OP-ED: A Deep Dive Into Tesla’s Dominance in Electric Cars
Let’s take a look at how Tesla leads the electric vehicle segment by leaps and bounds.
I am a long-time follower of the progression of Tesla. I test drove the Tesla Model S several years ago and test drove the Tesla Model X over a year ago. I ordered the Tesla Model 3 on the first day possible and was delighted to get it on 28 May 2018, 2 years and 2 months later.
I have had five full electric cars since 2007, starting with a lead-acid-battery ZAP Xebra PK lead-acid-battery 3-wheel pickup, then two Nissan LEAFs, then the Chevrolet Bolt EV Premium and now the Tesla Model 3 Long-Range (TM3LR) BEV. My TM3LR’s VIN number is nearly 26,000.
My daughter and I recently drove my TM3LR on an easy round trip from Virginia to Texas using Autopilot most of the way. I have driven a huge number of cars since I am over 82 years of age and started driving on an Oklahoma farm at age 12. The TM3LR is the best car I have driven.
I have given many lectures on hybrid-electric cars(HEVs), plug-in hybrid-electric cars (PHEVs) and battery-electric cars (BEVs) , have organized several local shows of them and have organized several local parade entries for BEVs. I have published several commentaries in The Roanoke Times in Virginia about BEVs; the latest is The electric vehicles revolution. I have followed closely the installation of charging stations for PHEVs and BEVs across the U.S. I have helped get such stations installed at several locations in my region and constantly admonish other locations to install them.
It is clear that Tesla is far ahead of other organizations in installing fast charging (480-volts-DC) charging stations (Superchargers) for Tesla cars and Tesla has installed a large number of 240-volts-AC charging stations for Tesla cars and all PHEVs and BEVs through its Charging Partner program. See below for maps of Tesla charging stations in the U.S.
I have read many online articles with titles such as:
- The Tesla Model 3 Will Fail
- Tesla is Not Too Big To Fail
- Wall Street is massively betting on Tesla’s failure
- Tesla is ‘headed for the graveyard,’
I note that many of these articles have been written by Tesla stock-shorters or Internal-combustion-engine( ICE)-oriented people with vested interests in their predictions to be true. I think they are not considering much contrary evidence against their predictions:
- A long-range BEV brand will survive long term only if a massive fast-charging (480-volts-DC) network spanning the U.S. in all directions is available for their BEVs to charge easily and pleasantly. Tesla has most of such a network (Superchargers) already and is rapidly adding to it:
Note the gray graph symbols for Superchargers to open in 2018 and 2019. The Superchargers are at interesting sites such as shopping centers, hotels and even gasoline stations. They range from 4 to 40 charging stations.
- In addition, a long-range BEV brand will survive long term only if a there are many hotels where BEVs can charge overnight while their drivers are sleeping. Tesla has a large network of Destination–Chargers (240-volts-AC charging stations) at many hotels across the U.S. and is constantly installing more:
Tesla is even working against its own interest by also installing at the same hotels standard 240-volts-AC charging stations that all PHEVs and BEVs can use. An example location is Courtyard Blacksburg in Blacksburg VA with two Tesla High Power Wall Connectors (up to 80A) and two Clipper Creek J1772s (up to 40A) available for patrons only.
- Electrify America has started installing CHAdeMO (Asian) and CSS (European and American) 480-volts-DC fast charging stations across the U.S., but the number planned is a small fraction of the number of Tesla:
Supercharging stations: The large symbols show the Electrify America charging-station locations open currently. An example is the location at Brugh’s Mill Country store on I–81 near Fincastle VA with one CHAdeMO station and four CCS stations.
- 91% of Tesla owners told Consumer Reports that they “would buy again” a Tesla BEV, the highest rating for any car manufacturer, ahead of #2 Porsche with 84%.
- Battery expert Jack Rickard disassembled the TM3LR battery and concluded that it is the “most advanced large scale lithium battery ever produced”.
- Engineering firm Munro & Associates did a teardown of the TM3LR, did a cost analysis and concluded that it will have over 30% profitability.
- The TM3LR received the highest crash ratings (5 stars) in all three categories from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- The three longest range BEVs (EPA rated) planned for the next few years by all car companies are the Tesla S 100D (335 miles), the Tesla S P100D (315 miles) and the Tesla Model 3 Long Range (310 miles). There is indication that the TM3LR range is actuated rated by EPA as 334 miles, but was derated at Tesla’s request to 310 miles. (Various reasons have been suggested for the derating.)
- Most features of Tesla BEVs are software driven and Tesla often updates software using cell service or customers’ Wi-Fi.
- Tesla claims that currently–built Tesla BEVs have all the hardware needed for eventual autonomous driving. Tesla uses radar and most other BEVs use the more expensive lidar for autonomous driving. It is currently unclear which of radar and lidar will win. Tesla has data for over 7–billion miles of BEV driving and over 1–billion miles of its BEVs’ driving with some version of Autopilot; no other autonomous-driving company has anywhere near that amount of data to use in developing autonomous driving.
- Tesla listens to its customers and often does software changes suggested by drivers.
- Apparently, there are over 300,000 TM3 orders to be filled and several hundred orders per week are coming in.
- Tesla sells its BEVs online and in their own stores with no ICE cars present to distract the customers by sales persons for easier sales and, thus, higher commissions. A big obstacle for other car companies to overcome in selling BEVs is convincing their dealers to spend more time selling BEVs to the uninformed public that will not provide them anywhere near the usual ICE repairs income. Currently, most dealers try to steer buyers away from BEVs to ICEs.
- Tesla has an extensive mobile service program and plans for it to account for about 80% of service needs.
- Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates that almost 100,000 TM3LRs were made by 20 September 2018 and nearly 4000/week are being made. Much evidence indicates that the weekly build rate will increase over the next few months.
- I have not discussed the solar energy and electricity battery backup side of Tesla. I think it will be a large part of Tesla’s success in the future.
- Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, wants to reduce carbon emissions on the Earth, for which replacing ICEs by long-range BEVs is necessary, and he has the intelligence, knowledge, stamina and drive to make Tesla the dominant maker of such BEVs. The evidence given above indicates that he is succeeding in his mission.
Of course, there are negative aspects of Tesla Inc. I do not discuss them here because Tesla stock-shorters and ICEoriented people have done a good job at that. Those who are predicting the fall of Tesla should study the history of Musk’s SpaceX. Pulling SpaceX from predictable demise after the first three rocket-launching failures make Tesla’s success look like child’s play!
My summary of upcoming BEVs of other car companies indicates that only VW will have an array of BEVs that can compete with Tesla’s BEVs over the next few years. VW is the originator of Electrify America, so combining its upcoming BEVs with the planned Electrify American charging network probably will place VW as the closest competitor to Tesla, but far behind it.
References
Great article!
This should be noted as a dominant in USA market article.
BYD has been number one for a few years now worldwide.
Nothing against Tesla, but historically call a spade a spade please.
Tesla actually sells globally BYD doesn’t.
BYD is not sold worldwide,would be nice if they could sell it in USA ,first get them to pass North American crash and safety standards.
But BYD does sell across the globe, had or has interests and sales ranging from Thailand, Brazil, Russia til the Ukraine fiasco, South America etc. just because they only do EV , note keyword EV.
buses and trucks in USA doesn’t mean they don’t have a global footprint. Your in denial if you don’t think BYD is a global company.
Tesla recently surpassed BYD in the number of vehicles sold globally per month. It has long since passed BYD in terms of revenue or KWH of its battery packs, revenue, since Tesla cars cost much more than BYD cars and have longer range.
https://insideevs.com/global-plug-in-electric-car-sales-increased-to-over-140000-in-march/
My 40kWh Leaf covers 99% of my driving needs. For the longer trips there’s Enterprise’s ICE options instead of spending tens of thousands up-front for more battery equity & then faffing about with ‘SuperCharging’ while on the road.
The 64kWh LG cars coming out next year are the wildcard in the near-term picture. I don’t think LG’s going to have the production volume to make a serious dent in Tesla’s marketshare, but mind-share wise Tesla is going to start having dozens of competitors instead of the handful they have now (Nissan, Chevy, BMW, Kia, did I miss anyone??).
I wish Tesla as a company well, but for them to get my business they’re going to have to make a car I actively want.
A return of the Toyota Rav4 EV, or a Supra, or maybe an AWD Bronco. Something cool.
I don’t need to drive a glorified Taurus around. The Leaf is bad enough, but at least it was eminently affordable ($27,000 plus tax less gov’t rebates) so I can let the design slide.
When All Legacy Auto are selling nothing but BEVs Elon can say well done, he has accomplished what he and Tesla set out to do,and he can turn his attention to his other passion Mars and beyond and maybe even the other hobby he has the Boring Co.who knows he might even bore all the way to China. LOL
Model Y would be their equivalent of the RAV4 EV.
With which Tesla already has a lot of experience thanks to Toyota.
@Troy – “for them to get my business they’re going to have to make a car I actively want.” Tesla makes cars for general pubic that was why more than 400,000 people made a deposit for Model 3 2 years ago. Tesla doesn’t make a car just for YOU!
Tesla will not disclose how many of those people have since exited the waiting line. Given that you can have a Model 3 delivered in a month, it is safe to assume that many thousands of people have exited the waiting line since.
They disclose it at the end of the quarter on their earning report if I remember correctly. Feel free to correct me
Tesla DID disclose that they have 420k net reservations remaining at the end of Q2, so why does it matter how many of them were replaced cancellations?
