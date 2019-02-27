$35,000 Base Tesla Model 3 Predicted To Arrive Soon
When will the sought-after $35,000 Tesla Model 3 actually come to market?
Sadly, there’s no way to really know. But, notoriously Tesla-negative outfit Seeking Alpha seems to think the highly anticipated base Tesla Model 3 might be available in the upcoming months. While some people, in addition to Seeking Alpha have asserted that it may never come to be, now there’s a change of direction. As Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to assert, the “cheap” model is definitely on its way.
Seeking Alpha points out what we already knew. Tesla plans to bring a $35,000 base Model 3 to market at some point. But as stated on numerous occasions — per CEO Elon Musk — the automaker can’t do so until certain monetary expectations are met. In addition, the automaker must finally streamline Model 3 production to a level of efficiency such that it won’t lose money on the cheaper variant.
As reported by Seeking Alpha, Tesla’s constant innovations may finally make its standard Model 3 available within the next three to five months. The firm currently puts gross margin of the base $35,000 Model 3 at 12.07%. If indeed this happens, Seeking Alpha sees a market increase of about 9 percent for Tesla. This is, as long as the Silicon Valley automaker is able to actually deliver on these previous promises. The story predicts that Tesla will release a related statement by March 15, 2019. To further substantiate Seeking Alpha’s claims, it adds:
As I mentioned before, it seems Tesla, or Elon Musk, may be trying to work around the initial promise of a $35,000 vehicle. This idea is quite worrisome for many customers that are looking to buy the Standard Range variant as it hints at the idea of this vehicle never actually being available. If Tesla were to forego a true $35,000 Model 3, I believe that they would try to find a type of loophole to get around their promise. However, Elon Musk has an incredible ego, and to admit even slight failure would crush him, so I do believe he will do what he can to create a true $35,000 Model 3.
The standard range 4-6 month guesstimation timeframe on the Model 3 build page disappeared completely a couple of weeks ago. What does that mean?
Note to the editor: Seeking Alpha is not a small group of paid writers, they take content from a wide range of people. So it is possible to find many viewpoints on Tesla on that site, though many do tend to be negative, especially from some repeat writers.
Man, delivery of the promised $35k Model 3 is gonna be super painful for certain haters that come to this site. Of course the narrative will change, I’ve already seen the $35k Model 3 as referred to as the “Profit Killer” model by biased news outlets that grudgingly acknowledge that the $35k car is gonna happen.
So was this opinion on SA written before or after Elon posted his cryptic tweets today?
First, they will sell all the high-end variants in China they can before the tariff debacle. Secondly, the will do the same for all of Europe, Australia, Japan, Canada, Israel, and Mexico. Probably some MR RWD in there too. I would think that would fill four months and maybe five. Ideally, they make it to at least the first weeks of June to keep profitability high. Then they ship the SR like mad to the US market for six months and cross their fingers that the gigafactory 3 is close behind.