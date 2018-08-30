What Does It Cost To Insure Your Tesla Model 3? Take Our Poll
What say you, Tesla Model 3 owners.
Does it really cost as much as a Porsche 911 to insure a Tesla Model 3? Help us find out by taking our poll.
Firstly though, let’s recap where we are coming from. Yesterday, we posted an article titled “Tesla Model 3 Almost As Expensive As Porsche 911 To Insure.” Loads of commenters chimed in, disagreeing with these alleged high insurance costs for the Model 3. So now, we’d like to hear directly from you.
We’re keeping it simple. Just click the amount that applies to your yearly premium (or, if you pay monthly or twice a year, just do the math so you’re providing us with an annual rate). We’d appreciate if you’d fill in some additional info in comments such as ZIP code, age, type of Model 3, insurance copy, etc. so that we can in a future article, lay it all out.
Now, get to polling!
FYI: Our polls do not work correctly on AMP pages. If you find that you are trying to take the poll on your mobile phone and it is not working, go to the site directly or take the poll on your desktop. The address in your browser should show: https://insideevs.com/cost-insure-tesla-model-3-poll/
How do you determine if the person who enters the poll is actually the owner of a Model 3? Maybe you should require them to enter the VIN and you could check if it was a valid number and also verify that they didn’t enter more than once. I do not own a Model 3 and will not enter false data, but others might.
We’d like to offer that option and also have the poll allow location, age, etc., etc., but our current poll option isn’t that involved. This is a start, along with the huge amount of data we’ve received in the comment section from the previous article.
I picked the wrong option. I picked $2400 (so the $2000 to $2500 bucket), but after the fact I realized that’s what I’m paying for the Model 3 + a Honda Civic. I think the Model 3 by itself is in the $900-$1500 range… I would have picked the $1000-$1250 bucket.
Maybe you, Eric Loveday, could spend some time getting quotes from many auto insurance companies? This would make a good article without depending on others and many variables. I.E, insurance rates will depend on personal driving history and not fair in my opinion to compare one with a terrible driving history with a pristine one. Another major factor, I expect is that rates for high performance cars are usually much higher than low performance, so in fact this should include separate rates for the HP version.