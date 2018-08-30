New 2020 BMW X5 xDrive45e To Boast 50 Miles Of Electric Range
The plug-in hybrid SUV can cover up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) without sipping gasoline.
It was early June when BMW introduced the next-generation X5 and already the company is ready to electrify its midsize SUV. Developed as a direct replacement for the old xDrive40e, the new plug-in hybrid version goes by the name of xDrive45e to reflect the improvements it offers over its predecessor. It boasts a new hybrid powertrain developed from the ground up to please both worlds by offering superior power and better efficiency at the same time.
At the heart of the electrified X5 is an inline-six 3.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine developing 282 horsepower (210 kilowatts) working together with an electric setup with an output of 110 hp (82 kW). With the power of the two combined, the new xDrive45e offers a generous total output of 389 hp (290 kW) and a massive 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. For the sake of comparison, the old one had to make do with a total of 308 hp (230 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm).
The good news continue as aside from packing significantly more punch, the new plug-in hybrid X5 also has a much more generous electric range, with BMW saying it can do up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) thanks to a better lithium-ion battery pack. According to the company, the value is based on the newly introduced WLTP test cycle but translated back into the NEDC-equivalent value. As a refresher, the defunct X5 xDrive40e was NEDC-rated at just 19 miles (31 kilometers).
Although developed with efficiency in mind, the electrified X5 is no slouch – 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) takes 5.6 seconds, which is more than one second less than the model it replaces. Not only that, but top speed in pure electric mode has gone up from 75 mph (120 kph) to 87 mph (140 kph). If you’re only after efficiency and a diesel is not your cup of tea (or not available in your country), this can be a viable solution as BMW says it will sip just 2.1 liters / 100 km, with equivalent CO2 emissions of 49 g/km.
Even the base version comes with two-axle air suspension and electronically controlled dampers, while the more expensive ones get four-wheel steering. The only downside of this version is the cargo volume, which is reduced by 150 liters compared to the conventionally powered model. With all the seats in place, you have 500 liters at your disposal, and 1,716 liters once the rear backrests are folded.
Although revealed today, the new BMW X5 xDrive45e won’t be going on sale until sometime next year. It’s important to mention all specs refer to the European model, with details about the U.S.-spec version to be announced closer to the market launch set for 2020 as a 2021MY.
18 Comments on "New 2020 BMW X5 xDrive45e To Boast 50 Miles Of Electric Range"
Awesome. Basically the range of the Gen 1 Volt in an SUV body. Can you get it with the off-road package?
Well, it’s not quite as powerful in all-electric mode… Yet pretty impressive, compared to BMW’s previous PHEV offerings. This one can actually make a meaningful difference.
Will the battery pack have the same dimensions, allowing refits of 40es with the new pack Incase of original part failure?
Spectacular specs for a 5000lb SAV. Also interior quality and luxury is impressive. Just look at the small details such as the seat leather design in the photo gallery…
https://www.motortrend.com/news/2021-bmw-x5-xdrive45e-iperformance-plug-in-hybrid-planned-for-u-s/
Nice to see some progress on German PHEVs. They’ve all been stuck below 50 km NEDC for years, maybe this will inspire some competition finally!
Will someone please translate the 2.1 liter / 100 km into an MPG figure? I’m a product of american public schools and they didn’t teach us that in new math. 😉
Hard to say because the precision is only 1, but it would be about 110-112 MPGe.
This electric range is really encouraging.
People often don’t seem to realize that for many drivers (who mainly do shorter drives, of less than 50 miles), these plug-in hybrids can displace the majority of a car’s oil consumption, and therefore be almost as good in terms of displacing oil demand as adding another BEV to the road.
I’m a little confused by this statement: “the value is based on the newly introduced WLTP test cycle but translated back into the NEDC-equivalent value”.
So 50 miles NEDC would translate into about 35miles EPA rating?
Let’s hope the on board charger is improved to at least 6-7kw
Does it really matter that much for a PHEV?…
How can we not know how many kWh are in the pack?
Speculation is 14kWh
EPA range will be about 30 miles.
Looks good on paper, but the current generation X5 eDrive is one of the most infuriating cars to try to drive efficiently due to all the gas-guzzling default settings and button pushing. I hope they improved that, but BMW being BMW, I doubt they did…
Well, the range and power suggest that they might be more serious about all-electric driving now — so maybe they fixed the settings too?…
I currently drive the new Panamera e-hybrid and my wife drives a Volvo XC90 T8 hybrid. The biggest difference in pure electric mode is the electric motor performance. The Panamera’s electric motor is strong enough to accelerate at a good pace and drive on the highway. The Volvo is very slow accelerating and almost impossible to drive at highway speeds without the gas engine kicking on.
The X5 above has a similar electric hp rating as the Volvo so I’m worried it will suffer from the same problem. These big heavy plug in hybrids need the appropriate electric power to match.
Well, they *claim* 140 km/h in all-electric mode; so at least theoretically it should be fine for most highway usage…