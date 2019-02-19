Citroën Presents Ami One Electric Concept For 100 Anniversary

Next month, Citroën will celebrate its 100 anniversary, as company was founded in March 1919 by French industrialist André-Gustave Citroën. The company says that it’s perpetuating 100 years of innovation and boldness dedicated to the freedom of movement with the new all-electric Citroën Ami One Concept, which will be unveiled at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

The Ami One Concept is described as “a disruptive all-electric ‘object’ that places digital technology at the heart of a new urban mobility experience, offering more freedom and peace of mind”.

This tiny EV for two frees up urban mobility for everyone because it should be available license-free. Because of its size, it also provides top-level agility, maneuverability and ultimate parking capability. The range is up to 100 km (62 miles), but the top speed is limited to just 45 km/h (28 mph).

The idea behind the Ami One Concept is to create an alternative to public transport (bus, train etc.) and other modes of transport such as bikes and electric scooters within cities.

The vehicles could be offered in car-sharing systems for minutes, days or even years:

“Customers can access Ami One Concept for a minimum of five minutes and adjust their usage at any time to several hours, with no commitment. The options can be customised to each person’s mobility requirements and meet their needs whether it is for five minutes, five hours or five days of use – as well as over longer periods with rental offers for five months or long-term leasing arrangements for five years.

Citroën Ami One Concept specs:

Since 1919, Citroën’s history has always reflected each era, with non-conformist and revolutionary vehicles that have become icons in the hearts of motorists. At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Citroën brand is re-inventing itself again, by unveiling its uninhibited take on an urban mobility ‘object’. Just as the 2CV made freedom of movement broadly accessible last century, Ami One Concept frees up urban mobility for everyone with its unique and popular character advocating a new experience.

FREEDOM OF USE FOR EVERYONE: ACCESSIBLE TO ALL, ADAPTED TO EACH PERSON

Citroën’s vision of urban mobility is part of a 100% digitalised and personalised customer journey focused on seamless freedom of use.

AN URBAN MOBILITY VEHICLE FOR EVERYONE: LICENCE-FREE

With this new and unique urban mobility object – a new field of exploration for Citroën as part of its future energy transition programme – the brand is aiming to free up individual mobility in the city. Citroën designed Ami One Concept as an alternative to public transport (bus, train etc.) and other modes of transport such as bikes and electric scooters. An ultra-compact (2.50m long) two-seater concept vehicle bringing occupants impressive agility in urban environments, Ami One Concept also conveys robustness through its body styling. The enclosed cabin protects occupants in bad weather. The architecture and design – both informed by the object’s function and usage – enable users to explore a new driving experience within the city. Accessible to all from the age of 16 (European countries average/dependent on legislation), Ami One Concept is for urban customers, with or without a driving licence, who share Citroën’s love for the freedom of movement.

DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CENTRAL TO THE NEW MOBILITY EXPERIENCE

Faithful to the brand signature “Inspired by You” and being 100% connected, Ami One Concept is based on a 100% digital ecosystem. It offers an innovative ‘on demand’ customer experience at every step in the process (online presentation, test drive request, service configuration, reservation and delivery), and enables customers to easily choose the period of use most suited to their needs. The digital experience continues with a special mobile app for managing the vehicle and journeys.

‘On demand’ customer experience

A connected object designed for greater freedom in the city, Ami One Concept takes things further by proposing new alternatives for usage. Citroën is making its customers’ lives easier in terms of mobility access by offering, via digital media, several options spanning car-sharing, rental and purchase. The aim is to fulfil customer’s travel needs by addressing all the ways in which they use mobility services (occasionally or regularly, with family or friends, individually or shared) offering complete peace of mind. Customers can access Ami One Concept for a minimum of five minutes and adjust their usage at any time to several hours, with no commitment. The options can be customised to each person’s mobility requirements and meet their needs whether it is for five minutes, five hours or five days of use – as well as over longer periods with rental offers for five months or long-term leasing arrangements for five years.

Five minutes or five hours: The mobility object is made available at a given location for a given period of time through a car-sharing offer operated by the Free2Move brand. Using the app dedicated to new forms of mobility, customers can choose their Ami One Concept in just a few clicks.

Five days: The mobility object is available in the form of an easy-access, short-term rental offer. The customer simply reserves the vehicle online at Citroën’s Rent&Smile website.

