect channel to do an honest and objective "The good, the bad, and the ugly," since they tend to report right down the middle. We remember a time when people would comment on our site that these guys were Tesla haters. Later, it seemed they changed their tune. The truth is, they report on both sides, which we appreciate.

At any rate, Roman and Tommy are both admittedly very happy with the Model Y. They almost seem surprised that they love the crossover as much as they do, despite its flaws.

Aside from the Tesla Model X, you'll be hard-pressed to find a performance-oriented electric crossover with as much passenger and cargo space as the Model Y. Nonetheless, the Model Y performs like a sports car rather than an SUV.

When it comes to Tesla, range, performance, interior space, and safety are mentioned most often, because these are clearly things Tesla does well. However, Tommy has some valid suggestions about what Tesla could change in the interior, especially related to controls.

There's a whole lot of valuable information in the video, so we'll leave you to check it out. Don't forget to leave us a comment.