Fastned To Install Fast Chargers At REWE Region Mitte Supermarkets

Fast charging while shopping for groceries?

Fastned entered into a partnership with REWE Region Mitte in Germany to test the interest of EV drivers to fast charge vehicles while shopping for groceries.

The pilot project envisions installations of fast chargers at four supermarkets around Frankfurt with the intention to expand the partnership to additional locations at a later stage.

We know that EV drivers need fast charging on long-distance travel, but it will be surprising if the everyday act of shopping at supermarkets will also attract a lot of interest for DC fast charging (paid). Perhaps the price of service will eventually be reduced or eliminated as a method for selling more items at the shop (affordable or free charging while buying products).

“From the perspective of REWE the addition of fast charging services to their supermarkets is another step to offer their customers the best shopping experience. For Fastned, REWE supermarkets are a great addition to its growing network of fast charging stations. The sustainable mission of both companies is reflected by the use of wood in the station and supermarket. Moreover, Fastned’s stations are powered exclusively by 100% sustainable energy from local sources.”

Michiel Langezaal, CEO of Fastned: