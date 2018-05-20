Alex On Autos Checks Out Kia Niro EV

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Alex says the Kia Niro EV is the compact electric vehicle he hoped the Chevrolet Bolt would be.

Watch out Chevrolet Bolt EV! Alex on Autos is impressed with the all-new 2019 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro). We’ve found that many automotive reviewers, as well as some “average joes,” seem quite impressed with Kia’s upcoming all-electric crossover. However, Alex is one of few reviewers with incredible consistency and opinions we tend to trust. This is especially true when it comes to his electric car reviews. So, his take on the Niro EV is sought-after.

What makes Alex believe the Kia Niro EV is a Bolt killer? Being that this is just a first look, he doesn’t dive deep. Instead, it’s a very informative walkaround. He’ll have a much more in-depth review in the near future. Nonetheless, the Niro EV’s strengths are its range, passenger and cargo volume, and long list of standard and available features. He also mentions the all-new 2020 Kia Soul EV and says he’s surprised that Kia is releasing two very similar EVs. After a brief comparison of the two models, Alex admits that he’d probably buy the Soul over the Niro.

If only Kia would sell its electric cars nationwide. If that was the case, we’re pretty sure sales of cars like the Chevrolet Bolt EV would be significantly impacted. Even with Kia only selling these vehicles in select areas, we’re confident that numbers should still impress, but it also comes down to how many cars the automaker produces for the U.S. market. Regardless of how you look at it, Kia (and Hyundai) are paving the way for a substantial EV future.