Delivery in a month is for the long range rear wheel drive, which is the least interesting version. You’re jumping to the conclusion that people are exiting the line when the more obvious reasons are that reservation holders:
A) want the dual motor model
B) want the short range model
C) live in Europe
D) live in China
Everyone in the above 4 categories have no use for the delivered-in-a-month version you speak of.
Even so, Q4 will get a ton of RWD orders because it will be the last chance to get $7500 in tax credits instead of $3750. If potential buyers delay too much and join the crowd wanting delivery in December, they will risk being spilled over into January.
What a bogus comment.
Yeah, there is no point having a great product if not manufactured profitably, things could unravel quite fast after Q3
@Dam said: “Yeah, there is no point having a great product if not manufactured profitably, things could unravel quite fast after Q3”
———-
lol
Smells like jimmy cheese…
By now, this laundry list of anti-Tesla FÜD is merely amusing. Every item on your list has been thoroughly refuted, so why should anyone waste time refuting them yet again?
You serial Tesla bashers are in very deep denial that Tesla’s Model 3 is a runaway success, and that Tesla is rapidly becoming profitable on a sustainable basis. Tesla had to pull out the stops to achieve profitability this quarter, while continuing to ramp up TM3 production and deliveries rapidly? Yes, I think they did. But next quarter they won’t, as the economy of scale continues to tip ever more strongly in Tesla’s favor.
You say other auto makers could easily show a profit where Tesla struggles to do so? Yes, but what other auto maker is going to increase its production by (probably) over 100% in a single year? It’s unimaginable that GM or Toyota or even Ford could double their output in a single year while continuing to be profitable!
Go Tesla! Keep going Tesla!
Tesla has 3 times more employees per car than BMW,In all likeliness they will again book a massive loss for Q3, their processes are very expensive.
Was that last quarter? They doubled the number of cars they were selling Q2 vs Q3. Worthless stats like that are meaningless.
If you think Tesla will book a massive loss for Q3, you haven’t been paying attention.
LOL
Gosh do you think Exec (VP supply and accounting) are fleeing a profitable company ? !!! good luck with that
Are you the last person to learn out the shortage of highly qualified workers and executives in Silicon Valley, and the massive poaching between highly successful companies?
The more successful your company, the more other companies try to poach your talent.
Under /over on profit or losses
It will always be perceived as FUD when your mind is closed.
FACT – Every quarter Tesla goes to final week scramble mode to meet projected targets- instead of steady state progress throughout the quarter
FACT – Tesla’s cash and cash equivalents are quite low during a time when they are trying to increase production
FACT – While Tesla is trying to deliver a profitable (self imposed) Q3, their payables have increased.
—Some Tesla Suppliers Fret About Getting Paid
Auto maker’s tumultuous year has concerned some of its suppliers, which are pushed to extend payment terms or asked to give cash back
WSJ – By Tim Higgins, Marc Vartabedian and Christina Rogers
Updated Aug. 20, 2018 4:48 p.m. ET
—Tesla suppliers have multiple liens against the company – viewable on line from Alameda County web site
FALSE – ‘You say other auto makers could easily show a profit where Tesla struggles to do so?’
When your mind is closed, comprehension is the 1st casualty
Who can have a conversation with you when you are disoriented about demonstrable Tesla FACTS?
Wow…talk about closed minds! All you care is the stock game while most here could not care less…
No Elon mention profit q3, that’s what is expected. I want them to make profit I hope they do
FACT – Every End of Month traditional ICE car dealerships go on a massive push to meet their numbers. Is this somehow bad?
FACT – Tesla’s cash is over $2 Billion, and will likely still be well over $2 Billion at end of Q3. What imaginary problem does that cause?
FACT – Inventory (cars in the pipeline) has increased 3X faster than payables. Building cars costs money up front to order parts that is recouped when the car is built and sold. Is ramping up production bad?
—Some Tesla Suppliers had to renegotiate their contract as Tesla successfully reached mass production rates and now has leverage to renegotiate. Successful companies do this all the time. Is being successful enough to have leverage to renegotiate contracts bad?
—Tesla suppliers have multiple liens against the company — specifically ones that Tesla FIRED because they did things like fail to correctly build parts. Are you under the false impression that liens are because Tesla can’t pay? Why are you making a mountain out of a run-of-the-mill contract dispute?
What you have done is simply prove you are blind to the big picture.
Dealers have nothing to do with company since they already brought the cars from the company
How about backing up your screed of anti-Tesla FUD with some attribution from verifiable news sources? Can you manage that?
