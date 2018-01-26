BREAKING: 2018 Nissan LEAF Gets 151-Mile EPA Range Rating, MPGe/Efficiency Disappoints
8 hours ago by Eric Loveday 92Comments
It’s just 1 mile more than predicted, but at least it’s not less.
The new 40-kWh 2018 Nissan LEAF has official EPA ratings now and the numbers do and don’t disappoint.
The all-important range figure checks in at 151 miles, just 1 above Nissan’s estimated of 150 miles.
Meanwhile, MPGe checks in at a disappointing 112 combined. The breakdown is 125 MPGe city and 100 MPGe highway. We say these figures disappoint because they are actually lower than the 24-kWh LEAF from 2015 and 2016. Yes, a bigger, heavier battery should hurt efficiency, but we had figured gains were made elsewhere to offset this. Looks like that wasn’t the case.
Energy consumption for all of the LEAFs above are identical too at 30 kWh per 100 miles.
Prior to learning that the new LEAF wouldn’t get the bigger 60-kWh battery until 2019, we lumped it in as a competitor to the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3, but with its tiny 40-kWh battery, it no longer competes against those two vehicles, at least not until next year with the higher capacity battery arrives. However, for efficiency comparison purposes, here’s a look at those three vehicles, as rated by the EPA:
As you can see, the LEAF is the least efficient of the lot, consuming 30 kWh per 100 miles, compared to the Bolt’s 28 and the Model 3’s 26. And in the MPGe category, the new 2018 LEAF fares the worse of the 3 too.
If Nissan could up the LEAF’s efficiency, a range bump would come too. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though Nissan is all that focused on the efficiency side of the equation.
Related Articles
- Tesla Model 3 Ride Quality Inferior To Old Nissan LEAF – Video
- Porsche CEO Says Automaker’s Future Hinges On Mission E Success
- Report Claims Tesla Model 3 Delays Ahead, Battery Quality Questioned – Tesla Issues Counter Statement
- Icelanders Pre-Order New 2018 Nissan LEAF At Level Near Total LEAF Sales There In 2017
92 responses to "BREAKING: 2018 Nissan LEAF Gets 151-Mile EPA Range Rating, MPGe/Efficiency Disappoints"
for efficiency the best car is the Hyundai Ioniq , even with just 28kwh battery have a real world range much better than the 30 kwh Leaf.
Another car to compare to the LEaf is the Reanult Zoe with the 41 kwh battery and a real world range close to the Bolt ev.
Ioniq EV has a crappy range of 110 miles equivalent to 1st gen EVs.
And the Zoe is just a crappy too little car.
A good EV is a balance of size, range, efficiency,and real world charging speeds.
The Zoe is bigger than you might think. We have a VW Polo and a Zoe both 2013 year models, and the Zoe can store more luggage.
It is a great car for the European market.
First 2 comments make sweeping statements with glaring factual errors? (@simone, @Robb, here’s looking at you…)
– par for the IEV comment section course 🙂
At least someone with an actual firsthand experience (@Arpe) could correct one of the errors.
That said, yes 2018 Leaf efficiency is disappointing, in particular – somehow not noticed in the story – the gap between city and highway MPGe, which is much larger than for the Bolt and Model 3.
However, the hope/expectation is that Nissan is going for market volume and ROI with this one, not for Wow specs. And globally, not just in the US. We’ve all seen far crappier ICE cars get sold by the million, while the Volt and Bolt, both true engineering wonder (esp. considering its timing and who made it), struggle to get mainstream acceptance, with GM failing to realize where their best markets and market segments might be.
Btw, to the author: energy consumption and MPGe are basically just reciprocals to each other (times a numerical factor), so no need to emphasize how both look worse. They are essentially the same piece of information.
Winter weather (5 Celsius and wet) tested range of 108 miles.
No real world test of fully DC fast charging this pack yet ..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nX3xfVM4K0s
Like a Model 3?
Here’s Dollar and Fun Efficiency.
A CPO BMW i3 REX: $22,000.
Pays for itself in fuel savings, and great power, fun, nimble and efficiency.
I like the i3 EV and i3 REx, but I cringe to think of the cost of maintenance and repair after the warranty is over, and of depreciation during time of ownership.
I bought a used 2012 Volt Premier, 34k miles, cherry condition summer of 2016, for $14k. I anticipate that repairs, if necessary, will be far more affordable than for a BMW. Purchase price is obviously much lower, so depreciation won’t be as bad. And I get 4 real doors.
