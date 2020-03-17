Ford outraged many Mustang fans when it launched the all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover. Sure, the Blue Oval did its best to keep the Mustang genes visible in this new vehicle that is quite far removed from the traditional formula, yet for some, no matter how good it ended up being, its mere existence caused them discomfort.

And while I’m by no means an extremist when it comes to this - I actually quite like the Mach-E, more so than other electric crossovers - the thought that it could have been a more traditional looking coupe is still with me months after it was revealed. It probably also has something to do with my personal bias towards liking two-door cars more so than other body styles, but the tradition behind the nameplate also plays its part.

Ford must be applauded for the great job it did creating the Mustang Mach-E, a vehicle very well tailored to current market needs. What makes me most excited about it is its promised fun handling with a bit of waywardness thrown in - I still want to believe it will be like a taller, all-electric Focus RS, the kind of vehicle you point aggressively into a corner and the back steps out a little bit just to keep you on your toes.

But, even so, I can’t escape the ‘what if?’ Had Ford made it a coupe as is traditional for the Mustang nameplate, it would have undeniably been even better to drive, with its lower weight, lower center of gravity and superior aero credentials. It would have been an EV for driving enthusiasts of the kind that isn’t currently available, excluding the Porsche Taycan which is a bit on the expensive side.

Had Ford made it, though, maybe it would have looked a lot like the vehicle in this rendering I whipped up to illustrate this piece. The plan was to initially make a super-low coupe, even lower than the regular Mustang, but in the end I decided that a bit of extra ground clearance and an ever so slightly taller body suits the design quite well.

Another reason I did is has to do with the fact that the battery pack is in the floor of the car and this also adds to the height. I’m sure this made up coupe version would not have been as successful a car for Ford, since everyone has gone crossover-crazy over the last decade or so, but I’m sure it would have made keen drivers considerably happier (myself included).