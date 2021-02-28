As you may remember – if not, we've linked the articles below – we've shared a few of Jon Rettinger's Tesla videos with you in the past. They're informative, well-produced, and they seem to be quite popular.

Jon Rettinger is a popular tech-oriented YouTube influencer with friends in the Tesla community. While he doesn't make it a point to cover cars, he has some Tesla-related videos on his YouTube channel. The recent video above is his take on the Tesla Model 3 after a year of ownership.

Rettinger says some of his opinions have changed after driving his Model 3 Performance for a year. Remember, his previous coverage questioned whether the ~$65,000 Model 3 Performance was really worth it, especially considering the base model was available for just $35,000. When the Model Y crossover came to market, he questioned his decision once again. Did he make a mistake?

Now, the refreshed 2021 Model 3 has come to market. Rettinger shares his experiences and opinion of his 2020 Model 3, highlighting his likes and dislikes overall. Then, he compares it to refreshed 2021 Model 3. Again, he asks, should he have waited?

If you're in the market for a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, this video should prove helpful. However, chances are, you'll experience the same situation as Rettinger, as well as many other current Tesla owners. As soon as you make your decision and buy the car, Tesla will change prices, update features, adjust model offerings, or have another option available that may be better than your car.

Tesla is rapidly innovating. So, you'll have to just bit the bullet, make your decision, and move forward without looking back. Chances are, you won't regret it.

Check out Rettinger's Model 3 Performance review and leave us your takeaways in the comment section below.