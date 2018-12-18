Donate To Charity And You Could Win This Tesla Model S P100D

In terms of electric vehicles, few are more popular or widely recognized as the Tesla Model S. The range-topping P100D with Ludicrous mode is the most talked about. With 920 pound-feet of torque, this Tesla can sprint to 60 miles per hour in less than 2.3 seconds and on to a quarter mile of 10.5 seconds. Not to mention it has a driving range of 315 miles. It’s the envy of any EV enthusiast – and now you can take it home. All you have to do is go to Dream Giveaway website and make a tax-deductible donation to help veterans and kids in need.

Dream Giveaway out of Florida is offering up this beautiful blue Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous mode, plus $35,000 for taxes. It wears aftermarket Concavo CWS5 wheels – 20×9.5-inches up front and 20×10.5-inches in the rear – Continental Extreme Contact tires, carbon fiber trim pieces including a carbon fiber spoiler, and includes a 220-amp home charger for the winner.

“The Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous mode has all the performance of a big-cubic-inch muscle car. Zero to 60 in under 2.3 seconds. Zero to 100 mph in 6.5 seconds. Quarter mile in 10.5 seconds at 125 mph,” promises Dream Giveaway. “And with 588 horsepower and 920 lb-ft of torque at the wheels, you’ll experience the unbelievable all-electronic acceleration of Tesla performance every time you get behind the wheel of this $140,000 supercar.”

In order to take home this dream Tesla, you’ll have to first head over to the Dream Giveaway website and enter the promo code VJ1118L2 when donating $25 or more for 25-percent bonus tickets. Users can donate up to $5,000 in one go, which yields 9,000 chances to win (with the promo code), but there is no limit to the amount you can donate throughout the length of the contest. Dream Giveaway will fly the lucky winner to its headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, to score the keys, the title, and one ultimate EV.

All donations will head to New Beginning Children’s Homes (NBCH), with six other charities given guaranteed grants: Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Honor Flight of West Central Florida, Detroit Rescue Mission (DRMM), Smile Network International, National Guard Educational Fund, and Bright Pink. It’s the ultimate win-win. Donate to win this Tesla now at Dream Giveaway.



This article is sponsored by Dream Giveaway. Since 2008, Dream Giveaway has delivered millions of dollars in unrestricted funds to individual sponsor charities and a variety of grant recipients thanks to individual donors.