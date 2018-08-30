CNET Applauds Nissan For New E-Pedal In Long-Term LEAF
CNET is four months and over 4,000 miles into a long-term affair with a 2018 Nissan LEAF
When CNET got its 2018 Nissan Leaf for a long-term test drive, the publication roughly knew what to expect. It’s certainly not the flashiest electric car on the market, but it’s still one of the best fully-electric hatchbacks available today at a reasonable price point.
After a few years in service, the LEAF received a thorough redesign for the 2018 model year. The vehicle finally got an up-to-date and modern-looking exterior. and a few minor modifications in its interior – mostly designed to keep it relevant against its direct competitors.
But, most importantly, the 2018 Nissan LEAF received a brand new battery, allowing for a significant range boost, up to an EPA-rated 161 miles. The 2018 Nissan LEAF is powered by a 110-kilowatt electric motor that sends 147 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels via a single-speed reduction gear transmission. It can accelerate from 0-60 (0-97km/h) in a respectable 7.5 seconds.
However, for the LEAF, the biggest change for most that had the pleasure of driving it is the E-Pedal. And it seems that after a few months of driving it, the journalists at CNET are convinced that this is how all EVs should drive.
The E-Pedal basically comes with a dual purpose. One, you accelerate the car with it. While that’s really a no-brainer, with the LEAF, the pedal added a fun bit of challenge to the tedium of commuting. When E-Pedal is engaged, it boosts the regenerative braking on the LEAF. And it does so by a substantial amount. That means that when you lift off the pedal, the car will start deaccelerating very aggressively. It’s also capable of bringing the car to a complete stop and holding it there, all by utilizing the car’s physical brakes, even when on a hill. Naturally, the car will move forward once you press the pedal again.
While it takes a bit of practice to achieve the full regenerative state, it’s definitely a fun and interesting twist to regular driving. Furthermore, more generative braking energy is returned back into the battery pack, further extending your range. An additional positive side effect is that your brake pads will last forever, or close to it.
The crew at CNET did over 4,100 miles with their 2018 Nissan LEAF. According to the test drive article, the drivers routinely achieved a real-world range that exceeds its 151-mile EPA rating. Not bad for a vehicle that starts at $29,990 and can take on five people, while providing a lot of trunk space in the rear.
The full article showcasing the full E-Pedal test drive can be viewed right here.
Source: CNET
7 Comments on "CNET Applauds Nissan For New E-Pedal In Long-Term LEAF"
Although E-Pedal is nothing new, I am glad Nissan seems to be the first company marketing one pedal driving. I love it in my i3 and wouldn’t want to give it up. GM has it as a not so hidden option on the Bolt EV for those in the know.
10 years from now people will be like: “Remember when Nissan introduced 1 pedal driving, it changed how I drive” and some of us will roll our eyes and comment that Nissan wasn’t the first to do that, then get into arguments on the Internet about who is right. It won’t matter though as Nissan will get the credit for it. Maybe it won’t matter as we will be all self driving by then, but anyway companies need to learn to market their features to sell EVs.
Are you talking about regen mode? Is your i3 able to hold position on a (up or down) hill without brakes? Or stop completely on flat? I drive my eGolf with mostly one pedal but it’s not tha same as what the Leaf has. You may not think it’s not a big difference but I disagree, the flat crawl on my car (and probably on yours too) is fing annoying, it also rolls back on uphill if no brakes are applied. I think you don’t fully understand what this article is about….
Like people saying Apple invented the smart phone or Tesla invented the EV car. They are not the inventor, but they will surly be remember as been the one that popularized it.
Loved the E-Pedal in the new Leaf, its so simple to toggle between city and highway driving…
It is the most obvious. Nice to be able to turn it on/off with a button press. Although it is just as easy in the Bolt EV, move the shifter from L to D or back.
True… My buddy that bought the leaf a few months ago, is happier then ever with his decision.
What’s a long term leaf? One that doesn’t fall of the tree in the fall ands survives the winter?