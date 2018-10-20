The Impending Big Auto/Oil Implosion Explained: Video
Now You Know wants you to know what they think about the imminent implosion of Big Auto and Big Oil.
Zac and Jesse from Now You Know have a series they call “In Depth.” Essentially, it’s like a video OpEd. They pick an interesting topic and dissect it. This recent episode is based on an article by Ross Tessien in Seeking Alpha entitled “EVs, Oil, And ICE: Impact By 2023 And Beyond.” They’re clear to point out that although Seeking Alpha can be an anti-Tesla outlet, this is not the case with Tessien’s article. Instead, Ross submits fascinating and heavily researched articles to the publication.
Tessien’s article mentions Tesla, Rivian, and legacy OEMS and focuses on the impact of EVs on the oil industry and gas-powered cars. Ross believes that ICE car sales will plummet by 50 percent by 2025. He also sees a major surplus of oil by 2023, followed by about one billion electric cars on the road globally by 2031. The 22-page article is highly detailed, contains plenty of interesting graphs, and is not a simple read. However, we suggest that you set aside some time to take it all in. Thankfully, Zac and Jesse break it down and discuss its implications.
Check out the video, as well as Tessien’s article, and let us know your insights in the comment section below.
Video Description via Now You Know on YouTube:
It’s interesting that as the EV population grows, the price of gas falls, as more inventory stays out there, unused in the market.
The supply ramp is going to be slow for EVs unless the car makers can find ways to switch to battery within the current car design, perhaps the Kona EV is a sign of that going mainstream. In any case, the main concern for ICE manufacturers is the Osborne Effect. By talking about the better thing that’s coming you kill sales of your current products. More and more people are going to stick with their current ICE cars while they wait for new EV options to become available. EV only manufacturers will do great, but traditional ICE companies could be caught short in the gap with not enough sales to fund the transition.
Interesting times ahead…