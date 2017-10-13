NEWPORT, R.I., Sept. 14, 2017 — Hinckley, the builder of America’s finest yachts for nearly 90 years, continued its legacy of innovation today by unveiling the world’s first fully electric luxury yacht – Dasher.
Designed from the outset for fully electric propulsion, Dasher achieves a new standard of excellence pairing modern styling with hi-tech composite construction. “Since 1928, Hinckley has pioneered beautiful, timeless, and highly innovative yachts. We have a long tradition of innovation in pursuit of the perfect yachting experience. From the early use of fiberglass in the Bermuda 40 in the 1960’s to the adoption of jet drives on the category-defining Picnic Boat, we’ve always worked to combine the latest technology with cutting edge naval architecture to do what has not yet been done,” said Peter O’Connell, President and CEO of The Hinckley Company.
Dasher, borrowing her name from the game-changing, original Picnic Boat hull #1, sports a carbon-epoxy composite hull shape designed by Michael Peters to provide superior performance and handling. With hand-painted, lightweight composite Artisanal Teak, every ounce of weight has been shaved and sculpted. Titanium hardware and console details were both 3D printed to achieve shapes and a level of precision unavailable in typical construction methods. Dasher powers her 28 feet 6 inches with twin 80hp electric motors and dual BMW i3 lithium ion batteries. “The Hinckley Whisper Drive silent propulsion system combines the latest hydrodynamics, electric power and digital control systems to achieve the performance handling and maneuverability that discerning clients will expect,” said O’Connell.
Quiet propulsion, zero emissions and zero time lost at the fueling dock make Dasher the best way to spend time on the water with family and friends. Dasher accepts dual 50 amp charging cables, standard on most docks, so it can charge twice as fast as the most popular plug-in electric cars. Dasher gains a full charge in under 4 hours with dual 50amp charging. Her cruising speed is 10mph with fast cruising at 18-27 mph. Range is 40 miles at cruising speed and 20-25 miles at fast cruising speeds.
Key Elements:
- Twin 80hp Electric Motors – A silent driving experience with zero emissions is at the heart of the world’s first fully electric luxury yacht.
- Dual 50 Amp Dock Charging– Say goodbye to the tank – and all that comes with it. Dasher is equipped with standard on-board chargers that accept dual 50 amp charging cables gaining a full charge in 4 hours.
- BMW i3 Waterproof Lithium Ion Batteries – Dual 40-kWh BMW i3 lithium ion batteries have been designed with a prismatic cell design for efficient cooling and temperature distribution with compact size and superior shock resistance.
- Super-Light Composite Construction – Dasher is the lightest Hinckley ever. With a carbon-epoxy composite hull and carbon stringers, Dasher is light and sleek, bringing together performance and propulsion like never before.
- Open Layout – Dasher’s open layout allows for numerous possible configurations.
- Social Console – Dasher’s console is designed to allow the Captain to join the party. A retractable windshield makes it easy to connect with guests, even while at the helm. And touch-screen control makes navigating equally simple.
-
Artisanal Teak – Dasher also marks Hinckley’s debut of Artisanal Teak, a lightweight hand-painted epoxy composite that has Hinckley’s signature varnished teak look without the weight or maintenance costs of traditional varnished teak wood.
- 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing – Dasher is constructed with 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing for precision construction. An innovative way to create intricate shapes with fewer parts, Additive Manufacturing is changing the way yachts are built.
- Shallow Draft – As on all Hinckley Yachts, Dasher has a shallow draft that allows boaters to explore places they simply couldn’t access on other yachts.
The world’s first fully electric luxury yacht is here. Reservations are now being accepted for delivery in Summer 2018.
21 responses to "BMW i3 Powered Luxury Yacht In Detail – Video"
My biggest gripe with this boat is all the fancy s***. Titanium consoles, etc. We need more affordable EVs, and that includes boats. They’re just catering to the rich, here. How about instead of a luxury yacht (speedboat more like) we get a more bareboned model that poorer people can afford. Then we’d start seeing more of these in places like Venice where it really matters.
I am guessing you have never owned a boat.
No poor people should own a boat, it is probably the worst financial move anyone could make.
Boat /bōt/ Definition:
A hole in the water where you pour your money.
Josh, I said ‘poorer’ people, not ‘poor’ people. I’ve been to places, like Venice and others, where you see some pretty cheap boats. No frills, no fancy upholstery. Just… functional.
You see what I mean? These things are already pricey enough. Some folk don’t want luxury, they just want a boat that works. But the EV market is so luxury-heavy.
and in any case even without reducing the price they could divert cash away from luxury features and put it towards more power or range.
OMG. A boat with No Stench of Diesel.
there are a few out there but mostly custom modifications
It’s not a yacht, it’s a tender for a yacht. With that pathetic performance, all you can do with it is go from your anchored yacht to the dock and back. It’s open deck design with lots of seating basically tells you what this boat is for. Unfortunately it’s not a very practical tender because they made it so pretty. Tenders often get pretty beat up at the dock. Semi ridgeds make much better tenders.
Combustion boats are extremely polluting but a lot of people tend to pay this less attention because the pollution goes primarily into the water. Out of sight, out of mind and all that.
Boats are actually ideal for electrification because boats hold momentum quite well and travel at lower speeds than cars. Recreational boat journeys also tend to be shorter.
I’ll wait for the 200 mile version with retractable solar cell canopy. 🙂
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671
Pah. Symphony Boat http://www.symphonyboat.com/ has been doing this for a long time, and the Torqueedo company that sources some of their parts, even longer.
“zero time lost at the fueling dock” But 4 hours lost at the charging dock. Since charge will only last 4 hours at cruising speed, it won’t last a day.
i3 REX would have been a better application. Then you can still get back to the dock when the batteries run out.
Obviously just for cruising in calm water. No rear freeboard will flood in rough water. And hardly enough speed to ski behind it.
Very pretty though.
That’s what I was just about to post. It needs the REX scooter motor.
If you think finding DCFC is hard for a car, imagine finding one near the water if you run low in a boat.
Houseboat docks often have “shore power” but you’ll have to provide your own charger.
I have had family work for Hinckley for a long time. Hinckley is based on the island I am from in Maine.
This looks like a next gen of their Picnic boat series that grew over the years. Nice design, but they need to up the drivetrain performance.
Picnic boats range in price form about $500k – $4 million. I don’t see why they couldn’t partner with Tesla and get larger pack sizes and performance.
It is a good idea though. The less diesel spilled in harbors the better.
Hinckley started with wooden sailboats, before the picnic boat series took over their sales. People just don’t enjoy sailing boats anymore.
I’m no boat or e-boat expert, but is the drivetrain performance typical?
Their fast-cruise speed (~20knots) isn’t exactly close to speedboat territory.
At that speed it can only do 20-25mi on ~80kWh of battery (the Hinckley website says “dual 40kWh”)?
I recall an article a couple of years ago that implied much better specs.
Luxury? Yacht?
Snort!
I’m more in favor of these folks from Bellingham, WA and their QuietDrive
http://www.oceanaireyachts.com/
https://youtu.be/cBP-VR3Tfts
16knot cruising and 24knot top speed on a much larger vessel.
The concept is for REX, but you could do all electric.
I’d do this in a 24’ sailboat. Sailboats need keel ballast anyway. Put the batteries in a 6’ retracting keel.
“Vaporware”