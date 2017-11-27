BMW Will Spend $237 Million On Battery Cell Competence Center

13 hours ago by Mark Kane

BMW Group has announced a new investment of some €200 million ($237 million) to build a Battery Cell Competence Centre in Munich, Germany.

The German manufacturer intends to engage in new cell chemistry and cell design developments, as well as prototype production…in addition to making modules and packs for production vehicles.

BMW expects that its future of vehicles, equipped with next gen battery packs will enable those plug-ins to travel up to 700 km (435 miles) on a single charge, and up to 100 km (62 miles) in the case of plug-in hybrids….which quite honestly doesn’t mean a whole heck of a lot, considering it is mostly just the whim of the OEM that determine the range of a new EV, not any physical size/capability limitation.

The interdisciplinary competence centre will begin operation in early 2019 with 200 employees.

“The battery cell is the heart of the battery. It determines performance, energy content, charging capabilities and lifespan, thereby making a significant contribution to the performance of an electrified vehicle. In the labs, research and prototyping facilities, which will make up the battery cell competence centre, specialist departments will analyse cell design and cell technology. They will also create prototypes of future battery cells, focusing on the chemical composition of the cells, use of different materials, how the cell behaves in critical or extremely cold conditions, charging and rapid-charging behaviour and evaluating cell sizes and forms. This in-house technological expertise is key to enhancing the battery, thereby enabling higher performance capabilities. The BMW Group will also gain build-to-print expertise and can then contract out production of battery cells produced to its exact product requirements and specifications. This core competence – which covers the entire value chain from selection of materials, cell design, integration into battery systems, manufacturability and production technologies – gives the company a definite competitive edge, while leveraging cost benefits and economies of scale. The BMW Group has already completed years of research into battery cells and acquired a high level of evaluation competence, especially through the development of the BMW i models. The company will concentrate know-how from various specialist departments and locations at the new Battery Cell Competence Centre and step up its efforts in this area to achieve faster impact. Research findings will be incorporated directly into the latest battery generation.” “International production network The BMW Group benefits from a highly flexible production network that can respond quickly to demand for electrified models. All electrified vehicles are integrated into the existing production system. The company already produces electrified vehicles at ten locations worldwide. The batteries needed for these models come from the three battery factories in Dingolfing, Germany, Spartanburg in the USA and Shenyang, China. The BMW Group plant in Dingolfing plays a leading role within the network as the centre of competence for electric drive systems.”

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Klaus Fröhlich, member of the BMW AG Board of Management, responsible for Research and Development, said:

“We will be concentrating all our in-house expertise along the battery-cell value chain at our new high-tech competence centre. International experts working in the new development labs and facilities will conduct important research to refine cell chemistry and cell design. We will focus on further improvements in battery performance, lifespan, safety, charging and also costs. We will set the benchmark for the industry.”

Oliver Zipse, member of the BMW AG Board of Management, responsible for Production added:

“By producing battery-cell prototypes, we can analyse and fully understand the cell’s value-creation processes. With this build-to-print expertise, we can enable potential suppliers to produce cells to our specifications. The knowledge we gain is very important to us, regardless of whether we produce the battery cells ourselves, or not.”

Fifth-generation electric drivetrain

BMW Group also presents its developments of the fifth-generation electric drivetrain that integrates electric motor, transmission and power electronics in a single component.

The 5th generation will enter market in 2021 and will be more capable and smaller, as well as cheaper than the current generation.