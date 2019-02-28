BMW i4 Spy Shots Capture Long-Range Electric Sedan In The Snow

33 M BY MARK KANE

The prototype with painted exhaust pipes is back out in action.

BMW is conducting winter tests of a prototype i4 model, which this time was caught by spy photographers in motion.

As you can see from the side profile, BMW installed the skateboard battery, which is slightly protruding from the raised 4 Series Gran Coupe donor car.

Production of the i4 is planned from 2021 on at the Munich plant in Germany. BMW i4 is one of the several next-generation models with the all-new 5th generation eDrive platform.

The long-range i4 electric sedan will likely be one of the most anticipated new electric cars from the German make. Provided it’s not crazy expensive, BMW could have a real hit on its hands here. Guess we’ll find out for sure in just less than 2 year’s time.

BMW i4 expected (unofficial) specs:

BMW i4 80 sDrive (for rear-wheel drive)

BMW i4 80 xDrive (for dual motor all-wheel drive)

80 kWh (plus 60 kWh version)

5th generation eDrive platform for BEVs will be offering ranges between 550-700 km (340-435 miles)

Images: CarPix