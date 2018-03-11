  1. Home
  2. Charging
  3. Europe Overtakes Japan In Number Of CHAdeMO Chargers

Europe Overtakes Japan In Number Of CHAdeMO Chargers

4 H BY MARK KANE 5

Europe is now the most CHAdeMO-rich place in the world

The number of CHAdeMO chargers increases consistently over the years and after the recent update of stats by the CHAdeMO Association, it turns out that there are more CHAdeMO-compatible chargers (often multi-standard) in Europe (7,900) than in Japan (7,400), where the standard was developed and which led the way up until now.

The numbers presented seem to be rounded to full hundreds, as it’s probably become difficult to track all those charging networks and new projects around the world.

See Also
China Turns To CHAdeMO For Fast Charging: Single Unified Standard
CHAdeMO Standard Ups Power To 400 kW, Surpasses CCS
EV Sales By Fast Charging Standards; The “Big 3” Converge - 2017 Edition

The total number of 22,600 is higher than a year ago by some 6,000 chargers (or over 35%).

  • Globally – 22,600
  • Europe – 7,900
  • Japan – 7,400
  • Asia (without Japan) – 4,200
  • North America – 2,900
  • other – 200

CHAdeMO chargers worldwide – September 2018

Categories: Charging

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Europe Overtakes Japan In Number Of CHAdeMO Chargers"

newest oldest most voted
Magnus H

Compared to CCS, who have 5000+ plugs in Europe (source: ccs-chargemap)

Compared to Tesla, who have 400+ sites with 3200+ plugs in Europe (source: electrive)

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Arpe

Europe only i assume?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Magnus H

Yes, edited to add.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
jelloslug

I though Chademo was dead?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Marcus E

Far from it. The Chinese standard is set to merge with CHAdeMO. It’s actually a more unified global standard than CCS who differers between US and Europe.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago