Audi Teases Q4 e-tron Concept Ahead Of Geneva Debut

6 M BY MARK KANE

Q4 e-tron Concept will be Audi’s answer to the Tesla Model Y?

Audi announced the presentation of a new all-electric compact SUV study – the Audi Q4 e-tron concept – which will be unveiled at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

It’s based on the Volkswagen MEB platform and – as hinted earlier – the production version is coming within two years in late 2020 or early 2021.

The design sketched remind us of the Audi e-tron a little bit, but it has its own unique style.

Taking into consideration the size and timeframe, as well as use of MEB platform, the Audi Q4 e-tron will probably be a very close competitor to the upcoming Tesla Model Y.