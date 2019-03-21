Purchasing The BMW i3 Is A Bold Decision: New Ad Video
“Plug into something bold.”
BMW i3 is the first all-electric BMW on the market, available since late 2013. In a little over five years, the German manufacturer is approaching 150,000 sales. Interestingly, i3 sales have been increasing every single year (to 36,829 in 2018).
The key to keeping the interest in the i3 high was two battery upgrades and one minor facelift with the introduction of the sporty i3s version.
To bump sales a little bit more, BMW recently released a new ad called “Plug into something bold.”, underlining several aspects like ambitious design, performance, clean electricity for the production process, recyclable materials and a bold purchase decision to get into the i3.
Check it out above.
“The BMW i3 started with one decision. To create a 100% electric car from the ground up. With that in mind, the design was carefully considered to maximise efficiency, dynamics and range. Like horsepower from a factory line running on wind power. Or a redefined lightweight body with 85% recyclable materials. Made to command corners and attention. It all comes together in the i3. Sheer performance with zero driving emissions.”
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Purchasing The BMW i3 Is A Bold Decision: New Ad Video"
I’m interested why one would purchase the i3 at all in a post-Bolt/ Model 3SR world? The BMW website lists the starting price at $44,450 (34,450 after tax credits) you can get a Model 3SR+ for less ($33,750) or Bolt Premier for ($31,895) I suppose some buyers are brand loyal? Maybe it has more luxury features?
You can lease an i3 for 3 years for something like 12-14k without including state incentives. We’re talking zero down $300s per month leases. It is a lot cheaper to own than even the SR model 3s for people who don’t want to spend 600 a month on a car. Probably comparable to Bolt premier costs.
It has a far more nicer interior than either the Bolt or the Model 3. It’s also a versatile hatch – like the Bolt, but unlike the model 3.
There are negatives – range is sub par, and cargo space is limited (cargo space like the X2 or X3 with a full frunk with 40 miles more range would have been killer)
Personally, I find the i3 a perfect commuter car for me (mine is a 2015 so range is about 75 miles/charge in the best conditions). The CFRP frame is incredibly solid. Nice ride. Plenty of power for my commute. And used it was under 1/2 the price of something new. The car is incredibly well put together. And this car replaces another Bimmer, so brand loyalty came into play (great local dealership).
I looked at that Bolt and the Model 3. The Bolt interior felt cheap to me. Although I’m impressed with the tech in the Model 3, I thought the quality needed some work and am waiting for Tesla to be on better financial footing before I’d feel comfortable buying one of their cars.
At least the ad focuses on important things like renewable energy powered production, recycled materials and all electric drivetrain. It’s good to think green in an electric car in every aspect. I hope BMW doesn’t offer animal skin as an option. Or hopefully they have an option for vegan leather like Tesla. Now they should produce all their cars in a green way otherwise it’s just meaningless marketing.
“So you bought an i3 instead of a Model 3? Wow, that was a bold decision.”
Its far more sustainable than a tesla… But i am pretty sure you will tell me now why sustainability no longer matters when tesla lags behind
No risk of parody with that campaign at all.
Bold. Old.