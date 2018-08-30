2 H BY MARK KANE

The lights are electrifying.

One day ahead of the unveiling at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Audi presents photos of the e-tron GT concept in camouflage, as well as a sneak peak of the left front with some cool lights that reminds lightning bolt.

Audi said earlier this year that the e-tron GT is scheduled for production using a second e-platform (the first was developed for the e-tron and e-tron Sportback), which shares tech from Porsche models.

The e-tron GT, together with BMW i4 probably will be the closest competitors to the Tesla Model S.

Here a little more on the first two BEV platforms from Audi:

Audi’s modified platform for first BEVs: for Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback

“The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback use components from Audi’s modular longitudinal platform. This and numerous innovative technologies primarily in the area of drive systems are giving rise to a separate product family of e-SUVs with electric quattro all-wheel drive. Fast charging with up to 150 kW and ample range suitable for long-distance journeys are benchmarks in this class.”

“Audi will present the first member of another e-platform by the end of 2018: The Audi e-tron GT concept showcar, a highly dynamic coupe with a flat floor assembly, is debuting at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The technology in this automobile was developed in collaboration with Porsche; the design and character of the e-tron GT concept are packed full of unmistakable Audi DNA.”

Audi e-tron GT concept