Audi e-tron Battery TMS: How Does It Stack Up Against Tesla Model 3?
It looks to us like Porsche will have a tough time keeping Taycan’s battery cool with an approach like Audi e-tron.
Porsche has been advertising some pretty high power charging for their Taycan up to 350 kW and 800 Volts. They are claiming 0-80% charge in 15-20 minutes and in a recent article, Audi is now claiming 0-80% in 12 minutes! That’s a high C rate and lots of heat to get rid of.
Audi e-tron has gotten the ball rolling with 150 kW and a charging time of 0-80% in 30 minutes.
To be fair, Porsche has not released a lot of technical details on their Taycan battery system. However, based on our analysis, they will have a tough time cooling the battery with a system similar to the Audi e-tron.
Audi e-tron pack built for crashworthiness, not heat transfer
This pack is built like a tank. First Audi puts 12 cells into an aluminum module (36 total).
These modules sit inside an internal aluminum crash structure which sits in the housing tray which sits on top of the cooling tubes containing the glycol cooling fluid. The outside of the pack is surrounded by an external crash structure as well.
Audi e tron pack built like a tank!
On the other hand, Tesla uses the vehicle body structure as the primary crash resistance (ref).
In the Audi e-tron system, the heat generated in the cells during high power charging must travel thru multiple layers of resistance: There’s the module housing, the tray, and the cooling tubes. On the other hand, Tesla attaches the cooling tube directly to the cell with a highly conductive thermal adhesive. So the heat goes straight from the cell to the cooling tube. It’s fairly obvious why Tesla’s cooling system (described in articles 1 and 2) has superior cooling to this Audi system.
The results of ME systems detailed thermal analysis are presented below. The number is a measure of how much heat the TMS system will transmit. Think of it as the opposite of resistance. The higher the number the more heat the system can pass. If you need to transmit more heat then you must run a higher cell temperature.
Here’s how ME systems chief engineer Keith Ritter summed it up:
“I have concluded that the Model 3 TMS with glycol-cooled micro-channel snake tubes glued directly to the cells has better heat transfer capacity than any system that uses flat glycol bottom-plates with either passive conductive fins or natural-convective thermal loops. It is just physics and geometry. more effective heat transfer area + better effective U value. So I don’t see how Jaguar, Audi, Merc or Porsche can beat Tesla in the charge rate game if pure TMS heat transfer capacity is governing. The only way I can see that Audi (and maybe Porsche) can get away with high charge rates is because they “may” have significant electrode/tab-cooling (if our engineered-fluid scenario is correct) and therefore can let the cells get hotter than other designs. Safely charge despite a lower W/ deg. K”
Implications of these results
What does this mean? What does Porsche/Audi have up their sleeve to cool the battery when charging at 350 kW?
Here’s a list of possible ways we think Porsche/Audi will make the system work.
-First and foremost, it seems obvious that they are relying on some new battery design that has lower internal resistance and an ability to withstand higher temperatures and charging rates. Maybe NMC 811?
We modeled the Taycan 800v pack using the e-tron model as a starting point and ran it at 300 kW. When we did the model, cooling load went from 1.2 tons for e-tron to 4.7 tons due to the increased C rate. The cell temperatures increased 8 degrees C … despite having doubled the pack voltage to 800V.
-Another conclusion from our modeling is that doubling the pack voltage does not change heat rejection (amperes) within the cells. You might think that at first since the pack voltage is doubled the pack current is half which is true (for the same power). The catch is you are running half the number of cells in parallel and twice the number in series so you just doubled the current through the individual cell after reducing it in half at the pack level, resulting in the same heat rejection (current). The cells don’t see a difference whether they are configured 4P108S or 2P216S. Another way to look at it is at the pack level. When you double the pack voltage you cut the pack current in half but now you have one half the cells in parallel and twice the number in series so your pack resistance went up by a factor of 4. The net result is no change in cell/pack I2R heat loss when we double the pack voltage. The benefit comes in the wiring of the cells and the size of the charging cords (and possibly the inverter loss).
-Redesign the cooling system. This could be done in any number of ways: add a top cooling plate (explained here), attach the cooling tube directly to the cell (explained here). Or run the refrigerant directly in the cooling tubes (eliminate glycol) like BMW does in the i3 (see article here).
