19 hours ago by Mark Kane

Hinckley has announced its first pure electric luxury yacht, called the Dasher.

The boat is powered by two BMW i3 batteries, good for 40 miles of range at 10 mph speed, or 20-25 miles of range at a 20-ish mph speed.

“Her cruising speed is 10mph with fast cruising at 18-27 mph. Range is 40 miles at cruising speed and 20-25 miles at fast cruising speeds.”

Looking at the promotional material put out by the company, we aren’t sure we’d call it a “yacht”, as it is under 30 feet in length…but we digress.

The company has now opened reservations, and plans its first deliveries for the Summer of 2018.

The powertrain consists of two electric motors and two BMW i3 batteries. The fast cruising speed is 18-27 mph.

Hinckley hints at a 40 kWh capacity, which makes us wonder, whether those are the new BMW batteries (two 40 kWh packs) or if that’s the total capacity of the two old 22 kWh packs combined. Given the specs, we assume the latter.

Charging takes 4 hours using 50 Amp, which at 240 V, would also indicate the 40 kWh stated total capacity comes via two 22 kWh packs.

Twin 80hp Electric Motors – A silent driving experience with zero emissions is at the heart of the world’s first fully electric luxury yacht.

– A silent driving experience with zero emissions is at the heart of the world’s first fully electric luxury yacht. Dual 50 Amp Dock Charging – Say goodbye to the tank – and all that comes with it. Dasher is equipped with standard on-board chargers that accept dual 50 amp charging cables gaining a full charge in 4 hours.

– Say goodbye to the tank – and all that comes with it. Dasher is equipped with standard on-board chargers that accept dual 50 amp charging cables gaining a full charge in 4 hours. BMW i3 Waterproof Lithium Ion Batteries – Dual 40-kWh BMW i3 lithium ion batteries have been designed with a prismatic cell design for efficient cooling and temperature distribution with compact size and superior shock resistance.