Really? It is not anti-Tesla, these are just facts:
– end of quarter push that is not sustainable -> https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-07-02/tesla-model-3-burst-sends-thousands-of-sedans-to-waiting-buyers
– cash burn is really bad and Tesla will probably run out of cash -> https://seekingalpha.com/article/4190397-bad-teslas-cash-position
– Tesla is likely to stop paying suppliers -> https://www.businessinsider.com/suppliers-worry-about-tesla-bankruptcy-survey-2018-8
– Tesla sells a lot of cars….except consumers don’t buy cars, SUVs are the growth segment and Tesla has nothing to offer except the Model X that is out of reach for most customers
– By 2022 Volkswagen alone will have 27 EV models for sale around the world and will sell 10 million EVs….how many does Tesla sell ?-> http://fortune.com/2018/09/17/volkswagen-electric-id-meb-10-million/
– Tesla has problems delivering cars -> https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tesla-musk/musk-says-tesla-now-in-delivery-logistics-hell-idUSKCN1LX054
– Tesla repairs take super long -> https://forums.tesla.com/forum/forums/why-does-it-take-months-repair-tesla
– Tesla cars are so screwed up that nobody can repair them well so Tesla has to do it themselves -> https://www.caranddriver.com/news/elon-musk-tesla-body-shop-repair
– Tesla cars are very expensive to insure -> https://insideevs.com/tesla-model-3-expensive-porsche-911-insure/
– There is a lot more….Tesla has poor reliability….Tesla is priced as a luxury car, but Elon says that Tesla does not make luxury cars. ….
The EVs are the future, but Tesla as a car company is just another Blackberry
-Tesla will go much higher over the long term, just like with S and X
-Tesla’s cash is over $2B and Tesla goes through a burn cycle as they launch every new product before recovering
-WSJ story just proves that 1 in 3 old school automotive industry refuses to accept Tesla. Tesla disputed the “survey”
-Model Y
-VAG talks big and rarely delivers
-Do you think that short term teething pains because sales growth is so massive is BAD?
-Tesla just opened their first repair shops to deal with repair times. Turn-around has been documented to be as fast as 25 hours after the collision.
-There is a national shortage of skilled repair techs for 3rd party shops, so Tesla is paying to train techs. Tesla shops have no problem repairing Tesla’s…
-That is one survey from one source. Actual owners report getting much better rates when they shop around.
-Reliability has greatly improved, and people are reporting very high satisfaction ratings. The highest in the industry.
You are a rolling “Gish” style FUD disaster who can’t see that big picture that Tesla has successfully broken into mass production of EV’s at a level beating ICE
Thanks for the sources
Ok pu with no ev
Strong board of directors and oversight led-
GM to bankruptcy.
Ford to leverage even it’s brand name to avoid bankruptcy.
VW to indulge in massive emission fraud that almost brought them to heel.
Chrysler had to be sold to a foreign brand.
Yeah!! Sure.
As bad as the ones that keep saying Tesla will fail, model 3 will fail, Tesla can’t make 5000 cars a week, … bla, bla, bla, are the ones that think competition will be always behind and/or inexistent.
“Apparently, there are over 300,000 TM3 orders to be filled and several hundred orders per week are coming in.”
“Apparently” or “probably”?
I’d say both, altho I wonder why he thinks the number is as low as ~300,000. Isn’t it more like 400,000 or even more? Aren’t new reservations coming in as fast or faster than Tesla is building cars?
Actually I think the number is high but what do i know….
Actually no, the reservations are not coming as fast as Tesla can build cars. You can have a model 3 in 4 weeks. Model S on the other hand is more like 6 weeks wait time.
Model 3 is currently only being sold in the US and Canada, and only the most expensive versions of the range are available, so it’s hardly surprising delivery times are relatively short. I’m sure you you know that, I know.
@Op-Ed David Proper- Great job detailing the Tesla advantages that have allowed Tesla to dominate EV especially the detail you provide about the Tesla convenient and reliable fast charge network for those occasional long distance trips.
Yes, despite the serial anti-Tesla haters who post their weakn repetitive whining FUD here.
BYD in California with the buses and trucks don’t count? They are EV yes?
China and USA would be global yes?
Except on this thread, it’s always an escape from reality.
I wish Tesla the best, but look at insideevs worldwide sales vs Tesla only sales and also look at USA vs world and it’s not like nobody else makes EV’s geesh, get a grip.
If you are going to save the planet we need everybody in!
Other than BYD selling to a captive audience, Tesla is it. The Volt/Bolt sales are stagnant, Leaf sales are tanking, BMW is barely dipping its toes in the water, Ford has been found on road dead. Hyundai/Kia have good game but won’t build more than a handful. Who else is there? Jaguar with their three dozen a month iPace? Chinese NEV’s? Tesla is it for the next year or two.
btw, a good article. Thank you. I hope my comment below adds some useful, undeniable market intel, about the ICE franchises, to your case.