Car Help Corner provides a detailed comparison of the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Volvo XC40 Recharge. Hopefully, the video helps you decided which electric crossover best fits your needs and budget.

If you're considering an electric car, there's good news. The list of options is growing much more quickly these days. Moreover, there are now several compelling electric SUVs on the market, which marks a major step forward for the segment.

When it comes to electric SUVs, the first that probably comes to mind is the Tesla Model X, which has been on the market longer than any other fully electric SUV. However, it's expensive, and many people don't need a vehicle as large as the Model X.

The Tesla Model Y is a good option for SUV shoppers looking for a Tesla, but not wanting to spend big on the Model X. Still, with no Model Y Standard Range, as well as recent price hikes, the smaller Tesla crossover will still cost you well over $50,000. However, it offers an impressive 326 miles of EPA-estimated range.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E came to market as arguably the most obvious Model Y rival. In fact, the crossovers are similar in a number of ways. You can pick up a Mach-E for as little as ~$43,000 – about $36,000 if you can take advantage of the US federal EV tax credit – but it's not going to have the range and performance of pricier models. The base Mach-E has 230 miles of range.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is essentially a carbon copy of the gas-powered XC40, aside from its all-electric powertrain. According to the EPA, it only has about 200 miles of range, and it starts at $53,990 (about $46,500 after the tax credit). However, Volvo has a reputation for premium cabins, excellent build quality, and fantastic safety ratings.

Now that you have a basic idea of how these electric crossovers compare when it comes to price and range, check out the video for all the important details. Then, let us know which SUV you like best, and why? Remember, you can compare every EV on the market today by visiting our unique Compare EVs page.