-We are short on details about what is happening inside the modules. We think that Audi may be injecting the modules with some sort of heat transfer gel or liquid that allows them to pull heat from the tabs of the cells. This is called tab cooling and is described in an excellent video by Imperial Mechanical Engineering here. Tab cooling results in a more even distribution of temperature within the cells and allows the cells to withstand higher temperatures. Tab cooling is assumed in figure 3. The benefit is derived because the cells can withstand a higher operating temperature.
Don’t confuse what we are theorizing inside the module with the gel that has been discussed in the media which is between the modules and the cooling tubes. We are talking about a heat transfer media that pulls heat from the cell tabs.
-Design the battery specifically for high charge rates. It’s done all the time but generally, it leads to lower energy density of the cell.
Here’s what Elon Musk said about this last approach:
“The thing about a 350 kW charger is it doesn’t actually make a ton a sense – unless you’ve got a monster battery pack or have like a crazy high C-rate, in which case your energy density is going to be poor.”
How do you readers assess the situation? What do you think the Taycan battery system will look like? Let us know in the comment section.
Thanks for reading our articles.
George and Keith
*This article was a collaboration between the author and our heat transfer engineer Keith Ritter, BSME and owner of ME Systems in Redding, Ca.
32 Comments on "Audi e-tron Battery TMS: How Does It Stack Up Against Tesla Model 3?"
Tesla have better cooling so they can use cheaper cell for same charging performace. Audi need to use more expensive cell reducing car economical margin. Tesla need to make margin to make money , Audi don’t need to have a selling margin because the expense of the EV R&D are covered by selling petrol car
and that makes economical sense beyond zev credits
This is just more proof that Tesla is WAY ahead when it comes to thermal management, battery layout and charging tech.
If Tesla is way ahead in that, then explain this to me.
https://twitter.com/Trumpery45/status/1047015512834740232
Same for any company using lithium ion. You should only charge close to the ceiling capacity of a battery, when you need all of it for a trip. They all experience closer to one “full cycle” of their “cycle life”, when they are closer to fully charged and discharged.
To put another way, you use up battery life much less quickly when going 2/3rds, to 1/3 charged, three times, versus going to 100% charged, to 0%, once.
Tesla only allows a maximum charge of ~90% and minimum of about 5%, before it shuts down. That’s part of why their batteries last so long.
I say we stop assuming that Audi engineers are incompetent and wait to see the actual product.
“It’s fairly obvious why Tesla’s cooling system (described in articles 1 and 2) has superior cooling to this Audi system”.
No, it isn’t mate. Because you never really saw the Audi cooling system.
Not questioning Audi’s engineers competence at all. If anything, our calcs suggest that Audi and Porsche and their cell suppliers may be using some thermal and cell chemistry concepts so advanced that we don’t fully understand them and can’t effectively model them using conventional battery pack TMS modeling rules. It is driving us nuts!
To quote the late great Arthur C Clarke:
“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.”
We understand from an engineering perspective how Tesla can support their high charge rates, but Audi’s and Porsche’s stated pack charging rates appear to George and me (and we have been studying pack TMS systems quite a while) as “magic”. We can’t wait to eventually learn the technologies that are behind this “magic”. Anyone out there have any ideas?
I’ll go with low internal resistance cells, compromising some energy density and cycle life. The hobby world has some pretty amazing stuff (20C++). I’d love to see the cycle life and capacity of these if charged only to 4v and discharged to 3v. (standard = 4.2-2.5 IIRC)
To some of us reading your posts, you’re treating the approach of Audi and Porsche in the same manner that ICE drivers treat Tesla.
So you don’t have all the details of how the Germans setup of their TMS, but you’re ready to downplay their approach/engineering.
The 1 thing I can say for the Germans is that they will thoroughly test their cars, systems and whatnots before launching. Why don’t we wait and see what they’ve done before making judgement? They’ll have to release information on how the TMS works eventually.
Sometimes it’s good to have an inquisitive mind, .. try to figure things out ‘before’ someone else gives you the answer ….. don’t you think?
/the whole article is one big question … not like they’re passing judgement.
Thanks for the great analysis. I completely missed the doubling of the per cell current when doubling the series cells to halve the pack current for constant power. Obvious now that you point it out.
It seems that Tesla’s use of 2170 cells, very much smaller than the large flat cells used in every other design, has an advantage in that the largest distance from the center of the cell to an aluminum case is 10.5mm. Checking thermal conductivity of plastic separator materials shows aluminum is at least 100x greater. So the very short path to a great thermal conductor helps get the heat out of the cell compared to longer thermal path designs.
