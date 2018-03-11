Europe Overtakes Japan In Number Of CHAdeMO Chargers
Europe is now the most CHAdeMO-rich place in the world
The number of CHAdeMO chargers increases consistently over the years and after the recent update of stats by the CHAdeMO Association, it turns out that there are more CHAdeMO-compatible chargers (often multi-standard) in Europe (7,900) than in Japan (7,400), where the standard was developed and which led the way up until now.
The numbers presented seem to be rounded to full hundreds, as it’s probably become difficult to track all those charging networks and new projects around the world.
The total number of 22,600 is higher than a year ago by some 6,000 chargers (or over 35%).
- Globally – 22,600
- Europe – 7,900
- Japan – 7,400
- Asia (without Japan) – 4,200
- North America – 2,900
- other – 200
Compared to CCS, who have 5000+ plugs in Europe (source: ccs-chargemap)
Compared to Tesla, who have 400+ sites with 3200+ plugs in Europe (source: electrive)
Europe only i assume?
Yes, edited to add.
I though Chademo was dead?
Far from it. The Chinese standard is set to merge with CHAdeMO. It’s actually a more unified global standard than CCS who differers between US and Europe.