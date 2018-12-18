Albertsons Companies To Purchase 10 Tesla Semis

3 H BY MARK KANE

Albertsons Companies starts trucks electrification with 10 Semis.

Recently, we haven’t heard much about new Tesla Semi reservations, which in some cases were for 50 trucks. We believe that in total Tesla could receive a four-digit number of reservations.

One of the most recent buyers is Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers, which announced an intention to purchase 10 Semi for its Southern California fleet.

10 Semis for a company with more than 1,400 trucks is just a beginning and, as always, if Tesla will prove the capabilities of Semi at a reasonable total cost of ownership, truck electrification should take off.

“Albertsons Companies plans to add 10 Tesla all-electric semi-trucks to its fleet to service Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions stores in Southern California. The trucks will be able to travel 300 to upwards of 500 miles on a single charge, even with a fully loaded trailer, and use less than 2 kilowatt hours of energy per mile.” “The electric semis expand Albertsons Companies’ commitment to running a safe, sustainable fleet to service its 2,300 stores across the country. As a partner and supporter of the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay transportation program, the company actively promotes SmartWay certification to improve freight efficiency and environmental performance. The company’s entire 1,400+ truck fleet nationwide is SmartWay certified, as are 92 percent of trucks operated by third-party carriers.”

Tom Nartker, VP of Transportation said: