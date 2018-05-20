Alex On Autos Checks Out Kia Niro EV

  1. Home
BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Alex says the Kia Niro EV is the compact electric vehicle he hoped the Chevrolet Bolt would be.

Watch out Chevrolet Bolt EV! Alex on Autos is impressed with the all-new 2019 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro). We’ve found that many automotive reviewers, as well as some “average joes,” seem quite impressed with Kia’s upcoming all-electric crossover. However, Alex is one of few reviewers with incredible consistency and opinions we tend to trust. This is especially true when it comes to his electric car reviews. So, his take on the Niro EV is sought-after.

What makes Alex believe the Kia Niro EV is a Bolt killer? Being that this is just a first look, he doesn’t dive deep. Instead, it’s a very informative walkaround. He’ll have a much more in-depth review in the near future. Nonetheless, the Niro EV’s strengths are its range, passenger and cargo volume, and long list of standard and available features. He also mentions the all-new 2020 Kia Soul EV and says he’s surprised that Kia is releasing two very similar EVs. After a brief comparison of the two models, Alex admits that he’d probably buy the Soul over the Niro.

If only Kia would sell its electric cars nationwide. If that was the case, we’re pretty sure sales of cars like the Chevrolet Bolt EV would be significantly impacted. Even with Kia only selling these vehicles in select areas, we’re confident that numbers should still impress, but it also comes down to how many cars the automaker produces for the U.S. market. Regardless of how you look at it, Kia (and Hyundai) are paving the way for a substantial EV future.

What do you think of the Kia e-Niro? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Alex on Autos on YouTube:

Kia’s latest move is to bring not one but two EVs to America for 2019. First up comes their Niro crossover with a 201 horsepower electric motor and 238 miles of EV range, this is the compact vehicle we hoped the Bolt would be.



19 Comments on "Alex On Autos Checks Out Kia Niro EV"

TheCyberKnight

Seriously. The Bolt EV is a 3+ year-old car.
It would be a shame if the Niro could not surpass it.

3 hours ago
amt

Bolt Doesn’t Stand a Snow Ball’s Chance In Hell Against The Niro. ………… 🙁

1 hour ago
TheCyberKnight

Again, one is not even here and the other is 3 year-old.
This is an eternity for electric cars. What did you expect?

And actually, the difference between the cars is far less than it should have been.

1 hour ago
Mark.ca

I would wait until leasing pricing is announced…you may be surprised.

1 hour ago
Dan F.

The real question with Hyundai/Kia is availability. Where and in what quantity will it be available?

28 minutes ago
TM3x2 Chris

The Bolt is its own killer. Why wouldn’t GM package this car in a more appealing body?

3 hours ago
REXtoCheckMate

To limit sales. It’s a CARB compliance car.
GM only now sees they need to build real EV’s.

3 hours ago
TheCyberKnight

Funny considering they released the first sub-$35K with more than 230 miles range about 3 full years before Tesla.
Or anyone else actually.

1 hour ago
Mark.ca

What is the funny part? The point here is that they purposely made it look bad. Price is of second relevance to some.

58 minutes ago
Eric Cote

It’s pretty silly to say they purposely made it look bad. That’s supposition and conjecture regarding a subjective conclusion about appearance.

40 minutes ago
REXtoCheckMate

How it will kill the Bolt:

Front : Independent, MacPherson struts, stabilizer
Rear : Independent, multi-link

Not a cheap torsion beam “suspension”. in name only.

3 hours ago
theflew

The Bolt has a front independent, MacPherson struts and stabilizer bar. The rear is torsion beam suspension. It’s a suspension given it has shocks and springs. It just not fully independent. Out of all the critisms of the Bolt this is probably the weakest reason.

1 hour ago
ffbj

How can you kill something that never really came to life.

3 hours ago
TheCyberKnight

For a car that never came to life, there’s a fair amount of them on the road.

1 hour ago
Eric Cote

“However, Alex is one of few reviewers with incredible consistency and opinions we tend to trust.”

Didn’t he have some awful hit piece on an EV a while back, that was pretty ill informed? It was covered here; maybe it wasn’t Alex but someone else’s EV review? This was several months ago, possibly over a year now. Glad he’s come around, in any case.

The Kia Niro looks very appealing, it and the Kona EV are on my short list for my next vehicle, since GM can’t seem to get a larger-than-Bolt CUV out to market.

2 hours ago
theflew

The Niro isn’t bigger than the Bolt either. So Kia has the same problem as GM.

1 hour ago
TheCyberKnight

Both the Kona and Niro have the same wheelbase as the Bolt EV.
In fact, the Kona has even less interior space.

This has been covered in length by Bjorn Nyland a while ago.

1 hour ago
Eric Cote

Yes, I guess I should’ve been clearer. Due to my wife’s preferences, a vehicle that is larger externally (or at least looks less like a subcompact) is going to be a requirement. Compared to the Bolt EV, both the Niro and the Kona meet that requirement. I’d personally be fine with a Bolt EV and the internal space if my wife wasn’t against the looks “from the outside” :-/

45 minutes ago
Tid

It won’t be available in my state, so i could not care less about this car.

1 hour ago