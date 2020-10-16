While the Tesla Model Y may be the most popular and definitely the most talked-about electric crossover, it's not the only option in the segment. The YouTube channel E For Electric recently took a look at Model Y alternatives and listed the currently-available ones as well as the new introductions for 2021.

In 2019 Tesla's CEO Elon Musk boldly predicted that the Model Y will outsell all of Tesla's current offerings (Models S, X & 3) combined. That hasn't happened yet, but the Model Y has only been available for about six months and at this point, it is probably still supply-constrained.

Alex Guberman, the host of E For Electric, started out by mentioning the currently-available Model Y competitors. Not all of the currently-available EVs mentioned are really direct Model Y competitors, but in 2021, that dynamic changes.

But Tesla's the best, right? Why would anyone want an EV from any other manufacturer? My personal car is a Tesla Model 3, so I admit I'm already kinda drinking the Musk-flavoured Kool-Aid. Even so, I recognize that some of the points mentioned in the video are legitimate reasons why others seek alternatives to Tesla.

Guberman offers up some of the reasons why the Model Y might now be someone's first choice, including: there are less expensive alternatives, other OEMs can offer better build quality and better customer service, other brands have more available service centers, brand loyalty, and some prefer the styling offered by other brands.

Existing alternatives

First up, Guberman offers the three EVs that are already available and can be considered Model Y alternatives. He selects the Jaguar I-Pace, the Hyundai Kona Electric, and the Kia Niro EV and goes on to list their respective price and driving range. None of these are perfect comparisons, but there will be a certain amount of cross shopping with the Model Y for some consumers.

Model EPA Range MSRP (Price after federal tax credit) Tesla Model Y 316 miles (EPA) $49,900 (No tax credit available) Jaguar I-PACE 253 miles (EPA) $71,450 ($63,850 after tax credit) Hyundai Kona Electric 258 miles (EPA) $37,190 ($26,690 after tax credit) Kia Niro EV 239 miles (EPA) $39,090 ($31,590 after tax credit)

Coming in 2021

Guberman mentions that in 2021 the competition for the Model Y is getting much stiffer, and in our opinion, he's definitely correct. First off, Guberman brings up the Volvo XC40 Recharge. The XC40 Recharge is expected to arrive in dealer showrooms before the end of this year. It will have a starting price of $55,000 and an EPA range of 208 miles.

Next in the barrel is the Mercedes EQA. Not too much is known about the baby Benz but it is supposed to begin production in early 2021 and is rumored to have approximately 220 miles of driving range. Guberman then mentiones the Audi Q4 e-tron. Due out sometime in 2021, the compact crossover from Audi will have an estimated range of 250 miles and will cost $45,000.

The last three vehicles Guberman introduces have more potential to be higher-volume sellers than the upcoming Volvo, Audi & Mercedes electric options. That's primarily because they have greater driving range and lower pricing.

Volkswagen ID.4

The 2021 Nissan Ariya is expected to have 300 miles of range and cost $40,000 when it comes to market in 2021. The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 may very well become the highest-volume electric crossover of them all. Volkswagen is estimating the ID.4 will have a 250 mile EPA driving range and pricing starts at a very reasonable $39,995.

Rounding out the Model Y competitors is the highly-anticipated Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Mustang Mach-E will offer up to 300 miles of range (possibly more) and pricing will start at $43,995, after Ford recently lowered Mach-E pricing.

Model EPA Range MSRP (Price after federal tax credit) Tesla Model Y 316 miles (EPA) $49,900 (No tax credit available) Volvo XC40 Recharge 208 miles (EPA) $55,000 ($47,500 after tax credit) Mercedes EQA 220 miles (est) Unknown Audi Q4 e-tron 250 miles (est) $45,000 (est) Nissan Ariya 300 miles (est $40,000 ($32,500 after tax credit) Volkswagen ID.4 250 miles (est) $39,995 ($42,495 after tax credit) Ford Mustang Mach-E 300 miles (est) $43,995 ($36,495 after tax credit)

Will any of these vehicles challenge the Model Y for compact crossover superiority? Out of all of the vehicles mentioned, we believe the Volkswagen ID.4 will probably be the highest-volume Model Y competitor. However, ID.4 we believe buyers won't necessarily be cross-shopping the Model Y as much as they will the Honda CRV and Toyota RAV4, because it's going to appeal to a different consumer.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

We believe Ford Mustang Mach-E buyers may be more likely to be cross-shopping Tesla because the Mach-E is more of a high performance, sport-orientated compact crossover than the others on the list. The Model Y is definitely a high-performance vehicle, and the Mustang Mach-E, especially when ordered in the GT trim, falls into that category.

We'd like to know what you think. Will the new electric offerings eat away from Model Y sales, or is Tesla still so much better than the competition that it doesn't matter what the legacy OEMs do? So far, that's been the case. However, the new range of EVs coming out in 2021 is undoubtedly more competitive than anything we've seen in the past, with the possible exception being the Porsche Taycan. Agree? Disagree? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.