“So the very short path to a great thermal conductor helps get the heat out of the cell compared to longer thermal path designs.”
————————————
… which, .. along with Tesla’s ability to isolate the smaller cells (if/when they fail) without significantly impacting overall pack performance/integrity looks to be Tesla’s competitive edge.
/even though Bob Lutz sez Tesla doesn’t have any “secret sauce”.
//for extra irony, … cue the Mercedes SNL “joke” showing all the small cells spilling out of the car
///– or not — maybe Audi has their own “sauce” figured out, … all we have to do is wait 6 or 8 years for the real world results
Thanks for sharing.
Looks like all the battery modules are in series, with each module setup as 2s3p for approx 90kWh capacity.
The module design looks optimized for lowest cell resistance.
I wonder how they plan to handle pouch swelling?
Losing one 21700 cell is no biggie and there’s space in the Tesla pack for that, the cell fuse isolates it too. For this Audi pack, losing one cell is potential Critical-to-Function failure.
There are 36 modules in series, then 2 series doesn’t bring the voltage up to a near 400v system. If they are 3 series, this is 108 cells in series or about 400 volts. Thus, 12 cells in a module gives a 3s4p configuration per module for a 400 volt overall battery pack.
Based on Porsche’s stated range figures, I’ve long suspected they are sacrificing energy density in pursuit of higher C rates.
Just like with range, until we actually see these “promised” cars in customer hands, it’s all speculation – and somewhat FUD. There are a lot of promises out there related to electric cars from a lot of different players, all due “soon”. Promising is the easy part. Delivering is the hard part, as Tesla has found out. It’s that much more impressive that Tesla has been able to work through the issues without some one else showing them the way.
The presumption here is that arbitrarily high charging rates can be achieved if only the battery can be kept within thermal limits. That is intuitively appealing but is not generally true. According to https://batteryuniversity.com/learn/article/ultra_fast_chargers the goal is [both] to avoid lithium-plating on the anode AND to keep the temperature under control. They state that “charging and discharging Li-ion above 1C [full charge in an hour] reduces service life. Use a slower charge and discharge if possible. This rule applies to most batteries.”
This is just assuming stuff and also stating nonsense.
„If you need to transmit more heat then you must run a higher cell temperature.“
This is not factually correct. You need a higher delta. Instead of a higher cell temperature you can also use a lower coolant temperature. The author surely knows this.
Also the article completely omits the role of the interface surface.
Let’s do some calculation :
Power losses are calculated by using the formula : RxIxI
For Tesla Model 3 :
Max charging rate : 120kW with a voltage battery pack at 345V
Max current during charging : 345A
Internal resistance : ~15mOhm (based on Panasonic NCR20700B specs)
Power losses : 1785W
For Audi e-tron :
Max charging rate : 150kW with a voltage battery pack at 400V
Max current during charging : 375A
Internal resistance ~8mOhm (based on NCM 43Ah LGChem cell)
Power losses : 1125W
For Porsche Taycan
Max charging rate : 350kW with a voltage battery pack at 800V
Max current during charging : 437A
Internal resistance ~8mOhm (based on NCM 43Ah LGChem cell)
Power losses : 1527W
So due to higher voltage of battery pack the current needed to increase the charging rate is not so high. As the NCM cell has also a lower internal resistance compared to NCA cell, the thermal disipation requested is similar or lower even if we increase the charging rate.
I hear the words, but you are also doing a ‘sleight of hand here’ . 4 identical cells arranged in parallel (1/4 the voltage of the series configuration), or these same 4 cells in series (4X the voltage of the parallel configuration) *DOES NOTHING* as far as the individual cell is concerned. The cell HEAT produced is basically unchanged regardless of the system voltage, whether it is 3.7 or 3.7 thousand volts. The overall charge rate is the only thing that matters to the CELL, since at a given charge rate the current going THROUGH THAT CELL is still identical, no matter what system voltage is chosen. 4 cells at the same charging rate per cell, will have 4 times the heat. But then the battery system will gain mileage at 4 times the rate a battery 1/4th the size at the same charging rate would have.
The other point of your analysis of the model 3 having 1785 watts of loss – assuming that figure is correct (I’d really think it would be MUCH HIGHER) – is an INCREDIBLY SMALL amount of heat – only 1/2 a ton. This is trivial for ANY car refrigeration system (the old large caddys of old had 5 ton refrigeration systems – TEN TIMES this heat removal rate).
