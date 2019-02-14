  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Teases Q4 e-tron Concept Ahead Of Geneva Debut

Audi Teases Q4 e-tron Concept Ahead Of Geneva Debut

6 M BY MARK KANE

Q4 e-tron Concept will be Audi’s answer to the Tesla Model Y?

Audi announced the presentation of a new all-electric compact SUV study – the Audi Q4 e-tron concept – which will be unveiled at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

It’s based on the Volkswagen MEB platform and – as hinted earlier – the production version is coming within two years in late 2020 or early 2021.

Audi
New Smaller Audi e-Tron SUV Expected To Be Unveiled in Geneva
Compact Audi Electric Car To Use VW MEB Platform
Audi To Unveil New Plug-In Hybrids In Geneva

The design sketched remind us of the Audi e-tron a little bit, but it has its own unique style.

Taking into consideration the size and timeframe, as well as use of MEB platform, the Audi Q4 e-tron will probably be a very close competitor to the upcoming Tesla Model Y.

“First design sketches of next all-electric model to bear the e-tron badge released ahead of world debut on March 5Audi is showcasing its compact SUV study with electric drive at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The Audi Q4 e-tron concept provides a glimpse of the next stage of Audi electric mobility and is due to be presented as a volume-production vehicle in late 2020/early 2021.”

Audi Q4 e-tron concept

Audi Q4 e-tron concept

Categories: Audi, Concepts

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!