BMW Will Tone Down Crazy Styling On Electric Cars

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Time for BMW to get back to reality.

It’s true, the BMW i3 and i8 are pretty futuristic and ultimately unique. However, while they may appeal to some, they aren’t necessarily cars built for the masses. BMW may have had a goal to attract consumers to the brand by offering EVs that are “different.” But now, as the automaker moves forward in its execution of more electrified models, the goal will be to dial back this styling that some see as absurd.

BMW i head designer Adrian van Hooydonk revealed that as time moves forward, BMW has plans to take a more conservative design approach with its upcoming EV entrants. While the i3 was somewhat of a global success early on and is still popular overseas, not to mention the very distinctive i8, it’s time for BMW to become much more realistic regarding its electric car offerings. van Hooydonk told Autocar:

Electric mobility will spread through our entire vehicle range in quite a short space of time – to the point that electric or plug-in hybrid is just another option box you tick as you order the car. The fact is that BMW customers want a dynamic car, whether it is a battery-electric vehicle or not, and so there’s is increasingly less reason to make these kinds of cars look different.

Still, van Hooydonk did remind that the BMW i brand has been and continues to be about the utmost in innovation. He shared:

The i brand stands for inspiration and innovation, and electrification is not the only area of our industry that marks a significant change. It’s pretty clear that there will still be i cars, and that the designers will be able to search for different things.

With all of that being said, we can clearly see that products like the iNext are more than bordering on extreme futuristic vibes, but that’s just another BMW concept. Meanwhile, the BMW i4 (pictured at the top of the page) may be a bit less polarizing. Moreover, the iX3 SUV, which may be the next big BMW EV, is considerably more mainstream.

Source: Autocar