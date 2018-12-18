close
  3. Albertsons Companies To Purchase 10 Tesla Semis

Albertsons Companies To Purchase 10 Tesla Semis

3 H BY MARK KANE 5

Albertsons Companies starts trucks electrification with 10 Semis.

Recently, we haven’t heard much about new Tesla Semi reservations, which in some cases were for 50 trucks. We believe that in total Tesla could receive a four-digit number of reservations.

One of the most recent buyers is Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers, which announced an intention to purchase 10 Semi for its Southern California fleet.

10 Semis for a company with more than 1,400 trucks is just a beginning and, as always, if Tesla will prove the capabilities of Semi at a reasonable total cost of ownership, truck electrification should take off.

“Albertsons Companies plans to add 10 Tesla all-electric semi-trucks to its fleet to service Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions stores in Southern California. The trucks will be able to travel 300 to upwards of 500 miles on a single charge, even with a fully loaded trailer, and use less than 2 kilowatt hours of energy per mile.”

“The electric semis expand Albertsons Companies’ commitment to running a safe, sustainable fleet to service its 2,300 stores across the country. As a partner and supporter of the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay transportation program, the company actively promotes SmartWay certification to improve freight efficiency and environmental performance. The company’s entire 1,400+ truck fleet nationwide is SmartWay certified, as are 92 percent of trucks operated by third-party carriers.”

Tom Nartker, VP of Transportation said:

“Advancing supply chain efficiency and sustainability is an important goal for our company. We’re excited to pilot this expansion of our transportation program with trucks that help us limit our overall carbon footprint.”

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Albertsons Companies To Purchase 10 Tesla Semis"

newest oldest most voted
Fool Cells

what is a realistic weekly production rate needed on the Semi? 100? 200?

1 hour ago
Brian

You are talking about 5k-10k per year. The article states that reservations MAY have hit 1k. I’m thinking that the rate will be much lower until the truck is proven. If it works out as advertised for a competitive TCO, I’m thinking it will end up much higher.

43 minutes ago
drpawansharma

Is there a log somewhere of all the publicly announced orders?

48 minutes ago
Brian

Makes perfect sense to order a handful of them. It’s enough to justify the added support infrastructure, but a tiny percentage of the fleet so as to minimize risk. If there are issues, they still have plenty of diesel trucks to run the routes.

47 minutes ago
R.S

When is the Semi due to come out? I thought they had it approved earlier this year, so early 2020?

42 minutes ago