Audi e-tron GT Concept Shows Up In Camo

BY MARK KANE

The lights are electrifying.

Audi e-tron GT concept

One day ahead of the unveiling at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Audi presents photos of the e-tron GT concept in camouflage, as well as a sneak peak of the left front with some cool lights that reminds lightning bolt.

Audi said earlier this year that the e-tron GT is scheduled for production using a second e-platform (the first was developed for the e-tron and e-tron Sportback), which shares tech from Porsche models.

The e-tron GT, together with BMW i4 probably will be the closest competitors to the Tesla Model S.

Audi e-tron GT concept
Here a little more on the first two BEV platforms from Audi:

  • Audi’s modified platform for first BEVs: for Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback
    “The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback use components from Audi’s modular longitudinal platform. This and numerous innovative technologies primarily in the area of drive systems are giving rise to a separate product family of e-SUVs with electric quattro all-wheel drive. Fast charging with up to 150 kW and ample range suitable for long-distance journeys are benchmarks in this class.”
  • Second e-platform: for Audi e-tron GT concept
    “Audi will present the first member of another e-platform by the end of 2018: The Audi e-tron GT concept showcar, a highly dynamic coupe with a flat floor assembly, is debuting at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The technology in this automobile was developed in collaboration with Porsche; the design and character of the e-tron GT concept are packed full of unmistakable Audi DNA.”

Audi e-tron GT concept

Audi e-tron GT concept
5 photos
Audi e-tron GT concept Audi e-tron GT concept Audi e-tron GT concept Audi e-tron GT concept

8 Comments on "Audi e-tron GT Concept Shows Up In Camo"

Brian

“Audi will present the first member of another e-platform by the end of 2018: The Audi e-tron GT concept showcar, a highly dynamic coupe with a flat floor assembly”
I’m sorry, but a coupe does NOT have four doors. That is just another sedan.

2 hours ago
viriato

Yes, you are totally right. But since a time ago the traditional concepts are mismatching due the marketing manipulation.

Anyway, this car is a Porsche Taycan with an Audi dress, so is very interesting. A quality car with top technology from Porsche at a more affordable price. I hope it will be soon on sale. I had read that could be released in the begining of 2020.

1 hour ago
Diego

Four door coupes have existed since the 60s (Rover P5 Coupe)

1 hour ago
Brian

Yeah, and the Bolt EV is advertised as a “compact crossover”.

1 hour ago
Lawrence

The vast majority of Crossovers and SUV’s aren’t anything more than wagons. But the public wants to believe what it wants to. Marketing just feeds them whatever they want to hear.

7 minutes ago
F150 Brian

Drop dead gorgeous. And pure Audi as the same time.
Bring it. Period.

1 hour ago
Adoreizi

Specs yet or is it unveiled at LA?

43 minutes ago
Lawrence

Too bad Audi reeks of Dieselgate. It was only Audi’s for me up until then. Never another one again. They can take this étron and do what everyone does with their caca, flush it down the toilet.

5 minutes ago