Five months: Commitment-free access for a shorter period of time than ‘conventional’ ownership.

Five years: The mobility object is also available as part of a five-year, long-term leasing option with battery, maintenance and parking included in the monthly payment. With the online purchasing journey, customers can choose the delivery location, be it at their home or the closest Citroën point of sale.

To support this innovative customer experience, Citroën has created “Ami One Counters”. These digitalised spaces preview what could become an automatic distributor for Ami One Concept in city centres. Customers can access information on the product and the possible access options (from five minutes to five years), and book a test drive in the mobility object. The counters could also be rolled out in other venues, including shopping centres.

A special mobile app for intuitive and simple use

Once the urban mobility object is in the driver’s possession, the mobile app delivers a special dialogue with Ami One Concept. Drivers can freely, and at any time, manage the settings of the on-board apps and extend their customer experience via the smartphone. They can access information remotely (electricity consumption, battery charge etc.) as well as a range of services via Free2Move that make city driving easier (parking space search, geolocation etc.).

For greater ease of use and safety, the app is voice controlled. Drivers can ask to be guided to the closest charging station or reserve a parking space with complete ease. The app notably relies on Free2Move Services, which simplify the customer’s trip by using geolocation to find a car park and parking space, and offering electronic payments. In fact, two apps developed for electric models are of particular interest for customers:

The Charging Pass enables drivers of electrified vehicles to locate and access electric charging stations compatible with their vehicle. To make choices easier for the customer, Free2Move Services establishes a pre-selection based on three criteria: distance, charging speed and charging price. It displays a default list, but customers can also access a complete map of charging stations. The search may be made by the customer or it may be suggested to them via a notification when the battery charge reaches a critically low level. Once the customer has selected the charging station on their smartphone, the destination is sent automatically to their preferred route planner app (Waze or Google Maps).

Supplementing the Charging Pass, the Trip Planner reassures drivers by suggesting the best route, taking into account the remaining range, the use of the vehicle and the location of charging stations along the way. It can therefore estimate the travel time, including the charging time.

FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT IN THE CITY

With this concept, Citroën is presenting a 100% electric urban mobility solution. Ami One Concept is freedom by Citroën! Responding to the expectations of urban customers and offering true ease of use, Ami One Concept simplifies travel for two people, especially in the restricted areas of city centres.

ALL THE ADVANTAGES OF 100% ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGY IN CITY CENTRES

Zero CO 2 emissions

Creating a new form of mobility, and responding to current and future environmental issues, Ami One Concept is fully in step with societal changes in the city. Ami One Concept is an all-electric vehicle able to access all areas of the city while respecting the environment and offering low usage costs. Perfectly suited to city life, Ami One Concept reaches a top speed of 28mph (45km/h) with zero CO 2 emissions. With a range of 62 miles (100km), Ami One Concept can make numerous city trips, be they for one-off meetings or daily commutes. The lithium-ion battery, stored flat under the floor, is easily charged with an electric cable. Plugged into a public station or a Wallbox, a complete charge takes just two hours. Ami One Concept can also be plugged into a standard socket at home using an extension cable.

Silent to use

Despite its silent 100% electric technology, Ami One Concept has safety at its heart as it is equipped with its own sound signature, developed by the Start-Rec agency with designers from Citroën. The sounds emitted by Ami One Concept reflect all of its personality. It features an original soundtrack mixing male and female voices, worlds away from the digital cliché of the ‘robot’. Firmly setting the vehicle apart, the sound identity, formed by a sequence of notes that change according to speed, also complies with European regulation introduced on 1 January 2019. For safety reasons, all electric vehicles must now be equipped with an artificial sound at low speeds to warn pedestrians of their approach.

ULTRA-COMPACT FOR MORE AGILITY

A singular mobility object designed for urban driving, Ami One Concept features a cube-shaped body with ultra-compact dimensions. Standing assertively on its specially designed four-spoke 18-inch wheels, and measuring 2.50m long and 1.50m high, Ami One Concept is eminently reassuring. It exudes an impression of robustness and promises top-level agility and manoeuvrability, as well as the ability to park virtually anywhere.

INTUITIVE AND CONNECTED

Ease of use for greater peace of mind

In front of the driver, the ‘Drive-Pod’ is home to ingenious technologies and the controls for all driving functions.

Ami One Concept is a 100% connected urban mobility object, in which the smartphone is central to the man-machine interface so that driving is intuitive and serene. The doors lock and unlock via a QR code on the aluminium base of the door handles. Once inside, the driver places their phone in front of them in a dedicated area. Once their telephone is stored in this wireless induction charging space, the interaction between Ami One Concept and the driver begins. Depending on the app used, the screen display is projected onto a reflective panel in the driver’s field of vision – similar to a head-up display system. Advanced functions such as infotainment and navigation may be used in addition to regulation-required driving instruments and information. The man-machine interface on Ami One Concept has been designed as a personal assistant for enhanced communication with the driver. The interface is controlled using two buttons mounted on the steering wheel: voice command for the assistant and a drop-down menu for browsing apps.

The instrument cluster is an intuitive design, with a 5-inch screen focused on useful driving information (speed, indicators etc.). The display graphics echo the touches of colour on the cabin fabrics (Orange Mécanique and Out of the Blue), and feature two special fonts: one is more natural and the other more technological, inspired by the cube shapes of Ami One Concept and Citroën’s historical chevrons, which are notably used for the speedometer. The graphic interface features stylised ‘eyes’ with the aim of evoking emotion and establishing a special dialogue with the user (warning, questioning etc.).

To the right of the ‘Drive-Pod’, a cylinder houses the start button, automatic gearbox selector and a Bluetooth speaker with volume control.

FREEDOM TO BE MODERN: NEXT-GENERATION DESIGN

Style has been key to the image of the Citroën brand for 100 years, because a Citroën car is always instantly recognisable. The brand’s history has been marked by singular body styles, from the Traction Avant to New C5 Aircross SUV, including the 2CV, Ami 6 and CX. This new concept object is part of that tradition with its pure shapes and original graphic approach. The first time you see the two-seater Ami One Concept, there is a sense of both surprise and familiarity.

INGENIOUS DESIGN

Easy and ethical to produce, Ami One Concept has everything it takes to become ‘popular’ in the city. An urban mobility vehicle boasting design, intelligence and economy, it introduces new possibilities through its symmetrical parts. These include identical doors on the right and left, opening in different directions, rear-hinged on the driver’s side for better access and conventionally positioned on the passenger side. There are identical bumpers (partly concealed on the front and open on the rear to display the registration plate); identical wings on both the front and rear; identical panels on the right and left; reversible Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) and rear lights on the left and right. There are also four parts to the door mirrors and door handles. Each part of the vehicle body is robust, easy to assemble and high quality. Inside, the cabin is simple with a limited number of materials used and a finish consistent with the intelligent spirit central to the design of the concept.

EXTERIOR DESIGN: UNIQUE AND SYMMETRICAL, WITH A NEW LIGHT SIGNATURE

The renewed range of Citroën production cars expresses power and harmony through the design of the front end, distinguished by the two-tier light signature introduced in 2013. Ami One Concept modernises Citroën’s identity with a new light signature that is more refined, graphic and high-tech, directly inspired by the previous CXperience concept car. The new front end keeps the two tiers, subtly brought together by a V-shaped light strip, giving Ami One Concept an expressive front end, enhanced by this elegant styling approach. The DRLs and indicators lend a touch of finesse with their floating structure that sets Ami One Concept apart and makes it immediately recognisable. This design theme also features on the rear lights, boosting brand awareness.

The Orange Mécanique paint, and the 2D logo on the centre of the lacquered black surface, enhance its image. Equipped for the city, Ami One Concept also features Dark Grey protective components on the four corners of the body that extend along the sides under the doors. Key styling features aimed at strengthening the vehicle’s protective appearance, these Airbump® components are characteristic of the current Citroën range, and stand out with touches of the Out of the Blue colour.

The ingenuity of the Ami One Concept can been seen through its simple and fully symmetrical design. The emphasis is on wide doors with smooth lines and an inverted opening mechanism, with a rear-hinged driver’s door for better cabin access. Ami One Concept also features door mirrors inspired by furniture design. The exterior door handles are formed by blue rubber straps, topped by a scanner for opening and closing the doors with a smartphone. Like the front and rear bumpers, selected panels include a grooved pattern evocative of both cooling fins and the historical double chevron originally inspired by Citroën gear cogs.

Another distinctive feature of the urban mobility object is its open-top design. The opening Anthracite Grey canvas roof lets light in and is easy to use. Sliding and folding with a single movement, the hood is closed using a blue strap and a push button.

At the rear, Ami One Concept has the same orange colour. The tailgate is topped by a broad tinted window. Detached from the body, the lights echo the DRLs at the front, floating on a backlit grooved polycarbonate panel. This design approach reiterates the customisable quarterlight on C3 Aircross Compact SUV. At the front, Ami One Concept is equipped with its Airbump® panels.

INTERIOR DESIGN: NEXT GENERATION AND CITROËN ADVANCED COMFORT®

Ami One Concept is as original inside as it is outside. The cabin’s next-generation design confirms the inspiration from other sectors, promising an eminently comfortable urban drive.

Ami One Concept embodies a modern vision of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme. In addition to a silent drive and a meticulous approach to the materials used, the cabin is bathed in natural light thanks to large windows all round, including the windscreen, side windows and rear window.

The cabin is spacious and strong on functionality. The designers of Ami One Concept have created an asymmetrical layout for the driver’s seat (on rails) and the passenger seat (fixed). This set-up creates extra shoulder room and ease of movement for both occupants. Ami One Concept invites everyone to tour the cityscape amid an energising atmosphere. The generous seat cushions and headrests stand out with deep blue fabric inspired by easy-maintenance outdoor furniture, enhanced by orange-coloured elastic. The openwork, sculpted appearance of the seat backs showcase the Out of the Blue colour on the front, with the Orange Mécanique colour on the back. The grey floor mats are soft and functional, and feature the cube patterns found elsewhere on the vehicle.

Ami One Concept scores top marks for storage space too, ingeniously laid out around the cabin. Thanks to the concept’s new architecture, maximum use is made of each and every nook and cranny. At the front, the upper part of the blue door panels is pleasant to the touch. These arm rests are fitted with a soft PVC strap similar to that used on the outside door handles. The straps evoke the world of travel and allude to those originally introduced on C4 Cactus. The lower part of the door panels is home to an elastic-stretched canvas creating a storage space with a ‘beach’ vibe.

The ‘Drive-Pod’ (on the driver’s side) has enabled the Citroën Style teams to create an original storage space on the passenger side for a cabin bag and a handbag. At the rear, a platform accessed via the folding driver’s seat can be used for occasional luggage and is equipped with a Safety Box complete with a fluorescent jacket and warning triangle. All the panelling features two-tone paint with a finely flecked and durable appearance, while the various storage areas are finished in blue.

Exclusive luggage has been created to accompany the concept, including a backpack designed to fit in the storage space in front of the passenger. There is also a specially designed shopping basket and a cylinder-shaped travel bag. These three fashion accessories – developed in partnership with Damien Béal – echo the materials and colour themes used throughout the cabin. For Ami One Concept, the artist adapted his techniques and know-how to materials that he generally does not work with, while giving them the same traditional finish as leather.

LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS SHARING THE IDENTITY OF AMI ONE CONCEPT

The merchandising designed for Ami One Concept shares the same ethos and colours:

#RUN : a windbreaker developed in partnership with the French brand Back to Alaska, in a light and breathable fabric.

: a windbreaker developed in partnership with the French brand Back to Alaska, in a light and breathable fabric. #LISTEN : a 5W Bluetooth portable speaker, ideal for journeys and easy to install.

: a 5W Bluetooth portable speaker, ideal for journeys and easy to install. #DRIVE : a keyring with the same shape and material as the door handles.

: a keyring with the same shape and material as the door handles. #PLUG : a charging cable compatible with iOS and Android phones.

: a charging cable compatible with iOS and Android phones. #CARE : a silicone smartphone case developed in partnership with the Bone brand, offering maximum protection for dropped devices.

: a silicone smartphone case developed in partnership with the Bone brand, offering maximum protection for dropped devices. #CHARGE : an origami solar miniature car created in partnership with the French company Litogami. The car charges in the daytime and can run for 25 minutes after spending the day in sunlight.

: an origami solar miniature car created in partnership with the French company Litogami. The car charges in the daytime and can run for 25 minutes after spending the day in sunlight. #PLAY: a metal 1:43 scale miniature that will delight model vehicle collectors.

Ami One Concept products are available at the www.lifestyle.citroen.com e-boutique in the UK.

AMI ONE CONCEPT TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS:

Length: 2.50m

Width: 1.50m

Height: 1.50m

Turning circle: 8m

Weight: 425kg