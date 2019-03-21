Purchasing The BMW i3 Is A Bold Decision: New Ad Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

“Plug into something bold.”

BMW i3 is the first all-electric BMW on the market, available since late 2013. In a little over five years, the German manufacturer is approaching 150,000 sales. Interestingly, i3 sales have been increasing every single year (to 36,829 in 2018).

The key to keeping the interest in the i3 high was two battery upgrades and one minor facelift with the introduction of the sporty i3s version.

To bump sales a little bit more, BMW recently released a new ad called “Plug into something bold.”, underlining several aspects like ambitious design, performance, clean electricity for the production process, recyclable materials and a bold purchase decision to get into the i3.

“The BMW i3 started with one decision. To create a 100% electric car from the ground up. With that in mind, the design was carefully considered to maximise efficiency, dynamics and range. Like horsepower from a factory line running on wind power. Or a redefined lightweight body with 85% recyclable materials. Made to command corners and attention. It all comes together in the i3. Sheer performance with zero driving emissions.”