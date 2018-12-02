Chevy Volt Was A Huge Success In Certain Areas Of U.S.
Volt was Chevrolet’s ace in some ZIP codes, which are now dominated by Tesla.
According to an interesting article about the Chevrolet Volt from the Los Angeles perspective, maybe the Volt is scheduled for its end because of its general sales result (as well low sales for its sibling the Chevrolet Cruze), but there were areas where the Volt was a huge success.
In California, GM’s market share was over the years gradually replaced by Japanese and German brands. Having the Volt brought Chevrolet back to the top of the charts in some regions in California.
“Eight years ago, two upscale areas that I know well in Los Angeles were pretty much solid German and Japanese brand enclaves. Places GM brands had been ousted from years ago.
And arguably, the first mass-market, long-range EV. Technically, it was a plug-in hybrid (with a range-extending gas engine that added another 300 miles) but for many owners it provided enough battery-only range (up to 40-45 miles) that it was a pure EV most of the time.”
“GM would not have penetrated those upscale, foreign-brand-dominated neighborhoods with any other car, save possibly the Cadillac.”
Now, the situation changes as customers are switching to the Tesla Model 3 on a mass scale in the Los Angeles area.
“Those same neighborhoods are now home to a decent number of Volts, a smattering of Bolts, and lots of Tesla Model 3s. The latter is quickly overtaking the Volt — and displacing older hybrids like the Toyota Prius.”
The answer for the future of GM in California must then be a new high-profile electric car that would be able to compete with the Tesla Model 3.
Source: Forbes
20 Comments on "Chevy Volt Was A Huge Success In Certain Areas Of U.S."
Never really sold outside the US. Not sure if that was because it couldn’t sell outside the US, or because they didn’t try to sell it outside the US.
They sold Gen 1 in Australia (Holden) and Europe (Opel Ampera).
They didn’t sell Gen 2 outside the USA.
People here in Austin certainly bought a lot of them and virtually all of the Volt owners I talked to came from other brands. Many of those people had a very negative perception of GM prior to buying their Volts but once the Volt proved GM can make a reliable car that perception changed. Now GM just needs to follow up with PHEVs and BEVs for the most popular vehicle form factors.
I came from Honda. Now looking at the Clarity and I3Rex and Model 3 lease
Conquest sales are only good if it grows market, adding to sales from loyal customers.
GM did not achieve that; instead, it was a flurry of pricing bargains combined with tax-credits. That’s in unsustainable approach. High-Volume profitable sales are required to compete with the true competition, other vehicles sharing the showroom floor.
The next step of integrating Volt’s tech into something like an Equinox is looking overdue.
Some people in Austin bought some.
People in Texas bought a compact car instead of a giant truck?! GASP!!!
Quick! Has anyone told GM that yet? Perhaps that could change their mind…
So, maybe someone can help me understand this… if you are GM and build a car that suddenly gets you market in areas you didn’t have before, why not take the part people liked, the EV part, and extend it? Why not simply offer a pure EV version of the Volt along with the Bolt? Why was this too hard for GM to figure out? What stopped them?
Demand for the sedan/sloped hatch is declining.
In China, the Buick Velite 5 is like the Volt, but the Buick Velite 6 will be a taller crossover.
GM is battery limited. The Bolt is a small-volume vehicle and earns 3 times the credits of a Volt.
All GM is doing in killing the Volt, is killing a low volume vehicle it no longer needs, allowing it to shut down a factory that it no longer needs.
It doesn’t mean that GM won’t sell another PHEV, but I really don’t see it happening. All signs point to BEV.
I don’t think Bolt is actually a good idea for GM. It’s losing them money, because they’re too dependent on other companies (namely LG) who are putting their fingers in the pie.
GM wants to do what’s necessary to comply with ZEV and no more.
Because it didn’t get them enough market. Chevy has never sold more than 30,000 Volts in a year. That’s less than half the sales of most of their other models.
GM is definitely throwing away a very good car, but maybe they will build a Voltec crossover. They would be well served to get rid of the T battery and put the pack under the cabin, though. The slightly higher stance is a small price to pay for the increased cabin space. I have seen rumors of a Buick Enspire type BEV on the Bolt chassis, but an EREV option would be nice as well.
Maybe… Why kill the Volt before the crossover is out? Why kill the Volt at all? As I commented on twitter, in 1996 GM had one EV, the EV1 (two if we count the S10 electric pickup). Today, 22 years later, GM has… one EV, the Bolt.
2011 GM rolls out the Volt. Phenomenal car, got bad press from the conservative right (fires, sucky range, etc), ZERO marketing from GM, and owners absolutely love the car. 8 years later GM has the Bolt, ZERO advertising by GM, they get rid of the Volt and go backward. Doesn’t make any sense, GM’s all over the map. Again, it goes back to the absolute inability for an ICE manufacturer to include EV’s in their stable of offerings- because they can’t directly work against their ICE model. 8 years+ later and the legacies still haven’t figured out how to skin that cat. And they aren’t gonna figure it out, because the only solution is to go down the VW path and go all-in. Because once the electric pickup truck gains traction, the fast-forward button to the Big 3’s demise will be pushed.
Whether Legacies want to admit it or not, the brutal reality is they have to choose between cannibalizing their own ICE sales or sitting around and waiting for someone else to do it. Most of them don’t see Tesla as a direct threat, since their (Tesla’s) cars sell at such high price points. (Wasn’t there a story recently about the price of the average Model 3 being $60K?)
Hyundai/Kia, the Leaf 60, and in a year or so VW will light a fire under the legacies by stealing many more sales from them than Tesla has so far. And that’s without factoring in a $35K Model 3.
I strongly suspect at least some of the Legacies are playing a timing game — get ready to build BEVs (like a 200-mile Clarity EV), but hold them back until the market forces them to act. That’s extremely dangerous, to say the least.
And once they do take the BEV plunge, expect chaos in the dealerships as some will still resist the change, others will do it and see a big drop in post-sale service revenue, etc.
GM also chose to price the Volt just over $40k, which was a penny wise, pound foolish move as well. MSRP of the base Volt was $40,280, if memory serves. And the people that hated the Volt without having driven it were prone to slamming it with statements like, “It costs over $40,000 and doesn’t even have power seats!” And they were right. Pricing the base 2011 Volt at $39,990 would have cost GM less than $2,000,000 and it would have denied the haters one of the clubs they used to beat on the Volt with.
Instead of leveraging the excellent reputation of the Voltec drivetrain, GM decided to start from scratch on a BEV to compete directly against the Volt. And rush it out to “beat Tesla to market”.
The obvious next step was a game changing Voltec SUV (which GM has been deliberately avoiding for years). Absent of any competition, they chose to defend profit margins on the existing SUVs. A Caddy XT5 with Voltec would have been huge success and brought buyers GM wanted back to Cadillac.
But remember, 2018 was the year CARB requirements stepped way up. Gotta bank those credits and no better way to do it than a 200+ mile BEV with quick charging. Well FCEV would have done it, but even GM has given up on that at this point.
A Voltec SUV would be tough to do without changing the pack from a T shape to one that is located under the cabin. I wonder if they could build a 1/3 version of the Bolt pack? A 20-22 kWh pack would be a nice size for a CUV.
The referenced article is a “contribution” with no numbers to back up the statements.
So here’s my unsubstantiated opinion: it wasn’t a huge success at all, and the author (an owner) was just trying to cash in on all the stupid hand-wringing that’s come from GM announcing the factory closures.