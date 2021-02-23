One of our favorite car video review channels, Redline Reviews, provides a super-detailed look at the Ford Mustang Mach-E. We think Redline is a solid source for a Mach-E review since they cover sporty gas cars, as well as electric cars. Their experience with the gas-powered Mustang and newfound interest in EVs promises a well-rounded perspective.

Redline Reviews titled the above video, "The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E is Ford’s Tesla Fighting Electric Pony Car." Very true and to the point. The Mach-E will definitely take some sales from Tesla. And, the pony's top rival will likely be the Tesla Model Y, since there's really nothing else quite like either of these all-electric crossovers. However, the electric Mustang will also help move folks from a gas car to an EV.

With that said, we still see a multitude of Tesla competitor headlines. This is because most people aren't flocking to the internet to search for EVs from other brands, but they almost certainly know about Tesla. However, the narrative finally seems to be starting to change. Since none of the potential Tesla Killers actually "killed" Tesla, they're now "Tesla Fighters."

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E

103 Photos

At InsideEVs, we don't think of any EV as a Tesla Killer or Tesla Fighter. Instead, we appreciate the healthy competition and the growing list of more compelling options. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is arguably the top dog to date, even if it doesn't have Dog Mode.

Let's face it, in the end, it's not – or certainly shouldn't be – about killing Tesla, but rather, joining Tesla to fight against gas cars. That's precisely what Ford is doing with its electric Mustang Mach-E. Tesla should be proud.

The Mustang Mach-E is eye-catching, quick, agile, roomy, and packed with tech features. It offers the practicality and versatility of a crossover SUV and the overall dynamics of a driver's car.

Honestly, there's very little not to like about the Mach-E, aside from those who refuse to accept the fact that Ford gave it the Mustang name, which we think was a very smart move. And, apparently, it's working.

Carve out some time to watch the Mustang Mach-E review video above. You won't be disappointed. When you're done, let us know what you think of the Mach-E.