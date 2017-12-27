80% Of Poll Respondents Says Chevrolet Should “Absolutely” Offer A PHEV Silverado

4 hours ago by Eric Loveday

And the results are in…

The vast majority of poll respondents “absolutely” think that Chevrolet should offer a plug-in hybrid version of the upcoming 2019 Silverado light-duty truck.

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado made its grand debut just a couple weeks ago and it’s already the topic of a plug-in hybrid poll.

The folks over at GM Authority took it upon themselves to post a poll asking:

“Should the 2019 Silverado offer a plug-in hybrid model?”

The overwhelming majority (79.91%) of respondents at last check selected “absolutely.”

Only 5.48% responded “absolutely not” while 13.7% were “on the fence.”

We’d be all for a plug-in hybrid full-size pickup truck. If priced right, it would sell in massive volume. No doubt about that, but will Chevrolet actually offer a PHEV Silverado? We have our doubts, but we’re not counting it out just yet.

The 2019 Silverado will get its full-on debut on January 13th, 2018 ahead of the 2018 North American International Auto Show. More details should come out then, but don’t expect a PHEV announcement at NAIAS. If indeed a PHEV is in the works, we likely won’t see it until much later, like 2020 or beyond.

It does however seem inevitable that a plug-in hybrid truck is coming, but when is the question.

GM Authority adds:

“A plug-in hybrid variant of the new Silverado would be quite intriguing, since it would provide several benefits, the most important of which is the ability to drive 40-50 miles on pure electricity and without using a drop of gasoline.”

Would you be on board for a PHEV full-size pickup? How much of a premium would you be willing to pay for say 30 miles of electric range in such a truck?

Source: GM Authority