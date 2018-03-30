Audi Delays E-Tron Electric SUV Reveal, Launch Still On Track

17 H BY MARK KANE

Audi will not introduce the e-tron all-electric SUV as planned on August 30

The world premiere was scheduled at the end of August during the Audi Summit event in Brussels, Belgium where the car will be produced, but something is dragging down the electric Audi.

““Organisational issues” have been blamed for the postponement.”

Maybe it’s the arrest of the Audi CEO Rupert Stadler in the Dieselgate investigation or perhaps something else.

The event was postponed indefinitely, so we don’t know when we will see the production-ready version.

Because the high-end all-electric SUV segment will quickly become crowded (there are several models in the pipeline, including some from BMW and Mercedes), it’s in Audi’s best interest to reveal the e-tron SUV as soon as possible.

Though the reveal may be delayed, the launch appears to still be on track:

IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION:#Audi have NOT shifted the market launch of its #etron @Tesla rival model. "Strongly expect" first deliveries to stay within original plan [end of 2018/Q1 2019], Audi spokesperson confirmed to me earlier. Only thing that has shifted is press unveiling pic.twitter.com/OWU1HyBtds — Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) June 26, 2018

Source: Autocar