So please rework your numbers.
For Mr. Bower constantly disparaging any Non-Tesla 3 design, I’d get some particulars from VW Group before somewhat arbitrarily declaring they’re incompetent.
But, the guy doing the objection here doesn’t understand numbers.
Sorry, you can’t use the internal resistance of a single cell to correctly estimate the resistance of the entire pack. You need to consider the parallel connection of the cells which reduces the pack resistance, the series connection of the cells which increases the pack resistance, the connectors and wiring resistance between the modules which increases the pack resistance, as well as the wiring resistance outside of the battery pack to get the current to/from where it needs to go. When you have computed the overall resistance of the pack then you can do your overall power dissipation calculations.
@morrisg Yes of course, it’s to explain the principle and the main advantages to increase the battery pack voltage and to reduce the internal resistance of the battery pack in order to increase the charging rate.
The principle is similar by using the whole battery pack resistance and the number of connections will also increase the internal resistance of the system.
The value for the whole battery pack internal resistance is more on the range of 0.1 – 0.2Ohm
See below the example of the internal resistance of the whole battery pack measured on Kia Soul with NCM battery (192cells) and Mercedes B class with NCA cell (3696 cells)
Kia Soul :
Mercedes B class
Your chart seems to indicate the resistance stays relatively constant, yet you don’t define BOT, ICD1 or ICD2. Since there is plenty of space to fully indicate what the chart is supposed to indicate, why use Silly undefined labels? Also, Charge Pulse Resistance of exactly what?
As I keep saying – Specificity while technical writing is a lost art. Putting out a random chart which does not CLEARLY indicate what it is trying to portray, is a waste of everyone’s time.
The charts are extract from AVT INL test report with the following informations :
Bot = measurement done at 400miles
ICD1 = measurement done at ~4000miles
ICD2 = measurement done at ~12000 miles
The chart illustratre the battery charge calculated pulse resistance, which indicate internal resistance at each 10% depth-of-discharge interval.
Good article for the discussion about how TMS enables fast charging. Given current technologies, charge speed is mostly dependent on how fast you can get rid of the excess heat it generates. Any reasonable charger is going to throttle the pack charging with temperature, and that goes a lot way towards explaining the terrible charge curves seen with the leaf.
The M3 achieved a new high in TMS design. We’ll expect the other makers to copy that design just as they copied the “skateboard” battery design.
Cooling of cells is not as important as you think.
In fast charge scenarios you would accept a small temperature rise. Exposure time to these events is small. But you have other options like a lower temperature of the cooling fluid. Do you know what fluid temperature Audi and Tesla use? As well you can increase the flow through the pipes. The flow through Audis system might be a lot higher.
In drive scenarios cooling is easy, heat generation might be 8kW assuming 100kW continuous power and 92% efficiency. Thats equivalent to heating 100kg of metal with the power of your toaster. You can imagine this will need quite some time to get warm. The cooler is a lot more capable than that.
In my opinion you did not know enough to create a proper simulation and therefor wasted your time. I am pretty sure Audi has engineered the system well and has tested their system a lot.
Yup, these questions remain unanswered with every one of George’s articles. I’ve asked the same SPECIFICITY questions and I’m never given a response. These articles ZERO IN on one TINY characteristic and make broad assumptions, ignoring the rest of the cooling system parameters.
Then someone else who can’t count comes up with totally ridiculous cooling figures (only 1/2 ton cooling required for the Model 3 while fast charging supposedly) and then comes up with inscrutable charts without configuration or labeling explanations. AS if presenting a chart or two makes one the big expert.
Maybe grahene when added to the plates lower resistance thru the battery cell. There are some Chinese cells we use for drone racing that hold voltage under extreme load while staying cool by most standards, while charging at 15c. Reference Hobby King Graphenes.
May be latest generation LiTO
Liion batteries don’t like heat, even more when they’re charging.
Heat generated is dependent of the cell chemistry. I’ve noticed that high current capability batteries have normally less energy density.
I think in the end there are different ways of achieving the same result.
Per example it seems Tesla battery pack is not structural unlike other cars, like the Mercedes eqc. While Tesla is saving weight in the pack it adds weight in the car structure. In the end maybe there’s no better solution, just a different solution.
Charging speed is very important, maybe not now that there is no charging infrastructure, but I think if there were at least as much super chargers as there are gas pumps (or even 1/4) it would be better to charge at 350kW than having a bigger range – obviously with similar energy density.