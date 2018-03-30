  1. Home
Audi Delays E-Tron Electric SUV Reveal, Launch Still On Track

17 H BY MARK KANE

Audi will not introduce the e-tron all-electric SUV as planned on August 30

The world premiere was scheduled at the end of August during the Audi Summit event in Brussels, Belgium where the car will be produced, but something is dragging down the electric Audi.

The Audi e-tron prototype in a Faraday cage

““Organisational issues” have been blamed for the postponement.”

Maybe it’s the arrest of the Audi CEO Rupert Stadler in the Dieselgate investigation or perhaps something else.

The event was postponed indefinitely, so we don’t know when we will see the production-ready version.

Because the high-end all-electric SUV segment will quickly become crowded (there are several models in the pipeline, including some from BMW and Mercedes), it’s in Audi’s best interest to reveal the e-tron SUV as soon as possible.

Though the reveal may be delayed, the launch appears to still be on track:

Source: Autocar

11 Comments on "Audi Delays E-Tron Electric SUV Reveal, Launch Still On Track"

CDspeed

Thank you for properly reporting what’s going on, most sites wrote e-tron delayed.

16 hours ago
16 hours ago
Steven Loveday

No problem. There were two completely contradictory stories that surfaced around the same time.

16 hours ago
16 hours ago
jelloslug

“Strongly expected” leaves them with an out.

15 hours ago
15 hours ago
pjwood1

You’ll just have to enjoy your Q7 e-tron, that much longer. Oh wait, that was somebody else.

This makes me so PO’d, I’m ready to peel off in my R8 e-tron, er nope..

Pretty soon, I’ll be on a Mission. Yeah, that’s it.

13 hours ago
13 hours ago
John Doe

They filmed a TV commercial for this vehicle in Norway (without) camo about 3 weeks back. Many in line to buy it, so I guess both dealers and customers are waiting for it.

They have one with a trailer attatched, one with a huge roof box and one with a roof mounted bike rack (with some really nice carbon bikes (road and down hill bikes).

The local dealer have started to clear space for it, and have started to construct a showroom display for the vehicle.

Will be interesting to see how this compares to the Jaguar, and how many they have decided to make. The Jaguar can not meed demand, so I wonder how much info the head of Audi in Norway knows about volumes. It was said they would have no problem meeting demand.

I think this will be one of the most sold cars in Norway, even though it cost quite a bit.

In the article, what vehicle is on the car trailer?

13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Salem

It’s the Audi E-tron Vision, it will be used as a race taxi in the Formula E, it just a concept though

12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Don Zenga

I told you !!!
They will delay, delay, delay and finally cancel it.
But there is an alternative. DIESEL. Dirty Diesel. Deadly Diesel.

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Dan

Haha, that’s a good one!

9 hours ago
9 hours ago
CU

Strange. It is easy to do a preview. The hard one is to produce. As Tesla has demostrated several times.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
eject

They are already producing them. The whole Audi summit was cancelled because their main host is preoccupied.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Arie

Yes thats now this week but the press unveilling event is 30 of August so why shift the date?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago