The Impending Big Auto/Oil Implosion Explained: Video

Now You Know wants you to know what they think about the imminent implosion of Big Auto and Big Oil.

Zac and Jesse from Now You Know have a series they call “In Depth.” Essentially, it’s like a video OpEd. They pick an interesting topic and dissect it. This recent episode is based on an article by Ross Tessien in Seeking Alpha entitled “EVs, Oil, And ICE: Impact By 2023 And Beyond.” They’re clear to point out that although Seeking Alpha can be an anti-Tesla outlet, this is not the case with Tessien’s article. Instead, Ross submits fascinating and heavily researched articles to the publication.

Tessien’s article mentions Tesla, Rivian, and legacy OEMS and focuses on the impact of EVs on the oil industry and gas-powered cars. Ross believes that ICE car sales will plummet by 50 percent by 2025. He also sees a major surplus of oil by 2023, followed by about one billion electric cars on the road globally by 2031. The 22-page article is highly detailed, contains plenty of interesting graphs, and is not a simple read. However, we suggest that you set aside some time to take it all in. Thankfully, Zac and Jesse break it down and discuss its implications.

Check out the video, as well as Tessien’s article, and let us know your insights in the comment section below.

The Impending Big Auto/Oil Implosion Explained | In Depth