I’m sure I’d enjoy the Beemer, but I’m not willing to pay the price and costs. Love my Volt, though sometimes I do wish it were a bit quicker and tighter handling. It’s been very reliable, only problem so far was a charging cord repair. I haven’t even had to change the oil in it yet, lol.
You can easily buy a CPO i3 for under $20k.
The depreciation is not going to be pretty, and I’d be at least somewhat concerned about what happens when BMW (likely) discontinues the i3 entirely. How soon will the single manufacturer of those odd size tires decide to drop them from production?
https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/Find.do?action=sbs&id=39836&id=39786&id=39860&id=39641
Ioniq EV is rated at 124 miles. That’s 82% of the new LEAF’s range, from a pack that is 70% as large. Too bad you can’t buy one.
If the Ioniq gets fitted with the 64 kWh pack, it should have well over 250 miles of range.
Ioniq EV is EPA-rated for 124 miles per charge and there are plenty of user reports from people who are getting closer to 150.
The ZOE has a real world range compared to Bolt?? Check the numbers again.
just after the Bolt the Zoe 41kw is the greatest range available in “normal car” , also the Bolt in cold climate may reduce the range more than the Zoe
The “real world range” of the ZOE 40 is 160-170 miles….
I can confirm that.
Why would you compare the Ioniq with the 2017 Leaf? Not only is the old Leaf obsolete, but Hyundai only shipped a mere 432 to the US in 2017.
Efficiency alone is of low priority for EVs, and it’s really only important as a means to get more range. Since the current Leaf has a lot more range in the end, the Ioniq’s efficiency doesn’t mean much aside from saving you $40-100 per year.
in some other market the Ioniq sold as the Leaf or more , also the Ioniq as real world range is in between the 30kwh Leaf and the 40 kwh Leaf but thanks to the better efficiency is faster at charging both at the DC and the DC charging point ( Ioniq and leaf have both a 6kw charger but the same power on the Ioniw allows you to do more range with the same charging time)
Who cares about “mpge?”
I never put a gallon of anything in my EV. Except maybe windshield wiper fluid. Mpge is a totally meaningless number.
Please just report the kWh/100 miles consumption ratings. I do buy kWh for my EV, so that number has meaning.
Thanks,
GSP
It is a useful figure because it allows people coming from the ICE world and buying their first EV an easy way to compare efficiency. It also shows them how much more efficient an EV is compared to an ICE vehicle. I agree it is am off measurement but the reason for using it is sound. Once Evs are the norm I am sure MPGe will be replaced. I personally prefer miles per kWh but kWh per 100 miles works as well.
So you are counting in the US adopting smarter units? 😉
2248 called and wondered why the US are using MPGe on their fusion powered wormhole opening gates.
They also have a hard time imagining what it would look like to have the power from 1,000,000 horses operating the fusion powered wormhole opening gates.
I feel I should also protest the use of the metric kWh as a unit electrical energy. Any really patriotic American should spit on the quasi-socialist metric kWh and use BTUs instead. Or ft-lbs. Or Horsepower-hours. Any of those would be fine.
Here’s a challenge: New Leaf has a 106 million foot-pound battery and uses 1.27 billion BTUs per mile. Have fun solving for the range.
Davek,
kWh/mile is yet another silly non-standard unit reminding of British Empire. So you may be happy, it is completely different from what the rest of the world uses and International system of units (SI) doesn’t want to to anything with it 😉
SI unit for power is Watt (J/s), or kg⋅m2⋅s−3. Distance is not needed for fixed test cycle.
Or if you insist on distance, you may go with J/m (kg⋅m⋅s−2).
MPGe is the complete opposite of a useful number. MPG itself is already a misleading metric. The relative value of each mile improvement declines exponentially as MPG rises. An improvement from 10 to 11 MPG, saves the same fuel as an improvement from 16.5 to 20, or from 33 to 50 MPG. Low MPG vehicles use substantially more fuel than high MPG vehicles.
MPG is bad enough as a metric, but MPGe makes it worse by confusing electricity usage with petroleum usage under the guise of an efficiency measure. Most of the social reasons we care about efficiency in petroleum-fueled vehicles simply do not exist for electrically-driven vehicles or exist at massively lower levels.
