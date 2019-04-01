Electric Car Energy Consumption (EPA) Compared – April 1, 2019

24 M BY MARK KANE

Electron guzzlers – from 248 Wh/mile (154 Wh/km) to 443 Wh/mile (275 Wh/km)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for several years has been evaluating new cars in terms of energy consumption and range. Those ratings are not perfect, but especially compared to other ratings around the world, are easy to achieve in the real-world and very reliable.

Here we compare energy consumption of about 20 all-electric models currently available (or soon to be available) on the U.S. market – some in multiple versions.

* The results were converted from EPA’s MPGe (Miles Per Gallon equivalent, assuming 1 gallon of gasoline=33.7 kWh) to Wh per mile of EPA range – Combined, City and Highway.

Some data estimated. Some versions of models recieved the same ratings despite are slightly different.

The most efficient cars, with the lowest energy consumption (Combined) are:

*Standard Range is not yet rated

The IONIQ Electric, because it’s equipped with a smaller battery (less weight) is also the top model in the City (225 Wh/mile or 140 Wh/km), while the Model 3 Standard Range Plus is more aerodynamic/efficient and thus takes the lead on the highway (263 Wh/mile or 163 Wh/km).

Looking at the chart, it turns out that overall results are very similar for a broad spectrum of models.

By the way, unless your EV is not a big SUV or a brick, it should be more efficient in the city than on the highway, which is rare in the case of conventional ICE cars. High efficiency at low speeds, frequent acceleration, regenerative braking and no idling makes a difference.

All-Electric Car Energy Consumption (EPA)

The worst results are usually related to the big size of cars, heavy weight or high power powertrain… or not necessarily the best design and efficiency of the system.

The energy consumption is a weak point of Jaguar I-PACE, which at first glance looks sleek with many aerodynamic solutions to lower the drag. In the EPA’s tests however the I-PACE turned out to be least efficient – 443 Wh/mile (275 Wh/km), which also affected the available range of 234 miles (377 km) using a 90 kWh battery. Even the top of the line Tesla Model X (heaviest and bigger) can be more than 10% more efficient.

Supporting data: