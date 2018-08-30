3 H BY MARK KANE

Chargefox plans to open 21 sites by 2020

Chargefox is a new Australian start-up that has successfully raised $15 million (AUD) for initial rollout of 21 ultra-fast charging stations by 2020 and the first was just launched.

The first station is located in Euroa, Victoria on the Hume Highway, some 160km North East of Melbourne and offers two ABB Terra HP High Power fast charger (up to 350 kW according to ABB press release).

“Chargefox, which plans to build a government backed network of electric-vehicle stations connecting major cities in Australia to make long trips as feasible for electric vehicles as for fossil-fueled vehicles”

ABB was selected as a key technology partner and supplier. The chargers are equipped with CCS Combo 2 and CHAdeMO plugs, although we believe that only CCS are ultra-high power, with liquid-cooled cables, at the moment.

The second fast charging station, also with two ABB Terra HP High Power chargers, to be opened in 2019 in

“The second Chargefox site, which will also feature two 350kW Terra HP chargers, is planned for Barnawartha North, near Albury and will be deployed before the end of 2019. The addition of a further two high power charge stations on the main corridor between Melbourne and regional Victoria will dramatically reduce charging time for drivers travelling interstate.”

Frank Muehlon, Managing Director for electric vehicle charging infrastructure at ABB, said:

“ABB is proud to collaborate with Chargefox and its partners on this innovative venture, the first of its kind in Australia, and to be able to assist in deploying the first of the new generation of high-power charging stations in Asia Pacific. “Australia has set itself some ambitious carbon reduction targets and we are delighted that our pioneering charging technology can assist in driving the increased adoption of electric vehicles and the resultant benefits for the environment.”

Evan Beaver, Charging Manager for Chargefox said: