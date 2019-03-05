1 H BY MARK KANE

Looks good, has decent specs and hopefully, it will be more affordable than the bigger e-tron.

As promised, Audi unveiled in Geneva the concept version of its upcoming all-electric compact SUV – the Audi Q4 e-tron Concept – which will entthe er market in 2020/2021 as the 5th Audi BEV.

This new model reminds us of its bigger e-tron brother, but feels even more advanced into the future. Especially the interior looks fine. According to the German manufacturer, the use of VW‘s MEB platform should improve the affordability of the electric Audi.

A decent 82 kWh battery enables Q4 e-tron concept to drive more than 450 km (280 miles) under the new WLTP test cycle, which sounds reasonable.

The 225 kW drivetrain consists of two electric motors – 150 kW for the rear axle and 75 kW for the front axle. The main, rear motor is a permanently excited synchronous motor set for the highest efficiency. The front asynchronous motor is used when the vehicle requires all-wheel drive or stronger acceleration.

Also, the charging in roughly half an hour to 80% at up to 125 kW seems to be acceptable.

Audi Q4 e-tron concept specs:

82 kWh battery (battery system weights 510 kg)

system output: 225 kW – 150 kW and 310 Nm rear electric motor (a permanently excited synchronous motor) and 75 kW and 150 Nm front electric motor (asynchronous motor)

– 150 kW and 310 Nm rear electric motor (a permanently excited synchronous motor) and 75 kW and 150 Nm front electric motor (asynchronous motor) all-wheel drive

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.3 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)

DC fast charging to 80% in around 30 minutes (up to 125 kW)

4.59 meters long, 1.90 meters wide, 1.61 meters tall,

wheelbase of 2.77 meters

based on VW’s MEB platform