For petroleum combustion vehicles, increased efficiency directly reduces emissions responsible for increased health costs and death. It reduces the economic and political influence of foreign powers. It reduces capital outflows. Fuel economy requirements associated with MPG were created to address these many social issues.
These issues are generally much lower or non-existent for electrically driven products. Virtually the only reason to care about efficiency in an EV powered by wind, solar, hydro or sustainable biofuels is the vehicle’s usability. And the mere existence of the EV as a dispatchable load helps enable increased the amounts of variable renewables on the grid.
An efficiency improvement in petroleum combustion therefore delivers significantly more social value than an equivalent efficiency improvement in an EV. Reporting the efficiency differences between these two technologies by converting electricity into gallons per the MPGe metric specifically omits those massive differences. It instead creates a false equivalence in the actual value of efficiency for each technology.
The number MPGe provides is therefore extremely misleading. The social value difference between the best and worst EVs is is zero on an MPG scale.
MPGe includes charging losses, so is a valuable figure. You can also easily convert to whatever you want as well, wh/m or whatever you want too
To get MPGe to miles per kwh is very easy, divide by 33.4. So 112 MPGe is 3.35 miles per kwh, including charging loss.
How do they get to 151 miles?
112/33.4=3.35 m/kwh x 40kwh= 134.1 miles
125/33.4=3.74 m/kwh x 40kwh= 149.7 miles
100/33.4 = 2.99 m/kwh x 40kwh= 119.7 miles
You are forgetting about charging losses. Also, the advertised battery size is 40kWh, but we don’t know how much of that is usable. The original Leaf had a “24kWh” battery, but you could only use 21kWh. The Bolt has a “60kWh” battery, and you can seemingly use 60kWh. So the meaning of that number varies widely.
I couldn’t agree more. Except to say that metric units would also be nice! Especially considering what we’ve established about the readership on this site…
And if we’re interested in including charging losses and not just consumption (which frankly I’m not really), that could also best be stated as a kW or kWh figure, as far as I’m concerned.
Also, Watts are already a metric unit, so the whole mix and match thing with Wh/mi is kind of silly. But that is a different can of worms.
Miles per kWh is easier to understand.
mx:
There is little to understand here, just compare numbers.
What makes sense is comparing $/year. If you want to do you own calculations, you would know that GE (gasoline gallon equivalent) is 33.4 kWh. If not, EPA & DOE have fueleconomy.gov website that does fuel economy calculations from your input.
so the model 3 is more efficient than the ‘s’, right? I thought I had read here the S was particularly inefficient at least compared to the bolt or maybe the leaf?
Using rare earth magnets in motors really does help. The Bolt and the Model 3 do, the Models S and X don’t.
The new Leaf is faster, does it have a larger motor?
Does the EPA do acceleration in this test?
here is the link to the spec of the car
136 MPGe
124 Miles Range
with just a 28kwh battery
https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/Find.do?action=sbs&id=38431
Will be interesting to see how far the Kona EV with it’s rumored 64 kWh pack will get. And if they put that pack in the Ioniq.
A 64 kWh Ioniq could be a really high range car!
It’s rumored that the battery is the same as Bolt so expect similar range.
But the Ioniq is a quite bit more efficient, the Kona might be similar to the Bolt, though.
I expect the Inoiq range to be around 270 miles, if it gets the 64 kWh battery. They said they want to go above 200 miles in 2018, but the Ioniq doesn’t need 64 kWh for that.
Battery can’t be the same as the Bolt as Hyundai would be never allowed to use GM IP.
Keep in mind a 64KWh battery is going to weight a lot more than a 28KWh battery which will affect both performance and efficiency.
The 60 kWh pack going into the Niro is the one I would expect to end up in the Ioniq as they share powertrains otherwise (and platform). The Ioniq upgraded from 28 kWh and 88 kW motor to 150 kW motor and 60 kWh would be a HUGE upgrade and make the car outstanding.
I don’t think the 60 kwh battery will fit well, if at all in the Ioniq. The 28 kwh battery already makes a raised trunk floor.
They do claim that a longer range version is coming but as a first step they could start bringing the current model, which supposedly came out about a year ago, in more than trivial numbers..
The Ioniq has a 31kwh battery, but Hyundai chooses to list the useable capacity, which is 28kwh.
Nissan lists the full capacity, so the useable capacity is likely around 36kwh.
