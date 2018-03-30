Audi Delays E-Tron Electric SUV Reveal, Launch Still On Track
Audi will not introduce the e-tron all-electric SUV as planned on August 30
The world premiere was scheduled at the end of August during the Audi Summit event in Brussels, Belgium where the car will be produced, but something is dragging down the electric Audi.
““Organisational issues” have been blamed for the postponement.”
Maybe it’s the arrest of the Audi CEO Rupert Stadler in the Dieselgate investigation or perhaps something else.
The event was postponed indefinitely, so we don’t know when we will see the production-ready version.
Because the high-end all-electric SUV segment will quickly become crowded (there are several models in the pipeline, including some from BMW and Mercedes), it’s in Audi’s best interest to reveal the e-tron SUV as soon as possible.
Though the reveal may be delayed, the launch appears to still be on track:
IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION:#Audi have NOT shifted the market launch of its #etron @Tesla rival model.
"Strongly expect" first deliveries to stay within original plan [end of 2018/Q1 2019], Audi spokesperson confirmed to me earlier.
Only thing that has shifted is press unveiling pic.twitter.com/OWU1HyBtds
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) June 26, 2018
11 Comments on "Audi Delays E-Tron Electric SUV Reveal, Launch Still On Track"
Thank you for properly reporting what’s going on, most sites wrote e-tron delayed.
No problem. There were two completely contradictory stories that surfaced around the same time.
“Strongly expected” leaves them with an out.
You’ll just have to enjoy your Q7 e-tron, that much longer. Oh wait, that was somebody else.
This makes me so PO’d, I’m ready to peel off in my R8 e-tron, er nope..
Pretty soon, I’ll be on a Mission. Yeah, that’s it.
They filmed a TV commercial for this vehicle in Norway (without) camo about 3 weeks back. Many in line to buy it, so I guess both dealers and customers are waiting for it.
They have one with a trailer attatched, one with a huge roof box and one with a roof mounted bike rack (with some really nice carbon bikes (road and down hill bikes).
The local dealer have started to clear space for it, and have started to construct a showroom display for the vehicle.
Will be interesting to see how this compares to the Jaguar, and how many they have decided to make. The Jaguar can not meed demand, so I wonder how much info the head of Audi in Norway knows about volumes. It was said they would have no problem meeting demand.
I think this will be one of the most sold cars in Norway, even though it cost quite a bit.
In the article, what vehicle is on the car trailer?
It’s the Audi E-tron Vision, it will be used as a race taxi in the Formula E, it just a concept though
I told you !!!
They will delay, delay, delay and finally cancel it.
But there is an alternative. DIESEL. Dirty Diesel. Deadly Diesel.
Haha, that’s a good one!
Strange. It is easy to do a preview. The hard one is to produce. As Tesla has demostrated several times.
They are already producing them. The whole Audi summit was cancelled because their main host is preoccupied.
Yes thats now this week but the press unveilling event is 30 of August so why shift the date?