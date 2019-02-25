Audi Announces 4 New Plug-In Hybrids: Q5, A6, A7 & A8

29 M BY MARK KANE

Four Audi PHEVs with 14.1 kWh batteries and >40 km (25 mi) of WLTP EV range

Audi revealed more details on its new plug-in hybrid models, which will be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. There will be a total of four, all to be available for order later this year:

Audi Q5 TFSI e (two versions – comfort and performance)

(two versions – comfort and performance) Audi A6 TFSI e (two versions – comfort and performance)

(two versions – comfort and performance) Audi A7 Sportback TFSI e (two versions – comfort performance)

(two versions – comfort performance) Audi A8 TFSI e



All the new plug-in hybrids are to be signed by “TFSI e” as the “e-tron” badge is to be reserved for all-electric models. New PHEVs get turbo-charged gasoline engines with direct injection that works together with an electric motor that is integrated into the transmission. The A8 will – as the only one – get an all-wheel-drive system.

The sporty, performance variants of Q5, A6, A7 get:

an S line exterior package as standard

a more tightly tuned suspension

drive setup with higher boost performance of the electric motor for more dynamic handling.

sporty touches in the interior

In addition, the A6 and A7 will get a black styling package with darkened trims brake calipers painted in red and privacy window glazing in the rear compartment.



The batteries in the new plug-in hybrids will have a capacity of 14.1 kWh for more than 40 km (25 miles) of expected WLTP all-electric range. The exact number will differ between models. Batteries will be installed beneath the luggage compartment floor, which probably could mean some trunk capacity compromise.

The A6 TFSI e, A7 Sportback TFSI e and A8 TFSI e will have 104 pouch cells, while the Q5 TFSI e will get prismatic cells (pack capacity remains the same).

Regenerative braking power will be up to 80 kW.

“The lithium-ion battery for the A6, A7 and A8 is made up of 104 pouch cells, which are combined in eight modules. It stores 14.1 kWh of energy at a voltage of 385 V. The lithium-ion battery in the Q5 comprises prismatic cells and has the same capacity. In each case, the cooling circuit of the battery is integrated in the low-temperature circuit, which supplies the electric motor and the power electronics. The power electronics transform the direct current of the high voltage-battery into a three-phase current for the electric motor; when recuperating, it does the opposite. The standard heat pump ensures efficient vehicle climate control and can generate up to 3 kW of heat energy from 1 kW of electrical energy with the waste heat occurring in the vehicle.”

Positive news is that all models will be equipped with a standard heat pump, which should be able to provide up to 3 kW of heat using just 1 kW of electricity.

A6 TFSI e specs:

14.1 kWh battery liquid cooled (104 pouch cells, which are combined in eight modules)

battery liquid cooled (104 pouch cells, which are combined in eight modules) 385 V system voltage

more than 40 km (25 miles) of WLTP all-electric range

direct injection that works together with an electric motor (PMSM) that is integrated in the eight-gear tiptronic transmission

7.2 kW on-board charger for about 2-hour recharge

A7 Sportback TFSI e specs:

14.1 kWh battery liquid cooled (104 pouch cells, which are combined in eight modules)

battery liquid cooled (104 pouch cells, which are combined in eight modules) 385 V system voltage

more than 40 km (25 miles) of WLTP all-electric range



direct injection that works together with an electric motor (PMSM) that is integrated in the eight-gear tiptronic transmission

7.2 kW on-board charger for about 2-hour recharge

A8 TFSI e specs:

14.1 kWh battery liquid cooled (104 pouch cells, which are combined in eight modules)

battery liquid cooled (104 pouch cells, which are combined in eight modules) 385 V system voltage

more than 40 km (25 miles) of WLTP all-electric range



direct injection that works together with an electric motor (PMSM) that is integrated in the eight-gear tiptronic transmission

all-wheel drive

7.2 kW on-board charger for about 2-hour recharge

Q5 TFSI e specs:

14.1 kWh battery liquid cooled (prismatic cells, which are combined in eight modules)

battery liquid cooled (prismatic cells, which are combined in eight modules) 385 V system voltage

more than 40 km (25 miles) of WLTP all-electric range



direct injection that works together with an electric motor (PMSM) that is integrated in the eight-gear tiptronic transmission

7.2 kW on-board charger for about 2-hour recharge