The new leaf is disappointing in it’s efficiency, but it still looks like a vastly improved vehicle. And it will be available to purchase, whereas the waiting times for the Ioniq are so long that it’s really vapourware for most people.
I’m a fan of both, but the Leaf will make a bigger difference in terms of getting more EVs on the road.
Like I said, the Ghetto Bolt.
And the Bolt would be the Ghetto Model 3
After reading this (https://insideevs.com/report-claims-continue-tesla-model-3-delays-battery-quality-questioned/) you may want to rethink your comment. Lol
Or this.
https://www.reddit.com/r/teslamotors/comments/7t0uul/inspect_for_major_panel_gapalignment_defects_at/
Short sellers trying to get some of their money back trying to make a story out of old news.
Old news? The insideevs article referenced is not even 24 hours old.
In some ways.
Still has pro pilot, better seats, and CHAdeMO. These are the high points.
CHAdeMO I would consider a negative, as Nissan/Mitsu are standing on an island. Just about every other manufacturer outside of Tesla and their proprietary standard are on the CCS wagon.
bro1999:
How exactly it helps when you helplessly stand in front of Chademo only plug and are out of range to reach next charger with CCS plug?
Sure it will gradually change over few years down the road. Around the time your leased car will be at auction looking for new owner you should be fine 😉
The only public, non-Nissan dealer CHAdeMO only fast charging stations I’ve seen in person were Blink stations installed in PA….before the CCS standard was finalized (thus the lack of CCS). Odds are even if my Bolt could have used those stations, they would have been broken because….Blink.
How many CHAdeMO only stations actually exist in the US? Has to be a very tiny number.
When CCS eventually wins out over CHAdeMO (at least in the states), I’m sure the EVSE suppliers will be happy, because then they won’t have to build every station with dual CCS/CHAdeMO plugs.
“How many CHAdeMO only stations actually exist in the US? Has to be a very tiny number.”
Most of the DCQC stations in Nashville are CHAdeMO-only; specifically, 11 CHAdeMO stations within a 20 mile radius of downtown, vs 3 CCS stations.
Nationally, in 2017 CHAdeMO charging stations outnumbered CCS by about 46%. Tesla has about as many as both combined.
https://electrek.co/2017/06/19/us-electric-vehicle-charging-stations/
By the numbers, at least 500 of those connectors would be CHAdeMO only.
Hood Rats love the “Ghetto Bolt”, especially when you get the right matching shade of lip gloss on the “Lipsticked Pig”!
bro1999 AKA “Leaf Lover”, does appreciate it when EV makeup is applied with “innovation that excites”!
The headline might be a bit dramatic. For all practical purposes the new and old Leaf have the same efficiency. 112 vs 114 combined is not going to be noticeable.
Right? I mean range is what matters when you are driving. Efficiency only matters when you are charging. Basically all it means is that the cost per mile went up by 114/112, or 1.8%. So if the old leaf cost $0.03/mile, the new one costs $0.0305/mile. Big whoop.
Like I said before in a previous post, the new Leaf is just a lipsticked Gen 1 Leaf. So the inferior efficiency ratings should really not be a surprise. Though you’d think they could at least make enough improvements to match the Gen 1’s efficiency numbers. Guess Nissan found it wasn’t worth spending the money to do that.
That being said, the Ghetto Bolt will probably sell well. Top 3 for sure this year.
40% more power, 40% more range, vastly improved styling, and AutoPilot rivaling driver assistance is “lipstick” to you?
Over 95% of “all-new” car models are unable to offer improvements this large. Do you call all those lipstick as well?
It’s guaranteed that the Leaf will be second to only the Model 3 in sales worldwide, but even in the US it’ll probably overtake the Bolt, and definitely next year.
The new Leaf uses the same platform as the old Leaf. It is literally a lipsticked pig. That being said, there’s nothing wrong with being a lipsticked pig in this case, as it is still superior to the naked pig in every way. Of course it’s inferior to competition outside of price. Says something about the manufacturer and their commitment when they decide to recycle an old platform instead of start with a brand new one.
GM created an all new platform for the Bolt (and also started the Gen 2 Volt from scratch versus reusing the Gen 1 platform). Tesla made an all net platform for the Model 3. But cheapo Nissan spent the least amount of money possible in bringing out the new Leaf. It’s really just a heavy refresh, not an all new vehicle.
