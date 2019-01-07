Avis Ordered 280 Teslas For Fleet Use In Norway

34 M BY MARK KANE

Hundreds of Teslas will be rented in Norway

Rental car company Avis has received roughly 280 Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X in Norway during the past year, which makes it one of the biggest Tesla rental fleets in the world.

Electrek notes that the Avis order enabled Norway to be ahead of the Netherlands as the biggest European market (8,614 to 8,585) for Tesla last year.

Tesla sales in Norway slightly increased in 2018 and most of the sales are Model X:

2013 – 1,983 (S)

(S) 2014 – 4,040 (S)

(S) 2015 – 4,039 (S)

(S) 2016 – 3,481 (2,051 S and 1,430 X)

(2,051 S and 1,430 X) 2017 – 8,460 (3,712 S and 4,748 X)

(3,712 S and 4,748 X) 2018 – 8,614 (3,633 and 4,981 X)

In 2019, the Tesla Model 3 should launch sales to a whole new level.

Source: Gjengangeren via Electrek