That’s an advantage of Nissan being a pioneer in selling mass produced EVs: they can build off of the first iteration and save a ton of development money while cutting the likelihood of running into major manufacturing problems.
There are big improvements in the current LEAF with another big improvement coming soon to boost it up over 200 mile range. And Nissan is going to be delivering them in mass and for an affordable price.
There are tradeoffs though … and the lower efficiency is one of them.
I claim that is an advantage and a pretty smart move.
After 151 000 kilometers within 6 year ownership, the main thing that my Leaf MY2012 is missing is more range, faster charging and better regen and better heating.
All of those are improved in this makeover plus better performance and all of it at a lower price 6 years later.
BTW The original platform doesn’t have any flay that I know, so why not use a good thing when it’s done?
And the new Leaf has lower noise cabin got the e-pedal, pro pilot, Apple Carplay and Android Auto and have heat pump.
It’s a lot of stuff for your money in the EV world.
The Bolt is only Getto if you pimp out the tires.
Well, that plastic interior isn’t pretty.
Is there an after market solution yet?
Not yet, but bro1999 might have some extra EV cosmetics in his Nissan accessory handbag.
He is always willing lend to Leaf Lovers, just like himself, just about anything. He has some experience in slinging shade, and wallowing around in the muck.
I love that 40kWh is now a “tiny” battery! Our little EVs are getting all grown up…
+1
Worrying about, or even talking about this efficiency number is a seriously “inside baseball” thing for us to be indulging in. Have you talked to non-plugheads about the chances they’ll buy an EV? I do this all the time, and they almost always care about [1] per-charge range, [2] car price, [3] car size/shape/utility/appearance, and [4] cost to recharge, in that order.
On the recharge cost, I tell people that compared to putting gasoline into an equivalent car, my Leaf saves me roughly 6 cents/mile on fuel cost at current (US) gasoline prices. That’s all they have to hear on the fueling cost or efficiency front.
The average mainstreamer we are (should be) trying to get into an EV doesn’t know a kWh from an artichoke. It’s like the very early days desktop computers, when nearly every intro article or book explained the difference between RAM and ROM memory. People didn’t really need to know it then, and it’s become a forgotten detail. Heck, ask people who have owned a string of ICE vehicles what “2.4 liters” as an engine metric means, and I’d guess most won’t even get close to the right answer.
They don’t ask how it would work on a long trip (i.e. recharge time)?
Think you point out the benefit of miles/kWh, as it makes it real easy to provide a cost per mile which as you say, is something all drivers understand.
MPGe I only find useful to compare against other MPGe numbers, it really could be any other efficiency number or name.
We pay about $0.10 per kWh, so with our Bolt getting over 3miles per kWh, cost is $0.03 per mile.
In the UK, a careful driver will get 180 miles from this car,
For the equivalent cost of a gallon of fuel, this car will do 200 mpg and will have no road tax to pay, the service cost is also half according to Nissan and it’s available now.
Nuff said !
here the Ioniq compared with the 30kwh Leaf and the new 40kwh Leaf https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/Find.do?action=sbs&id=38431&id=39860&id=38428
Interesting that the Bolt, whose aerodynamics were (I believe) described as a “disaster” by someone from GM, has better highway efficiency than the Leaf! The Leaf is at 209 Wh/km, while the Bolt only uses 190 Wh/km. How the hell did Nissan manage that? Sure I figure it’s wider than the Bolt, but could the Leaf not even manage that low bar? Less than 200km on the highway is a pretty weak effort. Bring on the upgraded Ioniq!
Leaf has lower efficiency, less passenger volume (92 vs 95 and 97 for Bolt and M3), is slower (by a lot), and lacks liquid battery cooling.
And yet the price is similar to Bolt.
13,000 miles on my Bolt. Still the best commuter car for $35k on the market today. You can’t even order a 35k M3 yet, more than a year after Bolt introduction.
MPGe isn’t all that accurate, so I’ll give benefit of doubt to Nissan. For example, Bolt is rated higher MPGe than SparkEV, yet all the indications are that real world result in SparkEV getting better efficiency. Mine now shows 5.4 mi/kWh (182 milers per 33.7 kWh) over 26K miles (did not reset trip meter since getting car).
However, from marketing perspective, they’ll have hard time moving Leaf if not for something extra. I suspect they will continue with free charging. With larger battery, DCFC clogging situation will get lot worse with free charging Bolts as well.
Free charging SUCKS!!!
Tesla should hurry the hell up with Tesla 3 production. It’s literally killing my time on this planet waiting needlessly for free chargers at DCFC.
The trouble isn’t accuracy, it’s that MPGe includes charging losses. Your car is reporting battery-to-wheels efficiency, but MPGe includes wall-to-wheels efficiency.
I applaud Nissan for their push (along with BMW and EVGo) for charging infrastructure. If not for them, I would have nowhere to charge my Bolt along my typical routes. If that means making it free to their customers for a few years, then so be it! So thank you, Nissan (and BMW), for doing the most of any non-Tesla EV maker for charging infrastructure!
You should put on some cheap meter before your charger connection to the grid. Then you will see true picture including all the vampire losses, pre-heating, etc, not just the optimistic nonsense that is shown on car dashboards.
“optimistic nonsense that is shown on car dashboards.”
The amount in the tank/battery is a valid measure which helps determine miles driven based on driving styles, temperature, idling, parasitic losses, etc.
“Your car is reporting battery-to-wheels efficiency, but MPGe includes wall-to-wheels efficiency”
182 miles per 33.7 kWh to get to 119 MPGe would mean 65% efficiency. L1 was about 80%, L2 over 85%. Wall to wheels, I’m effectively getting 146 MPGe (or 155 MPGe), and that’s over 26K miles average.
But that doesn’t matter since my main point was that SparkEV is getting more mi/kWh than Bolt in the real world, yet MPGe is higher for Bolt.
As for free charging, the whole reason why I want to get off non-Tesla EV train is due to free chargers. If there’s no Tesla, I’d be getting off EV altogether. Free charging did far more harm than good.
Besides, much of CCS I use came thanks to CA lawsuit against NRG for their Enron shenanigans, not due to free charging. All free charging did was to hurt EV.
“Free charging SUCKS!!!”
+100
I guess I don’t see the efficiency as being an issue. As long as the car delivers on the range, the efficiency isn’t that big of a deal because it beats any gasoline powered vehicle by a longshot. Hopefully most of the people buying this car will be average people, not EV enthusiasts. As such, 112 mpge is going to seem like a lot to them!
Yes, sorta.
When making your own power there’s a difference between powering a Tesla “S” and an Ioniq.
Not a deal breaker, but a similar decision between an energy star appliance (remember the good old days) and a regular one.
After two Leafs, we’ll be looking to buy a ’19 Leaf.
Spec says the Leaf goes 100 miles on 30kWh so it stands to reason that it would go 133 miles on 40kWh. Why then does it have a 151 mile range? Am I missing something?
Maybe the 30kWh is what it needs to pull from the wall socket which includes charging losses?
“Spec says the Leaf goes 100 miles on 30kWh so it stands to reason that it would go 133 miles on 40kWh. Why then does it have a 151 mile range? Am I missing something?”
+100000000 👏👏👏
30kWh leaf gets 107 miles on EPA.
A tiny tiny tiny tick down in efficiency. Isn’t that just because the car has a bigger motor? Faster and torquier always means less efficient but this car is the best ever produced at its price point, IMHO.
EVs just keep getting more awesome, and I don’t use that word lightly.
Check it out: https://www.t3.com/features/we-drove-the-new-nissan-leaf-up-a-2400-metre-volcano-and-yes-it-was-epic
Comparing the “efficiency” of the cramped and non-utilitarian Model 3 to an SUV is ridiculously absurd. And the difference between the Bolt and the Leaf is an insignificant 6%. MPGe is a useless metric – miles per kWhr is what everyone should be using – that’s the metric that’s been around for 80 years and is straightforward, easily understood, and useful. With electric cars, fuel efficiencies are mostly irrelevant – a 1970’s issue.
Well, at least it didn’t go down. Considering that the car is likely heavier and puts out more power, it’s acceptable.
This and the larger battery version is going to be a runaway hit for 2018.
Even without an active TMS……lol
With free charging, it will spike sales. But let’s see what happens after people realize clogged chargers mean they really cannot use their free charging, which seem to be happening in San Diego thanks to free charging Bolts.
Yup, the Chads (with CCS) at the Sprouts and other food coops and Train station are always filled with LEAF owners and some Bolt owners waiting.
It’s like why bother anymore…….sheesh.
IMHO, I think “miles per bar” on the battery gauge is more reliable.
The GOM is almost always give or take 4-6miles.